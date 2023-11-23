'It's A Mystery': WaPo Senior Political Correspondent Wonders Why It's Hard To Get An Uber In DC

If only we had a group of people whose job it was to investigate things and tell us what they find, to ask questions and get answers. Wouldn't it be lovely?

But we don't. We just have journalists, who post things like this and are wholly incurious about answering their own questions:

Serious Q: Why are there suddenly almost no @Uber in DC anymore, and the ones here regularly cancel or take forever to arrive?



Tho on the upside, if/when they do come, the fare is way cheaper than before. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) November 22, 2023

Hm. We wonder why.

Fortunately, Twitter/X has answers:

It's a mystery, wrapped in a riddle, wrapped in an unwillingness to prosecute violent criminals. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) November 23, 2023

Nailed it.

Who would let strangers behind them in their car in lawless DC?? — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 22, 2023

Also a good point.

Serious Q: Have you just landed here from another planet? — JWF (@JammieWF) November 23, 2023

Sure seems that way.

i think it might be the violent crime and murders and inability to defend yourself but we can't be sure https://t.co/5kTb71rKuO — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 23, 2023

No, we can't be sure, can we?

A person paid to inform the rest of us as to why certain things around us are happening. https://t.co/PavXO2LTIg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2023

If only she would.

I imagine that Uber driver getting brutally murdered by two rambunctious teens who faced virtually no punishment for it was a factor https://t.co/dutPJroAZb — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 22, 2023

Probably a big factor.

They killed a man and will be out on the streets after just a few years in juvie. pic.twitter.com/VGA2oAknGx — @BlazingApathy (@BlazingApathy) November 23, 2023

Several people pointed it out.

Carjackings are at an all time high & city officials seem to have no interest in doing anything about it beyond giving away AirTags & advising you to drive in center lanes.



Two teens murdered an Uber driver near Nats park and got plead down to juvy with release at 21 https://t.co/z4zzyp1Q6B — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) November 22, 2023

Remember that case? We do. Even the mayor says crime is a problem (but she blames masks and not, ya know, the lack of criminal prosecution).

What a shot/chaser.

Turns out Uber doesn't pay enough to risk your life in a lawless hellscape. https://t.co/4Mcsj2Yxvb — Slobarini (@USlob) November 23, 2023

No, it doesn't.

Are you seriously asking why nobody wants to drive Uber in the carjacking capitol of America?



Tell me you're joking. https://t.co/sUFAyRNUWZ — firstnamerandomnumbers (@firstnamerando) November 23, 2023

Yes, she's seriously asking.

Turns out, Uber drivers don’t like being killed https://t.co/FuELghEQjk — JW 🇺🇸 (@joshuawoodward_) November 23, 2023

Amazing, isn't it?

Sorry, I had to leave. Pay is down. And teens are carjacking/murdering drivers. https://t.co/TgDU2AIxWw — Michael Wille 🎹 (@michaelquotes1) November 23, 2023

See? The answers are right there, if you're willing to look for them.

It makes sense that you don't know since the publication you work for would never report on the real reason. https://t.co/2cEf4H46da — Coast Enjoyer (@CoastEnjoyer) November 23, 2023

The WaPo never would.

Your employer will likely publish something like "Uber drivers are terrified of what another Trump term could mean so they are moving."



And you won't question any of it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2023

Exactly.

Clearly this is a vast right wing conspiracy. https://t.co/LzTDHcFRNm — Extra Ecclesiam Nulla Salus (@Laudetur_Iesus) November 23, 2023

That'll be the narrative.

She's a journalist, but can't figure it out. https://t.co/vpcJFPmdhS — a hoplite with no name (@nonamehoplite) November 23, 2023

No, she can't. And it's not that hard to do, really.

It’s almost fun watching journalist learn about real life in real time.



You can believe in utopian ideas, but eventually you have to learn that reality matters.



Like when criminals kill Uber drivers in an area, no one wants to be an Uber driver in said area. https://t.co/iSoJEKUG0e — Jackbinswitch.btc ♟🦡 (@jackbinswitch) November 22, 2023

Funny how that works, huh? People don't want to die trying to earn a living. Who knew?

You’re a WaPo reporter.



I’ll just bet your journalism skills are sharp enough that you could investigate this and figure it out in no time.



Go get ‘em! — pipermcq (@pipermcq) November 23, 2023

We believe in you, Ashely.

***

