The Useless UN Has Not Condemned Hamas, Called for Release of Hostages But HAS Condemned Israel

In case you needed reminding, the United Nations is useless. Beyond useless.

“The UN has not passed a single resolution to condemn Hamas’ savagery, even though terrorists wore GoPros to document themselves slaughtering, raping and torturing civilians. Similarly, the U.N. has not called for the release of more than 200 hostages, including babies, children… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 13, 2023

Not a word. Then again, they don't say much about bad actors. They just give them roles on the security and human rights councils.

Klompas writes:

So history repeats itself.

Despite video evidence of Hamas atrocities, the UN can't be bothered. Yah? Well the UN also appointed Iran to Chair the Human Rights Council, so color me unimpressed or persuaded. — Danny ElPaso (@DannyElPaso) November 13, 2023 We have been unimpressed with the UN for a while.





The @UN is an utterly IRRELEVANT organization. — L (@LimorIB) November 13, 2023

Yes it is.

Why are we funding this morally bankrupt organization? https://t.co/brrYcGk63K — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) November 13, 2023

Excellent question. That money could be better spent almost anywhere else.

People need to understand... The United Nations is not an honest organization. They keep proving that. And as such, they have their uses...But they are not an objective body to be relied upon. https://t.co/rU9QBGccCn — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 13, 2023

Not objective and not reliable. In any way, shape, or form.

Since Oct. 7, the UN has not passed resolutions condemning Hamas terrorists nor calling to free the hostages.



They have, however, passed several resolutions against Israel.



Appalling but unsurprising stuff from the UN. https://t.co/7yApSXMrpu — Ed Tarnowski (@edtarnowski) November 13, 2023

Not surprising at all.

The @UN and all its subsidiaries are a pathetic excuse for what they are meant to stand for and uphold.



We knew this before. Now it has been confirmed. https://t.co/SIhDc8rtDd — Shira (@shirazim) November 13, 2023

Yes, we have known this for a long time. And they confirm it almost daily.

“Eight decades later, the U.N. is a clubhouse for dictators and a den of moral equivocation.” https://t.co/WTGjnZakKQ — Rebbetzin Unplugged MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER | BLOGGER (@RebtznUnplugged) November 13, 2023

Nailed it.

This should not go unnoticed. The UN should be condemned for their obvious bias. Stop funding the UN and stop letting these unelected grifters into your country. https://t.co/kaaAvdhAiS — Mareeden2 🇦🇺 🌸 #AdultHumanFemale (@Maree76335248) November 13, 2023

Amen. The UN needs to go far, far away.

It's cute that people think the UN still has any moral credibility. https://t.co/rVC6P27F58 — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) November 13, 2023

Cute and kinda scary.

The UN is worse than worthless. https://t.co/IioGOKkngD pic.twitter.com/5hLqp77sN1 — Liron Kopinsky | ופדויי ה׳ ישובון ובאו ציון ברנה (@ldkop) November 13, 2023

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Been saying it for years, the UN is a disgrace and now a puppet organization for Islam, tyrants, dictators and other authoritarian powers.



Naïve left-wing liberals gave them this power, while also destroying the inherent values of the western liberal democracies. https://t.co/gKAJXkH6Wu — Per Laber (@Per_Laber) November 13, 2023

Intentionally, too.

The real estate in Manhattan could be used for myriad other things; we just need to defund and remove the corrupt UN from U.S. soil.



***

