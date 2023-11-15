NBC News Gets Ratio'd Into the Sun for Reporting Lancet Study on Possible 370% Increase in Heat Deaths

Poor NBC News. They're so desperate to scaremonger people about global warming, they'll post anything to make us afraid.

Global heat deaths are projected to increase by 370% if action is not taken to limit the effects of global warming, according to a study published in The Lancet. https://t.co/Utm4IHrwk3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 15, 2023

370%! Everyone panic.

They write:

Global heat deaths are projected to increase by 370% if action is not taken to limit the effects of global warming, according to a study published Tuesday in The Lancet, a medical journal. If average global temperatures reach 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — as is expected without drastic action — an additional 524.9 million people are also expected to experience food insecurity, aggravating the global risk of malnutrition.

The study, The Lancet Countdown, is in its eighth iteration and draws on the expertise of 114 scientists and health practitioners from 52 research institutions and U.N. agencies worldwide. It found that human-caused climate change is making health-threatening temperatures more frequent, especially in the U.S.

But, thankfully, Twitter/X realizes this is a bunch of horse manure.

As cold-related deaths are 10x higher than “heat deaths,” global warming will save more lives than “action to limit the effects of global warming” (which will also kill people by expanding poverty) — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 15, 2023

If we just eat bugs and lower our standard of living, the temperature of the planet won't change.

Wait a second! I thought I was told in the 80's that we'd be frozen to death by now? Did the money guys stop giving the "global cooling" people money, and are now giving it to the "global warming" people? — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) November 15, 2023

There's a reason they started calling it 'climate change' instead of 'global warming' or 'global cooling' -- that way, they can justify any change as manmade, and socialism as the only solution.

How much are global cold deaths going to drop in that same amount of time? And which number is larger? — Jacob (@Jake_Thill_PE) November 15, 2023

Don't ask them questions.

Give us all your money and we promise we can control the weather https://t.co/WwcOVvu384 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 15, 2023

That's how it works, apparently.

Cold kills many more than heat. Every model and projection has been historically and laughably wrong about all of this stuff. There is a $ and political incentive to catastrophize climate change. Stop mindlessly reporting this “experts say” climate alarmism. https://t.co/f2EYTNYS9y — Two-faced Tiki (@rTIKId) November 15, 2023

Experts lost all credibility a long time ago.

The percent sounds alarming if you don't know how many people die each year from heat.



More people die from freezing, but that does not support the Global Warming narrative. https://t.co/9ZhBVdqbwt — Russ (@SoCalRuss1982) November 15, 2023

No, it doesn't, so you don't hear about it.

But for every heat-related death, there are nine cold-related deaths.

It's the same old tactics, again and again. It gets boring after a while, doesn't it?

‘Projected…’

How many cold weather deaths, which vastly outnumber heat-related deaths, would be averted if the world actually warmed that much? — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) November 15, 2023

They'll never give an answer to that.

Just like they'll never answer this question: what temperature should the world be? What is 'too hot' and 'too cold'?

"climate change" = more arable farmland



Your average human can find shade and water.



If not, Darwin. — Mr. Minarchy 🐊 (@community_notes) November 15, 2023

Much easier to grow food in the warmer months than in winter. But what do we know?

You mean three times virtually none, based on traditional metrics, for what qualifies as a heat death? — Jerry T (@JerryTurin) November 15, 2023

Don't stop them now, they're on a roll.

Oh, look at that. Another Lancet study that said the exact opposite.

So how many fewer will die from the cold? FYI: pic.twitter.com/Sy46FWq4Jc — Kevin Williams (@wxbywilliams) November 15, 2023

With a handy dandy graph, too.

If 10 people die each year from heat and the number is projected to increase by 370% we are talking about 27 additional deaths.



The green new deal is expected to cost the US $20 trillion dollars.



Does it make sense to spend $20 trillion to save 27 people? — Russ (@SoCalRuss1982) November 15, 2023

No, but it makes sense to spend $20 trillion so people can grift off of it.

So do we.

***

