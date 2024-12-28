Politico Correspondent: Christian Nationalists Believe Our Rights Come From God

Here We Go (Again!): Dr. Birx, CDC Warn Bird Flu Could Turn Into...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 28, 2024
Twitchy

As this editor has argued, "Christian nationalist" is the new "white supremacist." "White supremacist" lost all meaning from progressives using it to describe everyone they disagreed with. Not believing in man-made climate change was white supremacist.

The term lost its bite, so progressives had to come up with a new epithet, and they settled on Christian nationalist, citing Christians like Speaker Mike Johnson as evidence that they were taking over the country.

This editor has yet to hear a convincing, consistent definition of Christian nationalist, but POLITICO's Heidi Przbyla went on MSNBC to define it for us. Christian nationalists — not all Christians, mind you — have one thing in common: they believe that bit about man being endowed with certain inalienable rights granted by their creator. Przbyla says they believe rights come from God and not any earthly authority — not Congress, not the Supreme Court.

And they're right. 

President Barack Obama was a big believer that the government granted people their rights. Conservatives — not just Christian nationalists — believe that our founding documents prevent the government from taking away our rights.

Check out this brain trust:

So if not for Christian nationalists, we'd properly believe that the right to life and liberty comes from the government. And that the government would be able to take those rights away.

So if you're a "good" Christian and not a Christian nationalist, you believe our inalienable rights come from Congress. OK.

***

