'It's you, Randi': Weingarten Asks What's Behind Increase In Homeschooling, Twitter Gladly Answers

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Sometimes, Randi Weingarten's level of self-awareness is at or below zero. She tacitly acknowledges this, because she usually locks down her replies when she tweets something outrageous, or a downright lie. Yet the fact she tweets these things in the first place tells us she doesn't have her finger on the pulse of anyone who isn't a member of her union.

Today is a perfect example.

Gee. We wonder, Randi.

Axios writes:

Homeschooling in the U.S. shot up during the pandemic — and it appears to be here to stay.

The big picture: Homeschooling is now the fastest-growing form of education in the U.S., per a Washington Post analysis.

  • The report, which covers more than 60% of the American school-age population, found that an increase in homeschooled students born from pandemic restrictions continued through the 2022-23 school year.

Yes, but homeschooling in general represents a single-digit percentage of students nationally, David S. Knight, an assistant professor of education finance and policy at the University of Washington, told Axios.

By the numbers: There are currently an estimated 1.9 million to 2.7 million homeschooled students in the U.S., per the Post's report.

Zoom in: There are a wide variety of reasons why families are choosing to try homeschooling and stick with it, from political and religious reasons to avoiding unsafe situations.

  • "The initial set of folks who came to homeschooling during the pandemic largely did so because 'Zoom school' was a complete and total failure for them and their families," Jen Garrison Stuber, advocacy chair for the Washington Homeschool Organization, told Axios.
  • The following year, when schools resumed in-person classes, some of the parents who only came to homeschooling out of desperation, no longer had a fear of making that transition or of interacting with their children's education, she explained.
  • The benefits of homeschooling include being able to "meet your child at his or her level for each individual subject," Stuber explained.

State of play: Homeschooling rates have increased across race groups and ethnicities.

  • There are Black families who say they turned to homeschooling in order to keep their kids away from the school-to-prison pipeline, Stuber said.
  • Families of color and those with religious affiliations seeking to avoid bullying and racism.
  • There are also families who pull their trans kids out of school to avoid an unhealthy situation where they feel threatened, Stuber said.

All of those are perfectly valid reasons to homeschool. And the old narrative that homeschooling is just for ultra-conservative Christians is debunked thoroughly in the numbers.

Weingarten and the teacher's unions across the country absolutely failed students during COVID by pushing lockdowns, masking, and social distancing in schools. And when, via Zoom, parents got a glimpse into what was happening in the classroom, they didn't like it.

Twitter/X was happy to point these facts, and more, out to Randi:

Schools have, and will continue, to fail students without serious reform.

It will, of course, be the fault of everyone and everything except Weingarten and her policies, aided and abetted by Democrats.

She should absolutely look in the mirror.

Yes, it is. She's the biggest saleswoman of homeschooling.

Yes, YOU.

We can. Like we said, zero self-awareness and even less introspection.

Yes, we should. Thanks, Randi!

Exactly. Girl. 

We figured it out. She probably won't.

A big part of it.

This insanity, too.

This, too.

We did. And they called us domestic terrorists.

Congrats, indeed.

More school closures, hurting kids.

We'll keep looking for that guy.

Too many.

Not a chance.

Amen and hallelujah.

The sooner Weingarten is no where near education, the better of we'll all be.

