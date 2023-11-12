'Will Greta Thunberg Protest the Eruption?': Iceland Volcano Appears Poised to Blow

The Fagradalsfjall Volcano, about 25 miles from Reykjavík, has been extremely active the last several days, with almost 1,500 earthquakes.

ICELAND - The Fagradalsfjall Volcano is about to erupt!



There have been 1,485 earthquakes in 48 hours and residents are preparing for an eruption.



It will dump more Carbon Dioxide into the atmosphere than all humans put together.



pic.twitter.com/eeKr9InPM9 — Elander & the News (@ElanderNews) November 11, 2023

Residents of the southwest city of Grindavík have been ordered to evacuate.

The BBC reports:

The chance of a volcanic eruption in Iceland is rising, posing a threat to a now-evacuated town, experts say. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes. Authorities have ordered thousands of people living in the southwestern town of Grindavík to leave as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said there was a considerable risk of an eruption. The probability of an eruption on or just off the Reykjanes peninsula has increased since the morning, IMO says. An eruption could start at any time in the next few days, according to the statement. Thor Thordason, professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland, said a 15km-long (nine mile) river of magma running under the peninsula was still active. "That's why we're talking about an imminent eruption unfortunately. The most likely eruption side appears to be within the boundary of the town of Grinadvik," he told the BBC. Thousands of tremors have been recorded around the nearby Fagradalsfjall volcano in recent weeks. They have been concentrated in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, which had remained dormant to volcanic activity for 800 years before a 2021 eruption.

If it does erupt, and scientists think it will, it will release a lot of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

A lot.

Tax it. It’s the only solution. — Dick Delingpole (@DickDelingpole) November 11, 2023

Taxes fix everything.

We need to make all volcanos electric to reduce their carbon footprint #ClimateEmergency #ClimateActionNow — Alwaysredi (@Alwaysredi1) November 11, 2023

Let's get working on that right now.

This is ridiculous. We need net-zero eruptions. — Tom Osman (@tomosman) November 11, 2023

Net-zero eruptions now.

HOW DARE YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/YH3e1d16W4 — 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝕏 ✝️🇺🇲🌲☕️📰⚾️ (@normposter) November 12, 2023

Someone might need to do a welfare check on Greta.

Will Greta Thunberg protest the eruption? — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) November 12, 2023

Probably.

If you understand this reference (as this writer does), take some ibuprofen for your back, because we're old.

Has anyone tried throwing a virgin into it https://t.co/ShgVFMXuxs — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 12, 2023

Apparently not.

everyone on Twitter is about to become vulcanologists in the next few days https://t.co/GdzhzpbmvV — Florida Man - World's Superhero (@danmmeyer) November 11, 2023

It's Twitter vulcanologist season? We still have our 'Twitter Mideast political expert' decorations up.

But that’s DIFFERENT CO2 so it doesn’t count towards climate change. https://t.co/bzqP36km2Z — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) November 12, 2023

(D)ifferent, as this writer is fond of saying.

Mmmm trees and grass love CO2 https://t.co/qQ1HdiCqDS — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) November 12, 2023

Yes, they do.

More than all the methane from cow farts? https://t.co/sJfOZUREpT — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) November 12, 2023

Probably.

You know what terrifies me about 1,485 earthquakes in 48 hours and residents preparing for a toxic cloud of ash, fire, and the fury of nature at its most pure?



Imagine the high level of carbon emissions that might make the earth warmer or colder in 30-40 years. https://t.co/EhdF6NqoX1 pic.twitter.com/ZjTESoERg6 — Ry (@ryjlocal) November 12, 2023

Well played.

At least we managed to ban plastic straws…🤣 https://t.co/F9I6iF1GHk — Kuppy (@hkuppy) November 11, 2023

That'll solve the problems.

We aren’t in control - we remain passive riders on this earth no matter how smart we think we are or what we do. Entropy remains firmly in the drivers seat with Entropic Events being the enforcers of this reality. https://t.co/fvM4L5cE5F — Capital Misallocation (@BenBrey) November 11, 2023

This. It is folly to think giving up cars, eating bugs, and reducing our quality of life will have any significant impact on the planet or the environment.

The power of Mother Nature reminds us of that daily.

But that's not what environmentalism is about: it's simply rebranded communism.

With the eruption imminent, we hope the people of Iceland stay safe and that damage is as minimals is it can be in those situations.

