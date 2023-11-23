'Indisputable Facts'? The Intercept Gets Heat For Steaming Hot Take on Israel and...
Journalist Gets Community Noted, Mocked For Claiming Video of American-Israeli Solider Is US Marine

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on November 23, 2023
Twitter

Oh, journalists.

What would we do without you? We'd certainly lose out on a lot of prime Twitchy content, that's for sure.

Journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen stepped on all the rakes with this tweet:

How wrong is Dan?

Even the Press Secretary for the Pentagon called him out for misinformation:

Ouch, Dan.

He also got a Community Note.

The solider is actually reciting a speech from Brad Pitt's character in the movie 'Inglorious Bastards', for the record.

This one sailed right over Dan's head.

Dan, the journalist, missed this.

'Indisputable Facts'? The Intercept Gets Heat For Steaming Hot Take on Israel and Gaza
Amy Curtis
It's just a perfect encapsulation of today's journalism, isn't it?

Per the Community Note, dual citizens are required to participate in national service to keep that citizenship.

You'd think a journalist would know to confirm this.

It is hilarious.

Do they ever get the joke?

Yes, he could.

Pretty much.

You'd also think a journalist would know our forces aren't in Gaza.

That would work, and be more accurate.

But Dan did take umbrage with the fact he got Community Noted, and suddenly nuance matters again:

Your original tweet said U.S. Marine, bro. So she was addressing your claim.

It really is.

Essentially what the original tweet is saying.

Once more, for the people in the back:

And if your read some of the quote tweets and replies, lots of people believe Dan. We all know 'misinformation' is, 99% of the time, the Left's code for 'facts we don't like.' But in this case, this is actual misinformation, debunked by the Pentagon itself, being spread by a journalist.

You do not despise them enough.

***

