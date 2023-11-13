Politico: Biden Lacks Capacity for Another Term

Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There has been discussion, including from former Obama staffer David Axelrod, about Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

Now Politico is chiming in.

The Politico piece elaborates:

For Biden to use fundraisers, as he did Thursday, to deny his difficulties and complain about press coverage may be therapeutic, but it doesn’t make him any likelier to defeat Trump once more.

2024 will be an extraordinary election, and it demands extraordinary measures.

That’s in part for reasons Biden refuses to accept: his capacity to do the job. The oldest president in history when he first took the oath, Biden will not be able to govern and campaign in the manner of previous incumbents. He simply does not have the capacity to do it, and his staff doesn’t trust him to even try, as they make clear by blocking him from the press. Biden’s bid will give new meaning to a Rose Garden campaign, and it requires accommodation to that unavoidable fact of life.

Moreover, and on this Biden would agree, this election will be exceptional because of the threat Trump poses. The former president is an exiled strongman who’s taken over a traditional political party and is attempting to reclaim office to consolidate power and punish his enemies with little regard for the Constitution. Just ask him.

With the increasingly likely possibility that this will be a multi-candidate election, and Biden at risk of being denied the nose-holding votes he needs from independents and pre-Trump Republicans, the president’s margin for error is nil.

If Biden thinks the country is on the line, he should act like it.

They sound concerned.

Something others have floated for a while.

Or to make the big decisions required of a president.

So who is making them?

Yes, it will be.

Probably. But will they? We don't know.

There are also massive levels of cope from Biden supporters.

It's not a stutter, dude.

If you believe the polls, however, the advantage is not with the incumbent.

Yes, we know what it means to have the capacity to do the job. Lots of vacations, falls, the way Biden always looks lost, the scripts he's given. He doesn't have the capacity.

Biden is not FDR, and polio doesn't impact the brain the way whatever is going on with Biden clearly is.

No, it's not.

It's not 'ageist' or 'ableist' to question whether or not our president has the ability to do the job. It's a necessary conversation we should have had in 2020, but didn't. Biden isn't how he used to be, and if he wants a second term as leader of the free world, we are owed transparency and honesty before we cast our votes.

