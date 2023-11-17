Libs of TikTok Exposes American University's Racist 'Critical Judgement' Principles

Imagine what it must be like in the mind of a leftist. You are not responsible for your own actions, ever, because of 'systemic oppression' or 'microaggressions' or some other woke-du-jour idea.

But you are responsible for things you can't control, at all.

Makes perfect sense, right?

SCOOP: This is being taught to students in @AmericanU. They are making white people “take responsibility for what [they] don’t directly control” like structural racism, systemic oppression, and bias. They’re teaching kids that they’re guilty because of their skin color. pic.twitter.com/5oUB1ZN0T8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 17, 2023

You are guilty for things you have, and had, no control over. Simply because of the color of your skin.

That's racist. Like, actual racism.

If you weren’t alive back then, you have no control over it.

You had no say so

You had no way of stopping it or encouraging it.

Yet somehow YOU ARE GUILTY — Oscar Herrera (@OscarEnjoylife) November 17, 2023

Their argument is you somehow 'benefit' from the ills of the past, therefore you are guilty by extension.

But if a criminal shoots you?

He's not responsible, because of circumstances outside his control.

It really is a 'heads we win, tails you lose' situation.

Since when do we blame people for things they didn't do?



This is destructive indoctrination and must be stopped. — D. Mclaughlin - panem et circenses (@DonMcLaughlin9) November 17, 2023

Since the Left realized this gives them tremendous power.

Are students being asked to sign this? I hope they are refusing. People are borrowing money for this. Then demanding the loan be dismissed. American University, shame on you. — GB (@GBtablereads) November 17, 2023

What's the tuition at American University? Over $75,000 a year, including fees and housing.

That's a lot of money to spend to be taught you're a horrible person.

“Taking responsibility for things you don’t control” is the foundation for nearly all dysfunctional behavior and relationships.



Which explains a lot. The people teaching this crap need better therapy and probably a 12 Step group. https://t.co/fXIuWyMKbV — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) November 17, 2023

Yes, they do.

This is highly dysfunctional and just plain wrong.

Obviously, the Left isn't against "all forms of bias"! https://t.co/wGaOunlRq7 — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 17, 2023

Their biases are permissible. Because it's (D)ifferent.

This is ridiculous. No one should be responsible for anything other than their own actions. Blaming people based on their skin color for the sins of the past is just as tyrannical as the way N. Korea treats relatives of people against the regime. https://t.co/HvicZ6hSwi — JustOh (@miacat47) November 17, 2023

Yes. But they're okay with what North Korea does.

Wokism as a cult demands you acknowledge your "original sin" or "original victimhood" depending on your outward appearance.



These people aren't just insane. They are dangerous cult leaders with insidious reasoning and society destroying goals. https://t.co/KbGVzh0mau — Make Abortion History (@Thisisa74798027) November 17, 2023

And it's a 'sin' for which there is no forgiveness and no salvation.

We found that structural racism, American U. https://t.co/xXXXgkQ29q — Bob Beasley (@13013B) November 17, 2023

Yes we did. Would you like a mirror, American U?

Hard to think of a more certain manner in which to sow division and tear a society apart https://t.co/hcNcBfOXSW — Rogue35F (@KStafford67) November 17, 2023

That's the entire point: division.

It is a requirement of equal outcome justice that intuitive understandings personal agency are destroyed. This means some groups are always powerless while others are seemingly all-powerful. This is a toxic ideology that must be challenged. https://t.co/HyjlkK0ZM0 — Chad Ragsdale (@caragsdale) November 17, 2023

It must be challenged and destroyed.

We have the momentum but leftists always double down. The reason they can is bc, despite our momentum, nobody on the left has experienced any consequences yet for their actions. No accountability. Not in the pocketbook, professionally, or justice system. This needs to change. https://t.co/oPHuieNxKx — Liberty Alliance Network (@haleyinflorida) November 17, 2023

Yes it does.

I will not ba responsible for things I had nothing to do with. https://t.co/mZETPIFqCZ — hallbanero (@hallbanero) November 17, 2023

Everyone needs to take a stand and say no to this nonsense.

Big problem with 3rd point as well:



"I will rigorously...apply my racial equity lens to assess culture..."



In other words, "I will see racism in all things" — Trevor Majors (@Trevor_Majors) November 17, 2023

The entire thing is problematic, but we noticed this one as well.

It’s a disgusting form of abuse and racism that’s being put into the minds of students. This is why so much hate and division is being witnessed across the country. Until someone has the guts to stand up and say no more! https://t.co/gY2FgwlnOK — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) November 17, 2023

Yes, it is. And we are long past the time we stood up and said enough.

Between this garbage and the rampant antisemitism on college campuses, why would any person want to go into debt for a higher education these days? Especially if you're only going to be told you're a problem, and shoulder the blame for things you have no control over.

The higher education system is broken.

***

