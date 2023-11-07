Report: President Biden Asks Benjamin Netanyahu for a Three-Day Pause
Professor Upset Israeli Actor Gal Gadot to Hold Screening of 'Propaganda'
Reporter Calls Out Ignorance of 'MAGA Keyboard Warriors' Over Manifesto
Virginia Man Ranting at Republican Poll Greeter Gets The Twitter Treatment, Hilarity Ensue...
Olympic Athlete Says Her Testicles Don't Make Her Less of a Woman
Stephen King Attempts To OWN Dan Bongino and Fails Miserably
Photo Shows Student 'Aggressively' Stepping Over 'Dead' Protesters at Harvard
Fact-Checker NewsGuard Asks Matt Walsh for Proof That Michelle Obama Is a Man
Latest US Army Recruitment Video Lacking in Diversity
Stick to Acting. Bette Midler Continues to Be an Insufferable Person on Election...
LIVE RESULTS: Election Day Is Here for Six States
TIME's Tweet About Jewish Man Dying After Confrontation Gets Community Notes Treatment
A Post About Taylor Swift Doubles Down on DUMB and Gets Community Notes...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Goes on a Rant Defending 'Mama Bear' Rashida Tlaib

All Sides of Twitter Explain Why Biden's Poll Numbers Are Just So Bad

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on November 07, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We usually don't pick up on random tweets sent by random users, unless what they post is going viral, is really stupid, and/or something that generates interesting responses. 

Advertisement

Like this one.

We'll be kind here because she's Canadian and -- thankfully -- Biden's economic, domestic, and international policies don't negatively impact her. But Americans? They're hurting, which explains the poll numbers.

Some explained why Biden is so unpopular:

All of this.

Well, she is in Canada, so, benefit of the doubt. But it explains a lot.

Yes, it must be.

Recommended

Virginia Man Ranting at Republican Poll Greeter Gets The Twitter Treatment, Hilarity Ensues
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

An accurate analogy.

But it wasn't just conservatives who were explaining why:

Definitely not a conservative.

The Hillary treatment? Hahahahaha.

Hillary lost to Trump. Biden beat him.

Others blamed everything but Biden and his policies:

Where is the economy doing better than expected?

Yeah, that's it. The media want to re-elect Trump. Suuuuurrre.

Advertisement

'Tremendous pressure.' 

Except, as of September 2, he's taken 382 partial or full vacation days during his 957 days in office.

This is an incredible take. The media is definitely not on the side of Republicans. At all.

That's not it.

Name the positive things.

That's it! If the media and the Democrats just were better at messaging, we wouldn't be spending more for housing, energy, and food.

Advertisement

Yikes.

Joe Biden is a bad president, with bad policies across the board. Policies that have alienated the right and the Left. They've made the daily lives of Americans difficult, and no amount of spin or messaging is going to change that reality.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN POLL POLLING POLLS 2024 ELECTION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Virginia Man Ranting at Republican Poll Greeter Gets The Twitter Treatment, Hilarity Ensues
Grateful Calvin
Reporter Calls Out Ignorance of 'MAGA Keyboard Warriors' Over Manifesto
Brett T.
Stephen King Attempts To OWN Dan Bongino and Fails Miserably
justmindy
Professor Upset Israeli Actor Gal Gadot to Hold Screening of 'Propaganda'
Brett T.
Photo Shows Student 'Aggressively' Stepping Over 'Dead' Protesters at Harvard
Brett T.
LIVE RESULTS: Election Day Is Here for Six States
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Virginia Man Ranting at Republican Poll Greeter Gets The Twitter Treatment, Hilarity Ensues Grateful Calvin
Advertisement