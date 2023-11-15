Um: Twitter Notices Something About NY Serial Arsonist Arrested AGAIN Hours After Leaving Jail

Congressman Warns That Trump Is Planning to Put Tanks in the Streets If...
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 15, 2023
ArtistAngie

There's a lot to unpack here.

First, the problem with cashless or zero bail for criminals. Criminals who often go on to re-offend, and rather quickly.

Second, this incessant need to ignore the obvious in the name of political correctness.

The New York Post writes:

A serial arson suspect, who a New York judge freed without bail Monday, ignited a new investigation less than two hours later on armed robbery charges, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Amanda Burnside, a Southampton woman who was accused of lighting fires at three houses, was released on her own recognizance despite prosecutors’ request that the judge set bail at $500,000 or $1 million bond. 

A judge ordered her to report for supervised release within 72 hours.

Instead, according to authorities, she waited less than two hours before she acquired a knife, went into a Dollar Tree store and tried to rob it.

The fiasco prompted District Attorney Ray Tierney, the lead prosecutor in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, to blast the state’s bail laws.

So not only did Burnside (oh, the irony of that name) allegedly set three fires, they got a weapon and tried to rob a store. Hours after being released without bail.

What, exactly, does one have to do to get bail? Actually kill someone?

Twitter/X also noticed something was unusual about Burnside's mugshot.

Yes, Amanda.

Yeah.

And like this writer is the Queen of England.

Indeed.

Honestly, it almost reads like a parody.

Truth is stranger than fiction, after all.

It's just like an episode of Scooby Doo.

It's not. What a time to be alive.

Worst. Batman. Villain. Ever.

He -- she -- didn't stand a chance with a name like that.


Hm. We'll figure it out eventually.

Well played.

Aaaand, we're rollling.

Our sentiments exactly.

Things would make more sense if this were true.

Exactly.

We'll leave you with this:

Amazing how the story pretends not to acknowledge what we can see with our own eyes. Not only should Burnside have been in jail for allegedly starting three fires, we shouldn't have to pretend Burnside is a woman. 

Journalism should seek out the truth and report the facts, rather than ignoring reality.

***

