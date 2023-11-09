Washington Post Reportedly Pressured to Remove 'Racist' Cartoon About Hamas
'I Can't Believe This Is Real': WHO Graphic Portrays Gaza As Land of Teddy Giant Bears

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 09, 2023
Meme screenshot

The media, colleges, and many organizations have been blatant and awful in their coverage, reaction, and reporting on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. From biased coverage to openly antisemitic protests to propaganda, it's scary to behold.

Advertisement

But the World Health Organization (WHO) may take the cake when it comes to downright awful propaganda. Take a look:

Yikes.

Can't trust those teddy bears.

Yeah, that was the justification for the October 7 terror attack.

Doesn't it? For an 'open air prison' it seems pretty sweet.

'Bonkers' is a gross understatement.

They're very un-serious.

Very real.

No, Gaza is supposed to be the land of giant teddy bears, rainbows, and balloons.

Or something.

Mockery is the best way to respond to this absolute garbage.

We're well aware.

Yep. Hamas did that.

Kites and balloons.

Advertisement

Exactly.

Very disgusting.

WHO has to know that, outside of newsrooms and the Ivy League, no one believes this, right?

That would require a moral consistency the WHO is incapable of possessing.

Credibility was lost a long time ago, this just solidifies how awful they are.

Advertisement

Yes we should.

Even better idea.

Defund it all.

Sadly, this is correct.

If you don't laugh at it, you'll cry, because it's that unbelievable. 

***

