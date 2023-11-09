'I Can't Believe This Is Real': WHO Graphic Portrays Gaza As Land of Teddy Giant Bears

The media, colleges, and many organizations have been blatant and awful in their coverage, reaction, and reporting on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. From biased coverage to openly antisemitic protests to propaganda, it's scary to behold.

Advertisement

But the World Health Organization (WHO) may take the cake when it comes to downright awful propaganda. Take a look:

I can’t believe this is real.



According to @WHO, Hamas-controlled Gaza is the Land of Giant Teddy Bears. pic.twitter.com/Utww2u6o4B — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 8, 2023

Yikes.

OMG LOOK AT WHAT THAT GIANT TEDDY BEAR DID 2 GAZA — President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) November 8, 2023

Can't trust those teddy bears.

I thought it was supposed to be a concentration camp and that was why Hamas committed the atrocity. — John Bush (@abazoo_) November 8, 2023

Yeah, that was the justification for the October 7 terror attack.

Damn, that open air prison on the left looks incredible — MarbleRabbit (@rabbit_marble) November 8, 2023

Doesn't it? For an 'open air prison' it seems pretty sweet.

This is actually bonkers — Jon (@JuanBellissimo) November 8, 2023

'Bonkers' is a gross understatement.

When the World Health Organization is putting out pro-Hamas propaganda accusing Israel of launching airstrikes on innocent Giant Teddy Bears, please excuse us while we don't take anything it says seriously. https://t.co/owXRgolPnU — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 8, 2023

They're very un-serious.

Very real.

Is the giant teddy bear attacking Gaza tho https://t.co/GK7PHxw4dF — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 8, 2023

No, Gaza is supposed to be the land of giant teddy bears, rainbows, and balloons.

Or something.

That poor teddy bear never stood a chance https://t.co/tDnO0tSbMj pic.twitter.com/WpBhqV7uEn — Magills (@magills_) November 8, 2023

Mockery is the best way to respond to this absolute garbage.

If you didn't somehow get the message that the WHO is run by corrupt/insane people 3 years ago… https://t.co/cJbSk1LqKo — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) November 8, 2023

We're well aware.

The funny thing about this [not], is that it's not necessarily inaccurate in what it depicts, just how it depicts it. Hamas has actually used kites and balloons to indiscriminately bomb Israel (and itself.) https://t.co/r5MJhhTFeH — KP (@KL_Pham) November 8, 2023

Yep. Hamas did that.

Oh yes, the infamous balloons of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/UlHaBL5VTq — Radovan Samotný (@RadovanSamotny) November 8, 2023

Kites and balloons.

For the love of God. https://t.co/sSZMP6tFE4 — Borger Queen (@Cptsugarbear) November 8, 2023

Advertisement

Exactly.

Very disgusting.

Ah, Gaza. The mystical land ruled by Sweet fun loving Hamas. The balloons, the teddies, the kites, such freedom, such liberty wow. — Rahul C (@fororigin16) November 8, 2023

WHO has to know that, outside of newsrooms and the Ivy League, no one believes this, right?

Gaza was such a happy, happy place, before Oct 7th 👌🏻



A paradise for children and families, a refugee camp, an open air prison, a concentration camp, or a people oppressed by their own leaders - which is it, actually? Make up your mind and get your story straight, @WHO — Stella van Dam (@StellavanDam) November 9, 2023

That would require a moral consistency the WHO is incapable of possessing.

The World Health Organization has lost all credibility. They are simply apologists for Hamas. https://t.co/9d3ervvROI — Nedra Weinreich (@Nedra) November 8, 2023

Credibility was lost a long time ago, this just solidifies how awful they are.

It’s time for the West to intervene to remove @DrTedros.



We pay for the WHO so we should control who leads it. pic.twitter.com/4hGtqmvr1S — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) November 8, 2023

Advertisement

Yes we should.

Even better idea.

Defund it all.

But funding from American taxpayers will continue. https://t.co/tI5hRIjefS — Clifford D. May (@CliffordDMay) November 8, 2023

Sadly, this is correct.

You have to laugh, this is crazy. https://t.co/uWkj0gaccR — Anne Pepper (@AnnePip16) November 8, 2023

If you don't laugh at it, you'll cry, because it's that unbelievable.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!