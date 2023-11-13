Here are Pics of the WH Bag of Coke That Remains a TOTALLY...
John Harwood Doesn't Understand Why the Media Isn't Telling People How Great Things...
THERE it is! CNN, MSNBC and WaPo Ramp Up the 'Here's How Trump...
UK Charity, Endometriosis South Coast, Names New CEO... But There's a Problem Here
'It's you, Randi': Weingarten Asks What's Behind Increase In Homeschooling, Twitter Gladly...
Cleanup for Xi, But Not for Thee: Gavin Newsom Lays His Cards on...
Just Go Away: Awful Megan Rapinoe Cites Injury At Her Career's End As...
The Hill Reports That Singer Pink Will 'Give Away Banned Books' in Florida
UPDATE: U.K. Baby, Indi Gregory, Has Died
Italian Americans Can Finally Stand Proud: You're Getting Your Own Sesame Street Muppet
Cenk Uygur Gets Humiliated While on Piers Morgan’s Show
WaPo Still Happy to Pass Along 'Gaza Reports' Propaganda
USA Today DRAGGED for Sneaking Woke/Trans Agenda BS Into MULTIPLE Word Searches (Screensho...
Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against...

The Grinch Comes to Wisconsin: Wauwatosa Deputy City Administrator Urges 'Inclusive' Christmas Practices

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/NBCUniversal Orlando

Not content to ruin Halloween for children, the DEI left has -- once again -- set its sights on Christmas.

This time, in Wauwatosa, WI, a suburb of Milwaukee.

Advertisement

Ugh.

Wisconsin Right Now has more details:

The City of Wauwatosa’s deputy city administrator has instructed city workers that they should avoid using red and green in public spaces to celebrate Christmas. Instead, top city officials are urging them to decorate counters with purple and blue and “snow people,” what the administrator appears to be calling snow men.

The email went out this week from Deputy City Administrator Melissa Cantarero Weiss. It also notes that City Administrator James Archambo is on board with the instructions.

In it, she urged city workers to embrace “inclusive decorating practices” and make Wauwatosa’s municipal buildings a “place that everyone can feel comfortable visiting throughout the holiday season.” City workers were urged to “opt for more neutral and inclusive decorations.”

We received the email from multiple sources who questioned why Wauwatosa was making this a priority when the city has far more pressing issues. Even the White House doesn’t go that far; after all there is a National Christmas Tree. In addition, Wauwatosa’s mayor has confirmed the legitimacy of the Weiss email in his own email to the city’s Common Council.

In the email to city employees, Weiss wrote that “as the holiday season approaches,” she and Archambo are asking people to “reflect on our commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment.”

She wrote that “currently, Christmas decorations are prevalent throughout public counters at City Hall and perhaps other buildings as well.”

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Advertisement

According to Statista, 85% of Americans celebrate Christmas.

How do you get more inclusive than that?

Apparently.

And why does the majority have to minimize or hide their holiday celebrations in the name of 'inclusivity'?

Hey, at least they won't see red and green Christmas decorations, though.

This is the only appropriate response. Offices need to look like Santa exploded: red and green everywhere.

It has changed.

Advertisement

Hopefully they will. But like we said, it's changed.

You're more generous than we are. This didn't come from a place of love. It came from a white liberal woman who wants to control things.

But inclusivity is letting others express and share their traditions.

She doesn't want that.

She wants everyone as miserable a Grinch as she is.

This is laughable.

They're inanimate objects. 

Yes it is.

Please post pictures.

Advertisement

They can never, ever let others have a moment of joy. They always have to tear it down in the name of DEI nonsense.

And it's not just Christians. Christmas is a largely secular holiday, too. Santa, trees, stockings -- all those things have worked into the secular side of the holiday. 

There's a reason retailers have black Friday. That's the day they go from operating in the red to black.

That doesn't happen for a solely Christian holiday.

She's eliminating all of that.

Oh, and the whole 'use blue or purple decorations' thing? The liturgical color for Christian Advent is -- purple (and sometimes royal blue!)

She'll cancel nature next.

Yes, please.

The only way this stops is if people put their foot down and tell these leftists "No, we will not comply with your insanity." Every inch of every office should be red and green. Tomorrow.

Advertisement

We'll see what the people of Tosa do.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHRISTMAS WISCONSIN WOKE WOKENESS DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
'It's you, Randi': Weingarten Asks What's Behind Increase In Homeschooling, Twitter Gladly Answers
Amy Curtis
John Harwood Doesn't Understand Why the Media Isn't Telling People How Great Things Are Going
Coucy
UK Charity, Endometriosis South Coast, Names New CEO... But There's a Problem Here
Coucy
THERE it is! CNN, MSNBC and WaPo Ramp Up the 'Here's How Trump is Like Hitler' Shtick
Doug P.
Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against Trump Away (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen) Sam J.
Advertisement