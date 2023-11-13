The Grinch Comes to Wisconsin: Wauwatosa Deputy City Administrator Urges 'Inclusive' Christmas Practices

Not content to ruin Halloween for children, the DEI left has -- once again -- set its sights on Christmas.

This time, in Wauwatosa, WI, a suburb of Milwaukee.

Melissa Cantarero Weiss, the Deputy City Administrator of the City of Wauwatosa, WI, sent an email to city workers instructing them not to use red and green and religious Christmas decorations because it’s not “inclusive” and “equitable.”



She also refers to snowmen as “snow… pic.twitter.com/lJrNrmirZ8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2023

Ugh.

Wisconsin Right Now has more details:

The City of Wauwatosa’s deputy city administrator has instructed city workers that they should avoid using red and green in public spaces to celebrate Christmas. Instead, top city officials are urging them to decorate counters with purple and blue and “snow people,” what the administrator appears to be calling snow men. The email went out this week from Deputy City Administrator Melissa Cantarero Weiss. It also notes that City Administrator James Archambo is on board with the instructions. In it, she urged city workers to embrace “inclusive decorating practices” and make Wauwatosa’s municipal buildings a “place that everyone can feel comfortable visiting throughout the holiday season.” City workers were urged to “opt for more neutral and inclusive decorations.” We received the email from multiple sources who questioned why Wauwatosa was making this a priority when the city has far more pressing issues. Even the White House doesn’t go that far; after all there is a National Christmas Tree. In addition, Wauwatosa’s mayor has confirmed the legitimacy of the Weiss email in his own email to the city’s Common Council. In the email to city employees, Weiss wrote that “as the holiday season approaches,” she and Archambo are asking people to “reflect on our commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment.” She wrote that “currently, Christmas decorations are prevalent throughout public counters at City Hall and perhaps other buildings as well.”

According to Statista, 85% of Americans celebrate Christmas.

How do you get more inclusive than that?

Because in order to be inclusive, you first have to be exclusive. 🤡 — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) November 12, 2023

Apparently.

And why does the majority have to minimize or hide their holiday celebrations in the name of 'inclusivity'?

DEI wants to erase Christmas in Wauwatosa, a city which was the first in the state of Wisconsin to pass an ideologically woke & absurdly graphic s-x ed curriculum for children ages 5 years & up. https://t.co/vRHOPSsCpH — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 12, 2023

Hey, at least they won't see red and green Christmas decorations, though.

She will be steamed when she sees our office in a couple of weeks. https://t.co/vail78Wqtu — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) November 12, 2023

This is the only appropriate response. Offices need to look like Santa exploded: red and green everywhere.

I grew up in Wauwatosa. 68th and Wells. We shoplifted at Jack’s and ate pizza every Friday at Balistreri’s. It was as normal and American as normal and American gets.



Good job, voters. https://t.co/WQio9bbJzL — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) November 12, 2023

It has changed.

The citizens of Wauwatosa need to organize and take back their city. https://t.co/XOdP2rcukT — Justa Puppet (@Anewhomestar) November 13, 2023

Hopefully they will. But like we said, it's changed.

I'm sure this came from a place of love and I can respect that. But why not just allow everyone to share their religious cultures with each other? Let them all decorate for their holiday of choice. Let everyone immerse themselves in each other's customs! That's inclusivity. https://t.co/y3ntqXMECn — Chiki Ovalle 🇩🇴 (@TheKushDutchess) November 13, 2023

You're more generous than we are. This didn't come from a place of love. It came from a white liberal woman who wants to control things.

But inclusivity is letting others express and share their traditions.

She doesn't want that.

She wants everyone as miserable a Grinch as she is.

"She also refers to snowmen as 'snow people' because snowmen is gendered language." https://t.co/1IwfzxUCpU — The Resistor (@itisenough1588) November 12, 2023

This is laughable.

They're inanimate objects.

Progressivism is cancer https://t.co/fyYkhB6Cby — Todd Erzen (@DeaceOnline) November 12, 2023

Yes it is.

Just as soon as it snows, I'm going outside, MAKING A SNOWMAN (complete with meat and 2 veg), and posting it so this crazy white idiot can see that, yes, it really IS A MAN. https://t.co/36QCokaMIk — Vigilantesse (@Vigilantesse) November 13, 2023

Please post pictures.

These people are the worst kind of people https://t.co/wCAaKibN9A — schiebelpeter (@peterschiebel) November 13, 2023

They can never, ever let others have a moment of joy. They always have to tear it down in the name of DEI nonsense.

In order to be inclusive, you must exclude Christians. https://t.co/FJnXcNXXJ8 — Raikiri767 (@raikiri767) November 13, 2023

And it's not just Christians. Christmas is a largely secular holiday, too. Santa, trees, stockings -- all those things have worked into the secular side of the holiday.

There's a reason retailers have black Friday. That's the day they go from operating in the red to black.

That doesn't happen for a solely Christian holiday.

She's eliminating all of that.

Oh, and the whole 'use blue or purple decorations' thing? The liturgical color for Christian Advent is -- purple (and sometimes royal blue!)

Decorate "wintery" but don't use red and green. Tell that to nature. https://t.co/2EcrJjb3bl pic.twitter.com/aRKq5FFaxz — Nope-ette (@nothanksnopeyno) November 13, 2023

She'll cancel nature next.

Showing up to work like. pic.twitter.com/ssjzHd0swV — JRR (@JoelRiveraRoman) November 12, 2023

Yes, please.

The only way this stops is if people put their foot down and tell these leftists "No, we will not comply with your insanity." Every inch of every office should be red and green. Tomorrow.

We'll see what the people of Tosa do.

***

