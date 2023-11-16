Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI...
Praising Osama Bin Ladin Is Apparently TikTok's Newest Trend

‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 16, 2023
gif

This is a very important thread. There is a problem with the Left in this country, and it's not just political. It's a crisis of identity, and mental health, and one we need to take a deeper look at.

Adam Coleman has an excellent thread on this. Read:

We never thought of looking at the body language.

And Libs of TikTok certainly shines the light on the ridiculous.

A lot of communication is actually non-verbal.

Good catches, all.

Also a good observation.

A great example. And we've all had moments like that.

Like we said, a lot of communication is non-verbal.

They are so lost.

People need community. We're hard-wired to be social.

And all of that is very tough to deal with.

This is so tragic and sad.

All of this is so well written and thought out.

And why they demand acceptance, and not just tolerance.

A community and a purpose: something everyone needs.

And since not everyone else will change, they're stuck in a life of misery most of the time.

An excellent thread.

Same.

Agreed.

Certainly in the Top Five.

Worth the read.

Lots of truth.

Loneliness is a problem. Question is: how do we fix it?

***

