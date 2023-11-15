Oops: BBC News Reports That the IDF Targeted Staff at Shifa Hospital
NBC News Gets Ratio'd Into the Sun for Reporting Lancet Study on Possible 370% Increase in Heat Deaths

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 15, 2023
Meme screenshot

Poor NBC News. They're so desperate to scaremonger people about global warming, they'll post anything to make us afraid.

370%! Everyone panic.

They write:

Global heat deaths are projected to increase by 370% if action is not taken to limit the effects of global warming, according to a study published Tuesday in The Lancet, a medical journal.

If average global temperatures reach 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — as is expected without drastic action — an additional 524.9 million people are also expected to experience food insecurity, aggravating the global risk of malnutrition.


The study, The Lancet Countdown, is in its eighth iteration and draws on the expertise of 114 scientists and health practitioners from 52 research institutions and U.N. agencies worldwide. It found that human-caused climate change is making health-threatening temperatures more frequent, especially in the U.S.

But, thankfully, Twitter/X realizes this is a bunch of horse manure.

If we just eat bugs and lower our standard of living, the temperature of the planet won't change.

There's a reason they started calling it 'climate change' instead of 'global warming' or 'global cooling' -- that way, they can justify any change as manmade, and socialism as the only solution.

Don't ask them questions.

That's how it works, apparently.

Experts lost all credibility a long time ago.

No, it doesn't, so you don't hear about it.

But for every heat-related death, there are nine cold-related deaths.

It's the same old tactics, again and again. It gets boring after a while, doesn't it?

They'll never give an answer to that.

Just like they'll never answer this question: what temperature should the world be? What is 'too hot' and 'too cold'?

Much easier to grow food in the warmer months than in winter. But what do we know?

Don't stop them now, they're on a roll.

Oh, look at that. Another Lancet study that said the exact opposite.

With a handy dandy graph, too.

No, but it makes sense to spend $20 trillion so people can grift off of it.

So do we.

***

Tags: ENVIRONMENTALISM JOURNALISM NBC NEWS

