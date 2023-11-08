This Is Fine: Spike In Seismic Activity Under Mount St. Helen's

Well, isn't this interesting?

Mount St. Helen's, the infamous Washington volcano that erupted cataclysmically in May 1980, has been the site of some 400 earthquakes since mid-July.

Mount St. Helens has had a slight uptick in earthquakes, have you noticed? Most are small (less than M1.0) & not felt at the surface. No cause for concern right now - no significant changes in ground deformation or gases. Volcano remains at normal (green) background levels. pic.twitter.com/Cvor7ow61X — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) October 30, 2023

The USGS says nothing to worry about; the quakes are small and there are no other changes.

KIRO 7 reports:

There has been a spike in seismic activity under Mount St. Helens. There were around 400 earthquakes since mid-July, according the United States Geological Survey. But most were small and not of concern. According to seismologists, it’s because of magma flowing through cracks deep underground. Scientists observed 40 to 50 earthquakes a week between August and September. To compare, the mountain averaged around 11 quakes a month since it stopped erupting in 2008.

So it doesn't look like there's anything major going on. Yet.

This didn't stop Twitter/X from having some fun, though. Including the volcano's eponymous Twitter account:





It's 2023; this doesn't surprise us.

Can’t you at least wait until after Christmas — Rosalynn Quartz (@KilljoyQuartz) November 8, 2023

Is that too much to ask?

I told you the @tacobell was hitting hard — Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) November 8, 2023

Hahahahaha. Give whoever runs that account a raise.

Might as well go out with a bang, right?

It's not like anything else has been going on for the past several years. About time we broke up the boredom.

I spoke about anger in my sermon to the college students on Sunday. My typical example is



"...that's when Mt. St. Ryan erupted, blew out the north side, killed over 80 people..."



then i realized none of them was old enough to know what i was referring to https://t.co/BNfreUzdfp — Fr. Ryan Hilderbrand (@FrHilderbrand) November 8, 2023

This makes us feel very, very old.

Marked off on Armageddon bingo card. https://t.co/2s1pl8UP3x — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) November 8, 2023

Did you win yet?

I was hoping for the giant meteor but this will do. https://t.co/cypZTzhL2r — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) November 8, 2023

Sure. SMOD or volcano. We're not picky.

Babe? Honestly -- now is NOT the time.



Simmer down, m'kay? https://t.co/YtQPDMEbEB — steph66moore (@steph66moore) November 8, 2023

Yeah, read the room.

Gurl I told you not to have that milk https://t.co/TjXCyhUveI — I'm bi-myself (@delayed_glowup) November 8, 2023

Lactose intolerance is tough.

We legit laughed out loud at this one.

St Helens is awake and Texas is having earthquakes. https://t.co/9DISrztu42 — Justin (@Senor3ringsWitt) November 8, 2023

This is fine. We're sure it's fine.

Hold up. Really?

Yep.

Brainless since formation https://t.co/sRNpdO5XWN — Mount Rainier (@MountRainierWA) November 7, 2023

Mount Rainier went there.

We are dying of laughter.

Absolutely rolling.





Never deleting this dumb app. https://t.co/jKn7LUyp95 — ŦhunderChicken 🌵🏴‍☠️ (@ThunderChicken) November 8, 2023

Not a chance.

***

