Make Twitter Fun Again: OK Dept. Of Wildlife Tweets About Watching For Deer, Hilarity Ensues

Every once in a while, the social media account of some company, or government agency, does such a good job of being entertaining that it makes Twitter fun again.
Kudos to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife for doing that this week.
🎶 You got a fast car,— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 16, 2023
I got a plan to run in front of it 🎶 pic.twitter.com/6bKivT6gKf
Short, sweet, culturally relevant. Just perfection.
And it didn't stop there.
THE DEER MATING SEASON AKA "THE RUT" IS NOW IN FULL SWING.— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 16, 2023
WHAT THAT MEANS IS, THESE DEER AIN'T GOT NO SENSE RIGHT NOW.
THEY ARE ON THE MOVE AND WILL NOT LOOK BOTH WAYS BEFORE CROSSING ROADWAYS.
If you live in an area with a significant deer population, be on the lookout.
If you're on the road in the early morning or evening hours PLEASE BE CAREFUL. Keep a lookout.— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 16, 2023
As your dad always said,
"Drive safe, watch for deer."
Watch for deer.
But now that the PSA portion is over, let's get on to the good stuff:
God sends his jumpiest deers to his fastest cars 🙏— Lou 🦝 (cowboy arc) (@Louneonn) November 16, 2023
That's one way of looking at it.
you couldn’t have tweeted this sooner? pic.twitter.com/LksC3kP2yS— alex (@aschipan) November 16, 2023
See? They can do some damage.
sorry homie , pic.twitter.com/F6G81xxvEo— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 16, 2023
Yeah, we're sorry, too. It stinks and we're glad you're okay.
I was in a hit and run accident one time with a deer in the late afternoon. It hit the side of my car and then turned around and ran back the same way it came from. Big dent in the side of my car.— Sharon Hill (@sehill57) November 16, 2023
How rude. Reminds us of this recently viral video: guy was selling his truck, just as the buyer pulled up to purchase it, a deer decides to ruin their day.
@ that deer pic.twitter.com/t4YgXdBpej— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 16, 2023
Whoever is in charge of this account? Genius.
I'll take "Posts I wish I had come up with" for a thousand, Alex. https://t.co/WJRNxFOaoB— N.C. Wildlife (@NCWildlife) November 19, 2023
Gotta bring your A-game when going up against Oklahoma.
They never miss— Coach Meg 🥎 (@MegaQuack24) November 17, 2023
The account, nor the deer 💀 https://t.co/DBrZBRWx0q
No, they don't. This one was a homerun.
The rhyme and meter is perfect. https://t.co/LB3etANiic— I'm a loser baby (@Adam_Northam) November 16, 2023
It is. If you don't know, the reference is to Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car', which was recently covered by country artist Luke Combs and won Song of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Awards. If you give it a listen, you'll see why the tweet is perfect.
I read this exactly how it was supposed to be read. *Pats self on the back* https://t.co/Vn806GSWl4— Heart of Luffy (@Boss_Fondoli) November 17, 2023
It's so good when you do, isn't it?
I can unfortunately confirm, In case anyone was wondering, yes, this also applies to Upstate NY… https://t.co/QLBkuWAZk1— John Kaufmann (@kaufmannjohn_) November 18, 2023
And Wisconsin, and the northeast, and the Carolinas, and any place you have deer.
They will in fact, also, run in front of a low-flying broomstick, an enchanted bicycle, a hippogriff, *and* your great grandchildren. Pay attention, magical brethren. (I personally find deer more threatening than dragons, arguably for good reason.) https://t.co/ezvKKhYDak— Rolf & Newt (@ScamanderSciCom) November 20, 2023
At least you can see a dragon coming, what with the fire-breathing and the flying and all that. Deer are much, much sneakier.
🎶Do I go through with the drive to Eug?— Big Nick Energy (@tehnick) November 17, 2023
WE'VE GOT TO MAKE A DECISION 🎶 https://t.co/8ovyHl8hcE
Well done.
🎶 maybe you will hit a deer— Psyche 9-9❗ (@3rdCop) November 17, 2023
Maybe together you can help save i-it
Try and ring the park rangers
Starting from zero got nothing to lose
Maybe they'll save the thing
Me myself I don't know what to do🎶
Twitter is so awesome sometimes.
Honest to goodness, this one made us laugh out loud. Embodies the entire spirit of the deer that run in front of your car.
This Twitter account is honestly my favorite use of my tax dollars. https://t.co/R0C2PeQjVa— Alex Bray, MS, LAT, ATC (@AlexBrayATC) November 17, 2023
They've certainly done worse with our money. At least this account is hilarious and informative.
