'Will Greta Thunberg Protest the Eruption?': Iceland Volcano Appears Poised to Blow

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 12, 2023
U.S. Geological Survey via AP

The Fagradalsfjall Volcano, about 25 miles from Reykjavík, has been extremely active the last several days, with almost 1,500 earthquakes. 

Residents of the southwest city of Grindavík have been ordered to evacuate. 

The BBC reports:

The chance of a volcanic eruption in Iceland is rising, posing a threat to a now-evacuated town, experts say.

Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes.

Authorities have ordered thousands of people living in the southwestern town of Grindavík to leave as a precaution.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said there was a considerable risk of an eruption.

The probability of an eruption on or just off the Reykjanes peninsula has increased since the morning, IMO says.

An eruption could start at any time in the next few days, according to the statement.

Thor Thordason, professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland, said a 15km-long (nine mile) river of magma running under the peninsula was still active.

"That's why we're talking about an imminent eruption unfortunately. The most likely eruption side appears to be within the boundary of the town of Grinadvik," he told the BBC.

Thousands of tremors have been recorded around the nearby Fagradalsfjall volcano in recent weeks.

They have been concentrated in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, which had remained dormant to volcanic activity for 800 years before a 2021 eruption.

If it does erupt, and scientists think it will, it will release a lot of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

A lot.

Taxes fix everything.

Let's get working on that right now.

Net-zero eruptions now.

Someone might need to do a welfare check on Greta.

Probably.

If you understand this reference (as this writer does), take some ibuprofen for your back, because we're old.

Apparently not.

It's Twitter vulcanologist season? We still have our 'Twitter Mideast political expert' decorations up.

(D)ifferent, as this writer is fond of saying.

Yes, they do.

Probably.

Well played.

That'll solve the problems.

This. It is folly to think giving up cars, eating bugs, and reducing our quality of life will have any significant impact on the planet or the environment.

The power of Mother Nature reminds us of that daily.

But that's not what environmentalism is about: it's simply rebranded communism.

With the eruption imminent, we hope the people of Iceland stay safe and that damage is as minimals is it can be in those situations.

