Massive Steamy Crack in Iceland Solicits Sophomoric Humor from X
‘The American Dream Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Immigrants Fed Up, Returning Home
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals
You Are the Last Line of Defense: Bari Weiss Delivers Straight Fire Speech...
Iranian Woman Gives Powerful Speech at Rally to Release Israeli Hostages
Scoop: Journo Unearths Photo of Ron DeSantis Holding a Mitt Romney Campaign Sign
Ouch! Billie Eilish's Take Is SOOO Bad One of Her Own FANS Ratios...
Immigrant Who Chose to Become an American Shares KICK-BUTT Thread About What It...
Candace Owens Dragged for Subtweeting Ben Shapiro After He Called Her Out for...
The 'Hamas Caucus' Has Officially Lost Its Mind
Real Life?! Rep. Tim Burchett Claims Kevin McCarthy Kidney-Punched Him After GOP Conferenc...
WOOO! Let's Get Ready to Rumble...an Oklahoma Senator Challenged a Mouthy Witness to...
Grandpa Fell and He's Running for Congress? Video Satirizes Our Nursing Home Federal...
HA! The Last Time We Saw Rachel Maddow Throw a Fit Like This...

WATCH: Gov Kathy Hochul Says NY Is Conducting 'Surveillance Efforts' of 'Hate Speech' on Social Media

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 14, 2023
Meme screenshot

The First Amendment is still a thing, right? Because we're pretty sure it is.

Someone should probably tell New York Governor Kathy Hochul, though. She seems to have missed the memo.

Advertisement

Watch:

The Daily Caller has more details:

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that the state is “very focused” on collecting data from social media platforms as part of an effort to counter online “negativity” and “hate speech” after a rise in antisemitic attacks. 

Following a meeting with the state’s Jewish leaders, local law enforcement and federal authorities, Hochul spoke to the media to discuss the state’s efforts to combat hate crimes. 

“It’s painful to me as the governor of this great state — that has been known for its diversity, and how we celebrate different cultures, different religions, different viewpoints — it’s painful to see the cruelty with which New Yorkers are treating each other. Everywhere from college campuses, to our streets, to schools, to playgrounds; even as they’re entering their houses of worship,” Hochul said, noting that she “immediately deployed the State Police to protect our synagogues and yeshivas and mosques and any other place that could be susceptible to hate crimes or violence.”

Recommended

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals
Brett T.
Advertisement

Now, the issue of antisemitism is a problem -- in New York and elsewhere.

The solution, however, is not the government monitoring social media for 'hate speech', a policy that will surely be broadened and abused.

There should be. Because even a court overturning these policies does not deter them. See: Biden and unconstitutional student loan forgiveness.

Because that's how it always goes.

The tweet continues:

How about starting by arresting people who publicly deface property and break existing laws? Too simple?

Advertisement

Too simple, indeed.

It's not a good place. At all.

No, you should not.

Yes, it is. Understand where we are.

Yes, it's dead.

No, it is not okay.

This is what we'd do, too.

Only if Republicans do it.

Oh, our sweet summer child. They'll prosecute people for crimes of ungoodthink, and for hurting feelings, just not for actual crimes.

Advertisement

Since when have Democrats cared about the constitution?

Invariably. Every time.

Control the speech, control the people.

This policy needs to be launched into the sun, never to return. And the politicians that propose and enforce them need to be voted out of office.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH NEW YORK SOCIAL MEDIA SPEECH KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals
Brett T.
You Are the Last Line of Defense: Bari Weiss Delivers Straight Fire Speech to Federalist Society
Grateful Calvin
Ouch! Billie Eilish's Take Is SOOO Bad One of Her Own FANS Ratios Varieties Tweet by Calling It Out
Coucy
‘The American Dream Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Immigrants Fed Up, Returning Home
Amy Curtis
Massive Steamy Crack in Iceland Solicits Sophomoric Humor from X
Tertullianus
Immigrant Who Chose to Become an American Shares KICK-BUTT Thread About What It Means to Be an American
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals Brett T.
Advertisement