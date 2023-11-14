FLOTUS Announces Initiative on Women’s Health Research, Gender Policy Council and Twitter Has Thoughts

First Lady Jill Biden was very excited to announce the first-ever White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, and Dr. Carolyn Mazure as its chair. The initiative will work with the Gender Policy Council (that's a thing?) to 'lead our effort to improve the health and lives of women across the country.'

I'm thrilled to announce world-renowned women’s health researcher, Dr. Carolyn Mazure, as the chair of the first-ever White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.



Alongside the Gender Policy Council, she will lead our effort to improve the health and lives of women across… pic.twitter.com/jhEtL2dnFf — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 13, 2023

It's absurd on its face, yet here we are.

Especially since women are often referred to as 'egg producers', 'womb owners', 'people with cervices' and not, you know, women, because that word is not 'inclusive' (until it's politically advantageous, that is).

Some days they know what a woman is and other days a woman is a bleeder or birthing person. https://t.co/lkSJK2Qnoj — Michael W. Bunner (@michaelwbunner) November 14, 2023

See?

That doesn't have quite the same ring to it, huh?

Great news! Can you please define for us what a woman is? — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 13, 2023

Yes, FLOTUS. Please, define woman for us.

Why do we need a policy council for gender?

“GENDER POLICY COUNCIL”



What the actual F. https://t.co/9v6ig55XMx — MNtendo 🆘🇺🇸 (@MNtendo) November 13, 2023

Yeah. We'd like to know. Why is this, in any way, within the scope of the federal government?

They have their priorities.

I’m curious. Can either of you define “woman”? https://t.co/HddudIGUR9 — John (@jgoose514) November 14, 2023

Our money says 'no.'

Get ready ladies, she is going to lie to your face. https://t.co/jJ0NRjGmTD — 𝑄 𝑆𝙀𝗡𝑻 𝑴𝑬 🇺🇸🦅 (@NicholosPoma) November 14, 2023

We would not be surprised. The Democrats have been lying to us for years.

Does that include men with periods or women with penises? — CindyWPB (@cindylouwhoWPB) November 14, 2023

Inquiring minds would like to know.

We HAVE to get this administration out of the White House. https://t.co/Ay4ZBNHsDJ — Pam D (@soirchick) November 13, 2023

And clean up the mess they leave behind.

Nice to see Nurse Ratchet keeping herself busy. https://t.co/L8R6zIR8qC — Loser that expected Mexico pay 4 wall (@Have_thatgoing4) November 14, 2023

Ouch.

Good morning, Bonus Hole people. The Gender Policy Council will be working with your child’s kindergarten teacher to determine whether they’re a boy or a girl and what pharmaceuticals and major surgical procedures they require. https://t.co/aYZxrLvS4r — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) November 14, 2023

This is probably the scope of it. And abortion, naturally.

Yeah cause that’s on everyday Americans minds https://t.co/iU7eYLFip0 — Dana (@DanaStuit) November 13, 2023

Why would we care about inflation, the international tension, crime in our cities? The administration has their finger on the pulse of what's important to the rest of us.

You should lead the health initiative, Doctor. https://t.co/onDmKyhZ0U — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 14, 2023

We giggled. Why isn't the good doctor leading the initiative?

Only when they need our votes. Otherwise, we're some euphemism.

This is putting it mildly.

Hey look Democrats are finally going to figure out what women are 😂 https://t.co/NlIKLtvUEq — GunTotingTexan (@2Smart4Woke) November 14, 2023

Don't get your hopes up.

You fools don't know what a woman is, and have done a huge amount of damage to every girl and woman in the country. — Puddintane (@imwren) November 13, 2023

From sports to safe spaces to medicine, they have done damage to women and girls.

And will continue to do so.

You can't do research -- real, factual research -- when the definition of 'woman' changes depending on whether or not someone 'feels' like a woman. You cannot want to advance women's health when a you think women have penises, or are merely 'birthing persons.'

This initiative will do more to harm women and girls than help, because it's run by people won't don't believe in science.

