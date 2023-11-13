Politico: Biden Lacks Capacity for Another Term

There has been discussion, including from former Obama staffer David Axelrod, about Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

Now Politico is chiming in.

I don't know whether this is true. It's just the reporter's opinion, though the reporter is very well-sourced. But if it's true, Democrats would be better off with a different candidate.

https://t.co/eJk76AzKuz pic.twitter.com/C7IbGAE1On — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 13, 2023

The Politico piece elaborates:

For Biden to use fundraisers, as he did Thursday, to deny his difficulties and complain about press coverage may be therapeutic, but it doesn’t make him any likelier to defeat Trump once more. 2024 will be an extraordinary election, and it demands extraordinary measures. That’s in part for reasons Biden refuses to accept: his capacity to do the job. The oldest president in history when he first took the oath, Biden will not be able to govern and campaign in the manner of previous incumbents. He simply does not have the capacity to do it, and his staff doesn’t trust him to even try, as they make clear by blocking him from the press. Biden’s bid will give new meaning to a Rose Garden campaign, and it requires accommodation to that unavoidable fact of life. Moreover, and on this Biden would agree, this election will be exceptional because of the threat Trump poses. The former president is an exiled strongman who’s taken over a traditional political party and is attempting to reclaim office to consolidate power and punish his enemies with little regard for the Constitution. Just ask him. With the increasingly likely possibility that this will be a multi-candidate election, and Biden at risk of being denied the nose-holding votes he needs from independents and pre-Trump Republicans, the president’s margin for error is nil. If Biden thinks the country is on the line, he should act like it.

They sound concerned.

If Biden's mental/physical capacity is a real issue, enough to signicantly curtail his campaigning activity, it's incredibly foolhardy to think you can bluff your way through that for a year. He might win, because Trump is also unpopular, but a different D would be a better bet. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 13, 2023

Something others have floated for a while.

So the mainstream media is now just openly acknowledging that Biden lacks the capacity to be president and his own staff “doesn’t trust him” to be coherent and capable in public. https://t.co/nKtpj2TaEU — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 13, 2023

Or to make the big decisions required of a president.

So who is making them?

When Biden loses, there will be a glut of insider books trying to top each other with stories of Biden's mental incompetence.



It will be sad and pathetic for everyone involved. https://t.co/wD1iO3hDRS — Florida Man V - Chappelle/Rogan 2024 (@FloridaManV) November 13, 2023

Yes, it will be.

Feel like it's not unlikely that the stress of watching his coalition imploding in real time damages his badly enough he's forced to resign. It would be so much better for everyone if that happened soon enough to find someone who isn't Harris to replace him https://t.co/MeueRqrMhY — Scary Baker, MD (@HarryBaker_MD) November 13, 2023

Probably. But will they? We don't know.

There are also massive levels of cope from Biden supporters.

As I said recently, Biden’s not beyond reproach or criticism on policy, but so much of the criticism of him is teeming with ageism and ableism. People don’t want to accept *that*, but it’s true. Look at how people mock his cognition when it’s his *stutter*. https://t.co/v6cvg882iK — Steven Aquino (he/him) (@steven_aquino) November 13, 2023

It's not a stutter, dude.

This is utterly ridiculous. You’d like to see Democrats run another candidate for whatever reason, got it. But historically the advantage is with the incumbent, so it’s not going to happen. Move on. https://t.co/3FDMsid4cA — Melanie Jean (@princessmom122) November 13, 2023

If you believe the polls, however, the advantage is not with the incumbent.

Do any of us really know what it means to have enough capacity to do the job? I wonder whether people around him asked FDR how much his polio affected his ability to govern this country through WW2 and get us the New Deal. https://t.co/CwhMcbhYq3 — Justin (@imjustinho) November 13, 2023

Yes, we know what it means to have the capacity to do the job. Lots of vacations, falls, the way Biden always looks lost, the scripts he's given. He doesn't have the capacity.

Biden is not FDR, and polio doesn't impact the brain the way whatever is going on with Biden clearly is.

Axelrod tweeted it with his chest but this politico piece makes it clear that he isn’t a lone voice—party insiders are questioning Biden’s ability to even run an effective campaign. Party unity around Biden isn’t as solid as everyone in his camp is projecting. https://t.co/6UBvWzQA6Q — Amira Hassan (@itsAmira_H) November 13, 2023

No, it's not.

It's not 'ageist' or 'ableist' to question whether or not our president has the ability to do the job. It's a necessary conversation we should have had in 2020, but didn't. Biden isn't how he used to be, and if he wants a second term as leader of the free world, we are owed transparency and honesty before we cast our votes.

***

