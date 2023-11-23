ABC News Has Another Reason to Loathe the Agenda-Pushing Media With This Reminder...
James Woods MASHES Brian Stelter's Taters for Writing an Entire THREAD Whining and...
Tom Nichols Ushers in Thanksgiving By Insulting Millions of Americans
PERFECT! Community Notes Dunks on Karine Jean-Pierre's Thanksgiving 'Savings' Gaslighting
He's Gonna CRY! Adam Kinzinger Brings a Knife to a Gunfight with Kari...
Memesgiving: Feasting on Thanksgiving Belly Laughs
AP: Pope Francis Hosts a Luncheon at the Vatican for Group of Transgender...
Ruth Buzzi GETS IT: A Celebrity's Job is to Entertain, NOT to Tell...
ABC News: Israel Violates Ceasefire That Hasn't Started Yet
CNN Leaves Out Why Mother's Daughter Was an Israeli Prisoner
Not Surprisingly, Climate, Trans Activists Align With Hamas Hostage-Takers
'This is Who They Are.' Real Journalism Outs 'Palestinian Feminist' as Clear Hamas...
Rabbi Can't Believe 150 Palestinians Being Freed From Captivity Didn't Make the Headline
Did They REALLY Just Compare Israeli Hostages to Palestinian Criminals? Leftwing Org Jumps...

Make Twitter Fun Again: OK Dept. Of Wildlife Tweets About Watching For Deer, Hilarity Ensues

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on November 23, 2023
AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

Every once in a while, the social media account of some company, or government agency, does such a good job of being entertaining that it makes Twitter fun again.

Advertisement

Kudos to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife for doing that this week.

Short, sweet, culturally relevant. Just perfection.

And it didn't stop there.

If you live in an area with a significant deer population, be on the lookout.

Watch for deer.

But now that the PSA portion is over, let's get on to the good stuff:

That's one way of looking at it.

See? They can do some damage.

Recommended

Memesgiving: Feasting on Thanksgiving Belly Laughs
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yeah, we're sorry, too. It stinks and we're glad you're okay.

How rude. Reminds us of this recently viral video: guy was selling his truck, just as the buyer pulled up to purchase it, a deer decides to ruin their day.

Whoever is in charge of this account? Genius.

Gotta bring your A-game when going up against Oklahoma.

No, they don't. This one was a homerun.

It is. If you don't know, the reference is to Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car', which was recently covered by country artist Luke Combs and won Song of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Awards. If you give it a listen, you'll see why the tweet is perfect.

Advertisement

It's so good when you do, isn't it?

And Wisconsin, and the northeast, and the Carolinas, and any place you have deer.

At least you can see a dragon coming, what with the fire-breathing and the flying and all that. Deer are much, much sneakier.

Well done.

Advertisement

Twitter is so awesome sometimes.

Honest to goodness, this one made us laugh out loud. Embodies the entire spirit of the deer that run in front of your car.

They've certainly done worse with our money. At least this account is hilarious and informative.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DEER OKLAHOMA SAFETY TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Memesgiving: Feasting on Thanksgiving Belly Laughs
FuzzyChimp
James Woods MASHES Brian Stelter's Taters for Writing an Entire THREAD Whining and Crying About Fox News
Sam J.
He's Gonna CRY! Adam Kinzinger Brings a Knife to a Gunfight with Kari Lake and He's DEAD Jim, Dead
Sam J.
ABC News Has Another Reason to Loathe the Agenda-Pushing Media With This Reminder About Thanksgiving
Doug P.
Tom Nichols Ushers in Thanksgiving By Insulting Millions of Americans
Grateful Calvin
PERFECT! Community Notes Dunks on Karine Jean-Pierre's Thanksgiving 'Savings' Gaslighting
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Memesgiving: Feasting on Thanksgiving Belly Laughs FuzzyChimp
Advertisement