'Win For The Good Guys': Army To Change Discharge Reason and Invite Back Unvaccinated Troops

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 17, 2023
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

After mandating the COVID vaccine, and forcing separation of military personnel for refusing it, the Army has reversed course and has suspended the COVID vaccine requirement for the men and women in uniform.

They're also inviting separated troops back, and offering to change derogatory remarks and dishonorable discharges.

The tweet continues:

This means derogatory remarks or dishonorable discharges can now potentially be removed or reversed. The Army is also inviting unvaccinated troops back into the military. This is a huge reversal of Biden’s tyrannical military vaccination policy that was finally put to an end by Republicans in Congress. A rare win for the good guys.

It is a rare win for the good guys.

But it never should have come to this. And some think this isn't nearly enough.

Yes, they should.

They're the ones who should be blamed and held accountable.

These terms are also acceptable.

And remember, Biden tried a similar mandate for basically every employer in the country.

Getting the vaccine should have always been a personal choice.

Absolutely should be.

We still feel for the people who wanted to serve and were kicked out because of this nonsense.

The military has been struggling with recruitment for a while now.

This surely didn't help.

There are many, many apologies owed to a lot of people.

Yes it is.

Remember when they called us 'grandma killers'? We remember.

Probably solid advice.

The Left loves to say medical decisions are between a woman and her doctor, but only certain decisions. Otherwise, they were perfectly content to force mandates on unwilling people under the threat of unemployment. It was despicable, and those who championed it should be held accountable.

This is a start. And barely that.

***

Tags: ARMY MILITARY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION VACCINE MANDATE

