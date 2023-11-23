This Is How You Get SkyNet: Pentagon Considering Letting Weaponized AI 'Autonomously' Kill Humans

WATCH: Dolly Parton At The Dallas-Commanders Halftime Show Proves She's A National Treasur...
Amy Curtis  |  9:29 PM on November 23, 2023

What could possibly go wrong with this? Autonomous AI with the ability to kill humans at its discretion? 

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

Business Insider has the details:

The deployment of AI-controlled drones that can make autonomous decisions about whether to kill human targets is moving closer to reality, The New York Times reported.

Lethal autonomous weapons, that can select targets using AI, are being developed by countries including the US, China, and Israel.

The use of the so-called "killer robots" would mark a disturbing development, say critics, handing life and death battlefield decisions to machines with no human input.

Several governments are lobbying the UN for a binding resolution restricting the use of AI killer drones, but the US is among a group of nations — which also includes Russia, Australia, and Israel — who are resisting any such move, favoring a non-binding resolution instead, The Times reported.

Yeah, this seems like an unwise idea.

See? SkyNet.

We guess?

Oh, of course not. You can totally trust the government.

'Twas a good run.

You and everyone else reading this.

We've seen this movie and it doesn't end well.

Take us with you. Please.

If you did, come collect your prize.

Precisely our point.

Or any of the 'Terminator' movies, or basically any movie that warns about artificial intelligence.

See?

SEE?!

Yes it is. Imagine Kamala Harris being in charge of this.

It's not just you.

Totally fine.

We laughed out loud.

No one will be accountable, and that's just one of the problems with this.

Apparently they did. Let's help the folks at the Pentagon: those movies are cautionary tales and not instruction manuals.

SEE?I?I

That could be fun. 

Pull the plug. Pronto.

Blows our mind, too. But that's government for you.

Yes, it is.

And the only way to win is not to play.

***

