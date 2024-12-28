Politico Correspondent: Christian Nationalists Believe Our Rights Come From God

As this editor has argued, "Christian nationalist" is the new "white supremacist." "White supremacist" lost all meaning from progressives using it to describe everyone they disagreed with. Not believing in man-made climate change was white supremacist.

The term lost its bite, so progressives had to come up with a new epithet, and they settled on Christian nationalist, citing Christians like Speaker Mike Johnson as evidence that they were taking over the country.

This editor has yet to hear a convincing, consistent definition of Christian nationalist, but POLITICO's Heidi Przbyla went on MSNBC to define it for us. Christian nationalists — not all Christians, mind you — have one thing in common: they believe that bit about man being endowed with certain inalienable rights granted by their creator. Przbyla says they believe rights come from God and not any earthly authority — not Congress, not the Supreme Court.

And they're right.

President Barack Obama was a big believer that the government granted people their rights. Conservatives — not just Christian nationalists — believe that our founding documents prevent the government from taking away our rights.

Check out this brain trust:

Christmas season observation: MSNBC analyst is aghast that “Christian nationalists” believe that inalienable rights “come from God.”



Ummm, ya… pic.twitter.com/yv7f6WrBbO — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 28, 2024

Stupid can’t be fixed — GingerMarple (@GingerMarple) December 28, 2024

Yes, we believe Thomas Jefferson got it right in the Declaration. Natural Moral Law has been restated throughout the centuries from Aristotle to Aquinas to Rudolf Steiner. — Bill Kelly (@bill_outerbirch) December 28, 2024

Inalienable rights come from God.

Oppression comes from government.



Choose wisely which side to support! — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) December 28, 2024

I learned this in 3rd grade. It is the entire point of the Constitution. — Spock The Ripper (More Equal Animals) (@CrimsonPKing) December 28, 2024

Okay...



A: "Christian nationalists" aren't the only ones that think this..



B: It's in the Declaration of Independence, and



C: It's actually true.



🤦‍♂️ — CO Nerdy Weirdo (@CO_NerdyWeirdo) December 28, 2024

So if not for Christian nationalists, we'd properly believe that the right to life and liberty comes from the government. And that the government would be able to take those rights away.

Yes.

Its literally what the Declaration of Independence says.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights" — Secure Life Homes www.securelifehomes.com (@securelifehomes) December 28, 2024

All of Western Civilization believes that rights come from God because we are made in His image and what you do to the least of us, you do to Christ. Ignorance. And yes, it is all Christians. — Little Orphan Heidi (@OrphanHeidi) December 28, 2024

It literally says it in the Declaration of Independence. Does she realize that this was the basis for women’s suffrage? Has she read the Declaration of the Rights of women at the Seneca Falls convention? This one principle is the foundation of every civil rights achievement. — Eunoia Sterling (@EunoiaSterling) December 28, 2024

Did any of these people read our founding documents?

It’s like I woke up in the Twilight Zone. — Mark France (@MarkFrance82894) December 28, 2024

So if you're a "good" Christian and not a Christian nationalist, you believe our inalienable rights come from Congress. OK.

