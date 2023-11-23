LGBTQ are Being Decapitated Where? Insane Drag Queen Superstar Katya Claims LGBTQ are...
Tom Nichols Ushers in Thanksgiving By Insulting Millions of Americans

'It's A Mystery': WaPo Senior Political Correspondent Wonders Why It's Hard To Get An Uber In DC

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 23, 2023
Meme screenshot

If only we had a group of people whose job it was to investigate things and tell us what they find, to ask questions and get answers. Wouldn't it be lovely?

But we don't. We just have journalists, who post things like this and are wholly incurious about answering their own questions:

Advertisement

Hm. We wonder why.

Fortunately, Twitter/X has answers:

Nailed it.

Also a good point.

Sure seems that way.

No, we can't be sure, can we?

If only she would.

Advertisement

Probably a big factor.

Several people pointed it out.

Remember that case? We do. Even the mayor says crime is a problem (but she blames masks and not, ya know, the lack of criminal prosecution).

What a shot/chaser.

No, it doesn't.

Yes, she's seriously asking.

Advertisement

Amazing, isn't it?

See? The answers are right there, if you're willing to look for them.

The WaPo never would.

Exactly.

That'll be the narrative.

No, she can't. And it's not that hard to do, really.

Advertisement

Funny how that works, huh? People don't want to die trying to earn a living. Who knew?

We believe in you, Ashely.

***

