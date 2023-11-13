UN Lackey Shoots Down 'False & Insidious Claims' That Palestinian Schools Teach Hatred...
The Useless UN Has Not Condemned Hamas, Called for Release of Hostages But HAS Condemned Israel

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on November 13, 2023
In case you needed reminding, the United Nations is useless. Beyond useless.

Not a word. Then again, they don't say much about bad actors. They just give them roles on the security and human rights councils.

Klompas writes:

There is an eerie familiarity to how the world is reacting to the war between Israel and Hamas

In 2014, I was a speechwriter for the Israeli delegation to the United Nations when Hamas terrorists kidnapped and killed three Israeli teenagers, kicking off 50 days of war. For the past month, I have felt an unsettling sense of deja vu as I’ve watched the U.N. go through the same tepid motions in response to today’s war. 

The modus operandi of terrorist groups like Hamas has long been to prey on the weak and defenseless. On June 12, 2014, Palestinian terrorists abducted Eyal Yifrach, 19, Gilad Shaar, 16, Naftali Fraenkel, 16, on their way home from school. Israel launched a military operation in the West Bank to locate the boys and found their bodies 18 days later, buried in a shallow grave north of Hebron. 

The ensuing war saw an Israeli ground offensive into Gaza. The goal was to stop Hamas’ unceasing rocket fire into Israeli towns and destroy its underground tunnel network. Then, as now, the response from the United Nations and the international community made clear that Hamas would never be held accountable for its actions.

Shortly after the three boys were abducted, our delegation called on the U.N. to denounce the kidnapping. A U.N. spokesperson replied that there was no “concrete evidence” the boys were kidnapped by terrorists.

Yes it is.

Excellent question. That money could be better spent almost anywhere else.

Not objective and not reliable. In any way, shape, or form.

Not surprising at all.

Yes, we have known this for a long time. And they confirm it almost daily.

Nailed it.

Amen. The UN needs to go far, far away.

Cute and kinda scary.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Intentionally, too.

The real estate in Manhattan could be used for myriad other things; we just need to defund and remove the corrupt UN from U.S. soil.


