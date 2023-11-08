'Man Involved in Confrontation With Jewish Protester' MSM Take Has People Asking if...
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
House Oversight to Subpoena Biden Family Members Including Hunter & Joe's Brother
Correspondents or Collaborators? Shocking New Report About Embedded Photographers on Oct....
Vivek Ramaswamy for RNC Chair? Charlie Kirk Floats the Idea and People Have...
Mary Katharine Ham & Others Nuke Dem Rep. Ro Khanna's Student Loan 'Forgiveness'...
Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years
'More Time Than He Spent in Ohio': Pete Buttigieg in Ukraine Offering Infrastructure...
Projection Detected! Hillary Rants About Hitler, Trump and Efforts to Jail Political Oppon...
Karine Jean-Pierre Tries to Clean Up After Another Awful Response at the WH...
AOC Spotted Having an Odd Way of Defending Rashida Tlaib After Censure
A GOOD START: Rashida Tlaib Finds Herself Censured
Sen. Ted Cruz Has a 2-Word Response to Reason Some Dems Want to...
Antifa Member Gets Rude Awakening From Muslim Women

This Is Fine: Spike In Seismic Activity Under Mount St. Helen's

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 08, 2023
Sarah D.

Well, isn't this interesting?

Mount St. Helen's, the infamous Washington volcano that erupted cataclysmically in May 1980, has been the site of some 400 earthquakes since mid-July.

Advertisement

The USGS says nothing to worry about; the quakes are small and there are no other changes.

KIRO 7 reports:

There has been a spike in seismic activity under Mount St. Helens.

There were around 400 earthquakes since mid-July, according the United States Geological Survey. But most were small and not of concern.

According to seismologists, it’s because of magma flowing through cracks deep underground.

Scientists observed 40 to 50 earthquakes a week between August and September.

To compare, the mountain averaged around 11 quakes a month since it stopped erupting in 2008.

So it doesn't look like there's anything major going on. Yet. 

This didn't stop Twitter/X from having some fun, though. Including the volcano's eponymous Twitter account:


It's 2023; this doesn't surprise us.

Is that too much to ask?

Recommended

Correspondents or Collaborators? Shocking New Report About Embedded Photographers on Oct. 7
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Hahahahaha. Give whoever runs that account a raise.

Might as well go out with a bang, right?

It's not like anything else has been going on for the past several years. About time we broke up the boredom.

This makes us feel very, very old.

Did you win yet?

Sure. SMOD or volcano. We're not picky.

Yeah, read the room.

Lactose intolerance is tough.

Advertisement

We legit laughed out loud at this one.

This is fine. We're sure it's fine.

Hold up. Really?

Yep.

Mount Rainier went there.

We are dying of laughter.

Absolutely rolling.


Not a chance.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: EARTHQUAKE WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Correspondents or Collaborators? Shocking New Report About Embedded Photographers on Oct. 7
Grateful Calvin
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
Amy Curtis
Mary Katharine Ham & Others Nuke Dem Rep. Ro Khanna's Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Sob Story
Doug P.
Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years
Amy Curtis
House Oversight to Subpoena Biden Family Members Including Hunter & Joe's Brother
Doug P.
Vivek Ramaswamy for RNC Chair? Charlie Kirk Floats the Idea and People Have THOUGHTS
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Correspondents or Collaborators? Shocking New Report About Embedded Photographers on Oct. 7 Grateful Calvin
Advertisement