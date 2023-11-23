Columbia U Newspaper Reporter Forced To Leave Campus After Writing Rolling Stone Antisemitism Piece

We all know Rolling Stone has some significant issues, as Twitchy has covered in the past. From glorifying the Boston Marathon bomber to lying about the UVA rape story, it's contributed to the bad reputation the media has richly deserved.

But this time, they published a piece by Rebecca Massel, a Columbia University student and reporter for the campus newspaper, and got it right.

Antisemitism is infecting far too many college campuses.



A neo-Nazi march. An on-campus assault. Dozens of antisemitic taunts and threats. Hatred is becoming more common on campuses, including mine. And worse still, it’s viewed as acceptable.



Commentary: https://t.co/ow2rbIGe00 pic.twitter.com/GL3OU4PPOT — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 22, 2023

Massel writes:

THE TOPIC WAS justice and righteousness. I was sitting in my Contemporary Civilization class at Columbia University last month debating free will, when I received an email with the subject line “You are disgusting.” “I hope you...get what you deserve … you racist freak,” the email read. The night before, as a senior staff writer for the Columbia Daily Spectator, I broke the news about an Israeli student who was allegedly assaulted on campus in broad daylight. Like the dozens of other news articles I have written, I thoroughly investigated before publishing the news. I interviewed the New York Police Department Deputy Commissioner of Public Information twice, the student who had reported the assault, and a friend of that student who was with him minutes after the altercation. We reached out to the alleged attacker for comment, and I reviewed video evidence of the incident. This email was not the only consequence for my publishing this story. Sidechat, an anonymous social media platform open to those with a Columbia email address, blew up with claims against me, my article, and the Spectator, calling the reporting racist and defamatory. The most glaring comments focused on my Jewishness and claimed that my identity compromised my writing, including assertions that the story was written with a “religious agenda.”

Wow.

This is a good article. It drives home the fact that too many people now feel comfortable spewing hateful things at Jews. It’s been normalized. We are not thought of as equals, we are lesser to them https://t.co/yaXDSkdAZq — Jonathan Salama 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JSalama5) November 22, 2023

It has been normalized, and that's a very bad, dangerous thing.

Heartbreaking. I can’t believe it’s 2023 and as a Jew I’m so glad I’m not on a college campus because I would have to deal with open antisemitism. https://t.co/dM7gLvndgw — adam (@roofusfirefly) November 23, 2023

No one should have to deal with this, and it's appalling it's happening.

pretty much confirms the sickening truth that antisemitism isn't suddenly developing again...



but has always lurked beneath the surface, waiting to show its ugly face when there's no pushback against such bigoted hatred https://t.co/GeBv0Jbf3K — campylobacter💀 (@campyWHY) November 23, 2023

No, this didn't just pop up after 10/7, it just spilled out into the open in a horrifying way.

Good article, and reporting on this remains fragmented and incomplete because campus media is often entirely hostile to any discussion of antisemitism. The number of stories I've heard of Jewish editors being pushed out after expressing concerns about antisemitism... https://t.co/hRGoErdkoT — Jane Austen Marxist (@Bad_bureaucrat) November 22, 2023

Amazing that the people calling out antisemitism or expressing concerns about it are the ones getting pushed out and harassed.

Antisemitism Is Infecting My College Campus — And So Many Others

"Hatred is becoming more common on campuses like mine. And worse still, it’s viewed as acceptable."

-@Columbia student Rebecca Masselhttps://t.co/vNv9cfJeEg — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 22, 2023

It should never be acceptable.

And it gets worse.

The writer of this piece -- a reporter for Columbia University's newspaper -- had to leave campus for a while because of threats and harassment following her meticulous reporting on anti-Jewish hate. https://t.co/XzwXgVn6oR — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 22, 2023

How could anyone think this is acceptable?

Remember when the media said Trump's criticism and attacks on them as 'enemies of the people' was a threat to democracy and the First Amendment? Where are those people now that reporters are getting harassed off campus for reporting on antisemitism?

My family has had to flee many countries over centuries! Would be super cool if America doesn't become one of them ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Gvj7gFMNh2 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) November 23, 2023

Yes, it would be.

Just awful. Antisemitism is a cancer on American society https://t.co/NRzrLfD1VI — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🥁🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@MattBoxer94) November 22, 2023

It is a cancer, and it's widespread on college campuses.

I can't stress this enough: whatever universities need to do to stop this behavior must be done. https://t.co/NJvgJ88ZF1 — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) November 23, 2023

They haven't so far, but at least one school -- NYU -- has been sued, so maybe things will be changed.

A couple weeks ago some protestors called me out by name in front of @USCAnnenberg and chanted “F— Jacob Wheeler.” The intimidation tactics towards journalists is disturbing, and it’s happening on campuses across America https://t.co/AY4T03QYE0 — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) November 22, 2023

And campuses are allowing it in ways they wouldn't allow any other things.

Threats to student journalists have become commonplace on campuses across the country. It’s worrying and disgusting. And intended to chill speech or avert accountability. https://t.co/eOXqfgTDHU — Theo Baker (@tab_delete) November 22, 2023

Yes, it is. The Left runs college campuses, and after years of demanding 'safe spaces', they are now using the bully pulpit to force their ideology on others and squash any sort of dissent or free speech.

Yes it is.

Yes it is. Absolutely insane. In America, in 2023 this is still happening.

It needs to be called out and stopped.

***

