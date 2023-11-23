This Is How You Get SkyNet: Pentagon Considering Letting Weaponized AI 'Autonomously' Kill Humans

What could possibly go wrong with this? Autonomous AI with the ability to kill humans at its discretion?

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

BREAKING: The Pentagon is moving toward letting AI weapons autonomously decide to kill humans, per BI. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) November 23, 2023

Business Insider has the details:

The deployment of AI-controlled drones that can make autonomous decisions about whether to kill human targets is moving closer to reality, The New York Times reported. Lethal autonomous weapons, that can select targets using AI, are being developed by countries including the US, China, and Israel. The use of the so-called "killer robots" would mark a disturbing development, say critics, handing life and death battlefield decisions to machines with no human input. Several governments are lobbying the UN for a binding resolution restricting the use of AI killer drones, but the US is among a group of nations — which also includes Russia, Australia, and Israel — who are resisting any such move, favoring a non-binding resolution instead, The Times reported.

Yeah, this seems like an unwise idea.

See? SkyNet.

Happy Thanksgiving? — Will (@livingwithwill) November 23, 2023

We guess?

I’m sure this won’t be used against political opponents at all 😅 — Cav 🇺🇸 (@10CavLemasters) November 23, 2023

Oh, of course not. You can totally trust the government.

Happy Thanksgiving, Sapiens. Was a good run. — Christian H. Cooper (@christiancooper) November 23, 2023

'Twas a good run.

Me reading this on Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/Ti7Xxj677U — Aleks Djuricic (@AleksDjuricic) November 23, 2023

You and everyone else reading this.

Do you want SkyNet? That’s how you get SkyNet. https://t.co/vsq8lN3r3v — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) November 23, 2023

We've seen this movie and it doesn't end well.

Take us with you. Please.

Who had AI weapons autonomously deciding to kill humans on their bingo card for November? https://t.co/VNfi8kwr2s — Mon - EMT (@moniemon84) November 23, 2023

If you did, come collect your prize.

People laugh at the clear woke bias of ChatGPT and other AI… until it decides who to kill. https://t.co/w3r9GcGdBu — Logan Smith (@logansmith86) November 23, 2023

Precisely our point.

Guess they didn’t watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier https://t.co/JpkWaGpfjK — Your Personal Jesus (@TheLastJesus) November 23, 2023

Or any of the 'Terminator' movies, or basically any movie that warns about artificial intelligence.

See?

Ultron spent 5 minutes on the web and decided humanity needed to go extinct https://t.co/fvsEj0g72L — Sean Rogers (@SpacemanSR) November 23, 2023

SEE?!

🪖 “Equity” bout to get real https://t.co/RmFXvbGshS — Adam Townsend (@adamscrabble) November 23, 2023

Yes it is. Imagine Kamala Harris being in charge of this.

Maybe it’s just me but this seems like a really bad idea. https://t.co/ihurIj6hrV — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) November 23, 2023

It's not just you.

Totally fine.

The Military Industrial Complex HATES him. Find out how he outsmarted the $10 billion dollar government killing machine with this one weird trick! https://t.co/pokoFl7Yjw pic.twitter.com/j6k9bwcWhe — Major Eb (@searedbite5) November 23, 2023

We laughed out loud.

This is another level of plausible deniability. If an autonomous weapon kills innocents, the Pentagon can hand wave it away as a software error that will be patched.



In other words, the buck now stops nowhere. https://t.co/zwnkoRQacy — Take Your Medicine (@TakeYourPhysic) November 23, 2023

No one will be accountable, and that's just one of the problems with this.

So the pentagon watched Terminator and said wouldn’t that be neat https://t.co/OrYaq9248s — K ☭ (@IbaraEleven) November 23, 2023

Apparently they did. Let's help the folks at the Pentagon: those movies are cautionary tales and not instruction manuals.

The movie The Terminator was supposed to be a warning not an instruction manual. https://t.co/25aLF8s7dw — Dast_Monk (@Dast_Monk) November 23, 2023

SEE?I?I

The debate you should be having during Thanksgiving. https://t.co/OlF6aLa8YR — R (@_RadicalReality) November 23, 2023

That could be fun.

My optimistic side says this may go well for us lol...remember everything has an off switch or needs a power supply https://t.co/jAKvnfiyUo — Sheila 🌺🌻🌺 (@cheersto777) November 23, 2023

Pull the plug. Pronto.

Blows my mind that there’s been like 40 years of media saying this is a horrible idea and they choose to ignore it https://t.co/uqs0l0gvq2 — EMCEEBOGAN (@EMCEEBOGAN420) November 23, 2023

Blows our mind, too. But that's government for you.

This is the plot of “War Games” btw https://t.co/4YHNt9Ghp5 — Sean Tuffy (@SMTuffy) November 23, 2023

Yes, it is.

And the only way to win is not to play.

