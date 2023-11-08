Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails

'Man Involved in Confrontation With Jewish Protester' MSM Take Has People Asking if...
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 08, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Rep. Thomas Massie tried, in vain, to get an amendment passed that would defund the unconstitutional car 'kill switch' mandate.

Massie talked about it here:

The mandate would ostensibly be for preventing 'drunk driving', but we all know the government would use that kill switch for a slew of other things. Government always overreaches.

It failed to pass the house.

We are disappointed, but not surprised.

Massie has the receipts for the doubters.

Some politicians will always vote to give themselves more power over you.

Excellent idea.

That's exactly where it's headed.

Every aspect.

Absolutely. Learn a trade.

We hope there will be lawsuits that delay this, or maybe a return to sanity. However, in this economy, new cars are hard to come by.

It will be. And if you don't think so, you're not paying attention.

Cars are freedom. The Left hates that.

That would be ideal.

It will.

Exactly. That's how it was passed in the first place.

This is the way.

Authoritarian and absurd is an understatement.

This is exactly what will happen.

They will add new things they can disable a car for, bury in a 1,000 page omnibus bill, and then you'll be stuck on the side of the road for posting something controversial on Twitter.

***

