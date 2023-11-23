Journalist Gets Community Noted, Mocked For Claiming Video of American-Israeli Solider Is US Marine

Oh, journalists.

What would we do without you? We'd certainly lose out on a lot of prime Twitchy content, that's for sure.

Journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen stepped on all the rakes with this tweet:

Soldier with thick southern U.S. accent – apparently a U.S. Marine – gives speech calling to burn Gaza to the ground and hunt Palestinians like animals. It's unclear if he is Israeli too.



U.S. special forces are in Israel. Are they participating in the genocide of Gaza? pic.twitter.com/D1nSQE7VOl — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) November 21, 2023

How wrong is Dan?

Even the Press Secretary for the Pentagon called him out for misinformation:

This is misinformation and dangerous to keep circulating. This is not a U.S. Marine. https://t.co/ircl3MCL5y — Sabrina Singh (@DepPentPressSec) November 21, 2023

Ouch, Dan.

He also got a Community Note.

The solider is actually reciting a speech from Brad Pitt's character in the movie 'Inglorious Bastards', for the record.

For people who learn everything they think they know about the real world from movies and TV, they sure do miss a lot of movie and TV references. https://t.co/Cm4Usk7c4t — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 22, 2023

This one sailed right over Dan's head.

He’s quoting a movie using the southern accent of the character. 🙄 — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) November 23, 2023

Dan, the journalist, missed this.

The best part is that the soldier is doing a monologue from a movie about hunting Nazis and this raging dullard of a “journalist” thought he was talking about Palestinians and, well, QED and all that. https://t.co/LaZrbMjYpF — RBe (@RBPundit) November 22, 2023

It's just a perfect encapsulation of today's journalism, isn't it?

He’s doing his own take on a scene from Inglorious Bastards 😂



Also, while this man has serious Marine Corps energy, there are many Americans serving in the IDF. https://t.co/7pajSal5JL — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) November 22, 2023

Per the Community Note, dual citizens are required to participate in national service to keep that citizenship.

there's thousands of Americans who live in Israel and have served or are serving now in the IDF. — Kabbalistic Village/Menachem Engel (@KabbVillage) November 21, 2023

You'd think a journalist would know to confirm this.

The southern accent is the scariest thing to bro here. lol https://t.co/GsYhWES4hk — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) November 22, 2023

It is hilarious.

Today I learned that “getting the joke” is not part of a J School education. https://t.co/0rpWmP1PeB — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) November 22, 2023

Do they ever get the joke?

Dan can use some knowledge of popular culture. https://t.co/rZlFjfRVbP — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) November 22, 2023

Yes, he could.

Pretty much.

Not a Marine and not Special Forces. U.S Forces aren’t on the ground in Gaza.



This guy even believed someone in the comments when he said they were “Delta” because he recognized someone. 😂



Lots of Israeli Americans went home to fight, his accent could be from the south. https://t.co/zNlklhWizZ — Stolen Valor (@StolenValor1) November 22, 2023

You'd also think a journalist would know our forces aren't in Gaza.

Dude needs to replace "journalist" with "lying grifter" in his bio https://t.co/27NAdjTNJp — Tits McGee (@T1ts_McGee) November 22, 2023

That would work, and be more accurate.

But Dan did take umbrage with the fact he got Community Noted, and suddenly nuance matters again:

The community note supposedly debunking my tweet is false. @DepPentPressSec said the man is not a U.S. Marine, she did not say he isn’t a U.S. soldier.



Fix it, @CommunityNotes. https://t.co/8rZQ6jseJF pic.twitter.com/m1wWyl0y6b — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) November 22, 2023

Your original tweet said U.S. Marine, bro. So she was addressing your claim.

This post and every comment under it is a special kind of stupid. https://t.co/YPZxjQkYGd pic.twitter.com/vPglgwZp3i — Caleb Efurd (@caefurd) November 22, 2023

It really is.

"Hi. I'm Dan Cohen and I am, in fact, an idiot." https://t.co/hOX2w9rUyx —  Dr. Waitman W. Beorn (@waitmanwbeorn.com 🟦)🇺🇦 (@waitmanb) November 22, 2023

Essentially what the original tweet is saying.

Once more, for the people in the back:

And if your read some of the quote tweets and replies, lots of people believe Dan. We all know 'misinformation' is, 99% of the time, the Left's code for 'facts we don't like.' But in this case, this is actual misinformation, debunked by the Pentagon itself, being spread by a journalist.

You do not despise them enough.

