Um: Twitter Notices Something About NY Serial Arsonist Arrested AGAIN Hours After Leaving Jail

There's a lot to unpack here.

First, the problem with cashless or zero bail for criminals. Criminals who often go on to re-offend, and rather quickly.

Second, this incessant need to ignore the obvious in the name of political correctness.

Suspected serial NY arsonist Amanda Burnside charged with armed robbery hours after leaving jail for possibly setting 3 fires https://t.co/K9bEb3I9YN pic.twitter.com/cbUQJ6HJsb — New York Post (@nypost) November 15, 2023

The New York Post writes:

A serial arson suspect, who a New York judge freed without bail Monday, ignited a new investigation less than two hours later on armed robbery charges, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Amanda Burnside, a Southampton woman who was accused of lighting fires at three houses, was released on her own recognizance despite prosecutors’ request that the judge set bail at $500,000 or $1 million bond. A judge ordered her to report for supervised release within 72 hours. Instead, according to authorities, she waited less than two hours before she acquired a knife, went into a Dollar Tree store and tried to rob it. The fiasco prompted District Attorney Ray Tierney, the lead prosecutor in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, to blast the state’s bail laws.

So not only did Burnside (oh, the irony of that name) allegedly set three fires, they got a weapon and tried to rob a store. Hours after being released without bail.

What, exactly, does one have to do to get bail? Actually kill someone?

Twitter/X also noticed something was unusual about Burnside's mugshot.

Yes, Amanda.

Amanda needs a shave. — Fascist Russian Asset 🔫🐊 🦃 (@SamanthaPfaff) November 15, 2023

Yeah.

That's a woman like I'm the Pope. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) November 15, 2023

And like this writer is the Queen of England.

Such a lovely effeminate looking woman — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 15, 2023

Indeed.

Honestly, it almost reads like a parody.

Burnside the arsonist? The @TheBabylonBee can't beat this one https://t.co/30zqHILZwL — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) November 15, 2023

Truth is stranger than fiction, after all.

This is like a Scooby Doo villain 🤣🤣 an arsonist named “Burnside” in a wig https://t.co/bc6clhhDN9 — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) November 15, 2023

It's just like an episode of Scooby Doo.

Believe it or not this story is not a satire. https://t.co/RFAqGUtd9M — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) November 15, 2023

It's not. What a time to be alive.

Burnside? What was he trying to be, a Batman villain? https://t.co/Qgg6GSUsoH — Otto Gruenwald (@CapeworldComics) November 15, 2023

Worst. Batman. Villain. Ever.

I mean, the name kinda sealed ,um, it’s fate tbh https://t.co/hJurH1XnFx — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 15, 2023

He -- she -- didn't stand a chance with a name like that.

I mean, the name kinda sealed ,um, it’s fate tbh https://t.co/hJurH1XnFx — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 15, 2023





Amanda seems a tad disturbed and wee bit confused but I can't quite put my finger on it. https://t.co/zCveNQ7CTX — CattusFelis (@sosMachiavelli) November 15, 2023

Hm. We'll figure it out eventually.

Well played.

Burnside or Sideburn? Both fit. https://t.co/2wJAl9e08K — Mr. Big Steve Summers aka Cy Maddox (@cy954) November 15, 2023

Aaaand, we're rollling.

Our sentiments exactly.

Life has to be a simulation https://t.co/l5X3JPViuc — A Humble Trader (@AHT42069) November 15, 2023

Things would make more sense if this were true.

Exactly.

We'll leave you with this:

Amazing how the story pretends not to acknowledge what we can see with our own eyes. Not only should Burnside have been in jail for allegedly starting three fires, we shouldn't have to pretend Burnside is a woman.

Journalism should seek out the truth and report the facts, rather than ignoring reality.

***

