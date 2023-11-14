WATCH: Gov Kathy Hochul Says NY Is Conducting 'Surveillance Efforts' of 'Hate Speech' on Social Media

The First Amendment is still a thing, right? Because we're pretty sure it is.

Someone should probably tell New York Governor Kathy Hochul, though. She seems to have missed the memo.

Watch:

Kathy Hochul announced that New York is "collecting data" from "surveillance efforts" on social media



Hochul says the social media analysis unit will contact people who commit "hate speech"



This is to "ensure safety" Even though they got rid of Guiliani's Stop and Frisk which… pic.twitter.com/QjlPiXfRpz — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 13, 2023

The Daily Caller has more details:

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that the state is “very focused” on collecting data from social media platforms as part of an effort to counter online “negativity” and “hate speech” after a rise in antisemitic attacks. Following a meeting with the state’s Jewish leaders, local law enforcement and federal authorities, Hochul spoke to the media to discuss the state’s efforts to combat hate crimes. “It’s painful to me as the governor of this great state — that has been known for its diversity, and how we celebrate different cultures, different religions, different viewpoints — it’s painful to see the cruelty with which New Yorkers are treating each other. Everywhere from college campuses, to our streets, to schools, to playgrounds; even as they’re entering their houses of worship,” Hochul said, noting that she “immediately deployed the State Police to protect our synagogues and yeshivas and mosques and any other place that could be susceptible to hate crimes or violence.”

Now, the issue of antisemitism is a problem -- in New York and elsewhere.

The solution, however, is not the government monitoring social media for 'hate speech', a policy that will surely be broadened and abused.

There needs to be criminal penalties for politicians violating people's constitutional rights. As it stands today, the worst that happens to them is their actions are just overturned by a court. — Prescott (@prescottbalch) November 13, 2023

There should be. Because even a court overturning these policies does not deter them. See: Biden and unconstitutional student loan forgiveness.

Why do I think this analysis unit is going to turn a blind eye to the people threatening Jews and will be laser focused on anyone misgendering Elliot Page https://t.co/mrf3g0ZAPw — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 13, 2023

Because that's how it always goes.

I'd love to know the scope of their search. I have a strange feeling the dragnet will include 2% hate speech and 98% wrong-think. Remember, every tyrannical government has started with an emergency. How about starting by arresting people who publicly deface property and break… https://t.co/096y0CnyZX — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 14, 2023

The tweet continues:

How about starting by arresting people who publicly deface property and break existing laws? Too simple?

Too simple, indeed.

It's not a good place. At all.

You should, uhh, not do this. https://t.co/cZWdiMVXHj — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 14, 2023

No, you should not.

Hint: This is a prelude to Social Credit System. https://t.co/iBiXStr1o1 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 -Check. Check. Is this thing on? (@2CynicAl65) November 14, 2023

Yes, it is. Understand where we are.

Um... WHAT?



Good job New York... First Amendment is dead in the state of New York, thanks to Democrats. https://t.co/M0rUiPTXif — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 14, 2023

Yes, it's dead.

This is not okay https://t.co/R5YBOeCUf9 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 14, 2023

No, it is not okay.

If I lived in New York, I’d consult a lawyer…



Just sayin’. https://t.co/oBNxilowIX — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant 2.0 (Ret.) (@judasbooth99) November 14, 2023

This is what we'd do, too.

Only if Republicans do it.

Oh, our sweet summer child. They'll prosecute people for crimes of ungoodthink, and for hurting feelings, just not for actual crimes.

New York’s constitution specifically protects NYers from petty tyrants like @GovKathyHochul https://t.co/u4yeLR5wGT pic.twitter.com/CHXd1OGaAj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2023

Since when have Democrats cared about the constitution?

Because that’s what wanna be power freak dictators always do. https://t.co/mVP2653jWJ — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) November 13, 2023

Invariably. Every time.

Control the speech, control the people.

This policy needs to be launched into the sun, never to return. And the politicians that propose and enforce them need to be voted out of office.

***

