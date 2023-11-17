SHOCKING (Not)! California Homeowner Is Stripped of Gun Permit
Libs of TikTok Exposes American University's Racist 'Critical Judgement' Principles

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 17, 2023
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

Imagine what it must be like in the mind of a leftist. You are not responsible for your own actions, ever, because of 'systemic oppression' or 'microaggressions' or some other woke-du-jour idea. 

But you are responsible for things you can't control, at all. 

Makes perfect sense, right?

You are guilty for things you have, and had, no control over. Simply because of the color of your skin.

That's racist. Like, actual racism.

Their argument is you somehow 'benefit' from the ills of the past, therefore you are guilty by extension.

But if a criminal shoots you?

He's not responsible, because of circumstances outside his control.

It really is a 'heads we win, tails you lose' situation.

Since the Left realized this gives them tremendous power.

What's the tuition at American University? Over $75,000 a year, including fees and housing.

That's a lot of money to spend to be taught you're a horrible person.

Yes, they do.

This is highly dysfunctional and just plain wrong.

Their biases are permissible. Because it's (D)ifferent.

Yes. But they're okay with what North Korea does.

And it's a 'sin' for which there is no forgiveness and no salvation.

Yes we did. Would you like a mirror, American U?

That's the entire point: division.

It must be challenged and destroyed.

Yes it does.

Everyone needs to take a stand and say no to this nonsense.

The entire thing is problematic, but we noticed this one as well.

Yes, it is. And we are long past the time we stood up and said enough.

Between this garbage and the rampant antisemitism on college campuses, why would any person want to go into debt for a higher education these days? Especially if you're only going to be told you're a problem, and shoulder the blame for things you have no control over.

The higher education system is broken.

***

