'Win For The Good Guys': Army To Change Discharge Reason and Invite Back Unvaccinated Troops

After mandating the COVID vaccine, and forcing separation of military personnel for refusing it, the Army has reversed course and has suspended the COVID vaccine requirement for the men and women in uniform.

Advertisement

They're also inviting separated troops back, and offering to change derogatory remarks and dishonorable discharges.

🚨NEW: US Army sending letters to former troops saying that in light of the removal of the Covid-19 vaccine requirement, they can now apply to get their reasons for discharge changed



This means derogatory remarks or dishonorable discharges can now potentially be removed or… pic.twitter.com/zSwydaJYE5 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 17, 2023

The tweet continues:

This means derogatory remarks or dishonorable discharges can now potentially be removed or reversed. The Army is also inviting unvaccinated troops back into the military. This is a huge reversal of Biden’s tyrannical military vaccination policy that was finally put to an end by Republicans in Congress. A rare win for the good guys.

It is a rare win for the good guys.

But it never should have come to this. And some think this isn't nearly enough.

That is a partial win. They should be reinstated with back pay — Gene 1968 (@nelmagene2010) November 17, 2023

Yes, they should.

I can hardly believe it. Those people never admit being wrong. Damn shame it took so long and ruined so many lives. I blame Fauci and the bloated, unelected bureaucracies. — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) November 17, 2023

They're the ones who should be blamed and held accountable.

A win? It's not a win unless all those involuntarily discharged get back pay and time served added to their military service AND everyone involved in the decision to discharge them ruined. https://t.co/Z09TMSQNTb — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 17, 2023

These terms are also acceptable.

And once again the democrats were on the wrong side of history — One Bad Dude (@Dorf73256527) November 17, 2023

And remember, Biden tried a similar mandate for basically every employer in the country.

I'm not sure I'd call this a 'win'. They kicked healthy young men and women out of the military for refusing the experimental shot and now they're giving them a chance to maybe make a correction in their service records?



Not nearly enough for what they did to those people. https://t.co/OmIgXSAxhY — Luke (@lukelivingood) November 17, 2023

Getting the vaccine should have always been a personal choice.

There should be a class action to get back pay https://t.co/dDODOf2iLn — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) November 17, 2023

Absolutely should be.

It's not a win for the good guys. The win was being kicked out of the military for being unvaccinated. They did you a favor. https://t.co/60lFe782xP — 2B7C89526 ⚡️🏴‍☠️ (@2B7C89526) November 17, 2023

Advertisement

We still feel for the people who wanted to serve and were kicked out because of this nonsense.

They must be so desperate. This is almost an apology. Don't buy it.



People made these decisions. People need to be fired. They cannot be trusted. https://t.co/w2L6yR4MvW — The Old Man (@TheOldManIsHere) November 17, 2023

The military has been struggling with recruitment for a while now.

The only reason they’re doing this is because of the abysmally under target recruiting numbers. https://t.co/XVWN0eTsIn — Hardly Asleep (@hardlyasleep) November 17, 2023

This surely didn't help.

All the pro mask/vaccine crazies from the mandates that went nuts attacking folks for their choice not to do it continue to stay silent.

You know who you are.#Cowards

A win for our men and women that served our country. https://t.co/kWbFbo7jtH — Garrett Soldano (@GrassrootArmy) November 17, 2023

There are many, many apologies owed to a lot of people.

Absolutely insane that it took this long. Vote accordingly https://t.co/XT2ESlvYab — Ælectric Cyberfarmer (@rhensing) November 17, 2023

Yes it is.

How can this be? I thought that not getting the Covid shot was akin to murdering your neighbors? What changed? https://t.co/fDWSF1gHFY — Lisa Walsh (@Jojalisra) November 17, 2023

Remember when they called us 'grandma killers'? We remember.

Advertisement

To all those who were discharged over the vaccine, don’t sign this too quickly. I’d look into seeing if this precludes action against the DOD by way of some slick waiver they’re trying to sneak in. The dismissals seem ripe for a class action… https://t.co/4pglhiQBtY — Matthew Mosher (@theMattyMosh) November 17, 2023

Probably solid advice.

The Left loves to say medical decisions are between a woman and her doctor, but only certain decisions. Otherwise, they were perfectly content to force mandates on unwilling people under the threat of unemployment. It was despicable, and those who championed it should be held accountable.

This is a start. And barely that.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!