Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails

Rep. Thomas Massie tried, in vain, to get an amendment passed that would defund the unconstitutional car 'kill switch' mandate.

Massie talked about it here:

If it passes, my "kill switch” amendment will defund the looming mandate that all new vehicles sold after 2026 be equipped with technology that can automatically disable vehicles. pic.twitter.com/R32AXUPdI4 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

The mandate would ostensibly be for preventing 'drunk driving', but we all know the government would use that kill switch for a slew of other things. Government always overreaches.

It failed to pass the house.

🚨 The federal government has mandated that all vehicles sold after 2026 must have a kill switch that can disable your vehicle based on your driving performance.



My amendment to defund that unconstitutional mandate failed tonight.



Here is the roll call:https://t.co/YWufj9BuMv — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 8, 2023

We are disappointed, but not surprised.

Massie has the receipts for the doubters.

19 republicans joined 210 democrats to make sure we get kill switches in our vehicles.



But remember, Trump is the only reason people won’t show up for the GOP. https://t.co/PgfRD2L2Bd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 8, 2023

Some politicians will always vote to give themselves more power over you.

I think it's time we start ignoring the federal government at every level. https://t.co/eR6rPVkXGW — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) November 8, 2023

Excellent idea.

Anyone who can’t see where this is going better not complain in 2029 when their car is automatically shutdown because they exceeded their monthly carbon credits. https://t.co/Mbv4a7swRs — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 8, 2023

That's exactly where it's headed.

They want to control every aspect of your life. https://t.co/2fYgJOAOlR — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) November 8, 2023

Every aspect.

Another reason to go into the trades. Mechanics who can disable this will be in demand.



Capitalism > communism https://t.co/uScTbsej8T — Bob Winkelman (@manhattanmaker) November 8, 2023

Absolutely. Learn a trade.

Do you plan to make a car purchase, without this switch, in 2026 before this can by mandated in all cars? https://t.co/lLKy3RMIPi — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 8, 2023

We hope there will be lawsuits that delay this, or maybe a return to sanity. However, in this economy, new cars are hard to come by.

This is ridiculous and must be stopped



The government should not be able to turn our cars on and off



This will be used as a way to punish us for wrongthink https://t.co/GtuaTfEYgT — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 8, 2023

It will be. And if you don't think so, you're not paying attention.

This is incredibly dangerous.

Tyrants hate mobile masses.

They've waged war on automobiles since their invention; this is just another step toward removing you from your car. https://t.co/14gxE9DKRa — BrowningMachine (TEXIT now!) (@BrowningMachine) November 8, 2023

Advertisement

Cars are freedom. The Left hates that.

All bills need to be accompanied by a judicially reviewable statement of Constitutional Authority https://t.co/kw17hAklrc — Holz10: Swamp Hobbit Respecter (@HolzRevivified) November 8, 2023

That would be ideal.

AmErIcA wIlL nEvEr HaVe A sOcIaL cReDiT sCoRe https://t.co/oc5CoeGC2b — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) November 8, 2023

It will.

Add it to one of those massive bills that will soon be rammed through without reading as that’s become the norm every year when the govt runs out of money. That would actually be something good to come of that 🤡 show. https://t.co/1LPpCj5sZe — Joe (@JoeC1776) November 8, 2023

Exactly. That's how it was passed in the first place.

*taps roof of car

“And she’s from before ‘26 so Big Brother can’t shut ‘er down” https://t.co/2u2XVgY1dv — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) November 8, 2023

This is the way.

This is TERRIFYING.



The concept alone should scare you, but the language is incredibly vague.



This is another example of the Government limiting freedom for incremental “safety”. It is authoritarian and absurd. https://t.co/qH5KfETBfl — JayhawkJenn (@jayhawkjenn) November 8, 2023

Authoritarian and absurd is an understatement.

It's gonna be neat when disabled cars on the highway start causing 50+ car pile-ups and the lawsuits come rolling in. https://t.co/a8czioahm3 — Wholesome™ Dave🦄 (@BostonFren_88) November 8, 2023

Advertisement

This is exactly what will happen.

They will add new things they can disable a car for, bury in a 1,000 page omnibus bill, and then you'll be stuck on the side of the road for posting something controversial on Twitter.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!