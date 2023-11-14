Nicolle Wallace and Jonathan Karl Discuss Donald Trump's Affinity for Hitler
FLOTUS Announces Initiative on Women’s Health Research, Gender Policy Council and Twitter Has Thoughts

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 14, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

First Lady Jill Biden was very excited to announce the first-ever White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, and Dr. Carolyn Mazure as its chair. The initiative will work with the Gender Policy Council (that's a thing?) to 'lead our effort to improve the health and lives of women across the country.'

It's absurd on its face, yet here we are.

Especially since women are often referred to as 'egg producers', 'womb owners', 'people with cervices' and not, you know, women, because that word is not 'inclusive' (until it's politically advantageous, that is).

See?

That doesn't have quite the same ring to it, huh?

Yes, FLOTUS. Please, define woman for us.

Why do we need a policy council for gender?

Yeah. We'd like to know. Why is this, in any way, within the scope of the federal government?

They have their priorities.

Our money says 'no.'

We would not be surprised. The Democrats have been lying to us for years.

Inquiring minds would like to know.

And clean up the mess they leave behind.

Ouch.

This is probably the scope of it. And abortion, naturally.

Why would we care about inflation, the international tension, crime in our cities? The administration has their finger on the pulse of what's important to the rest of us.

We giggled. Why isn't the good doctor leading the initiative?

Only when they need our votes. Otherwise, we're some euphemism.

This is putting it mildly.

Don't get your hopes up.

From sports to safe spaces to medicine, they have done damage to women and girls.

And will continue to do so.

You can't do research -- real, factual research -- when the definition of 'woman' changes depending on whether or not someone 'feels' like a woman. You cannot want to advance women's health when a you think women have penises, or are merely 'birthing persons.' 

This initiative will do more to harm women and girls than help, because it's run by people won't don't believe in science.

***

Tags: FLOTUS JILL BIDEN SCIENCE WOMEN

