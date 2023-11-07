All Sides of Twitter Explain Why Biden's Poll Numbers Are Just So Bad

We usually don't pick up on random tweets sent by random users, unless what they post is going viral, is really stupid, and/or something that generates interesting responses.

Like this one.

I don't understand why President Biden’s numbers in the polls are so awful. He did an amazing job with the pandemic and has created so many opportunities for Americans. Why are his numbers so bad? — Sally Gardner (@newt50) November 6, 2023

We'll be kind here because she's Canadian and -- thankfully -- Biden's economic, domestic, and international policies don't negatively impact her. But Americans? They're hurting, which explains the poll numbers.

Some explained why Biden is so unpopular:

Record inflation, double price for fuel, weak military, and now three proxy wars. Layoffs have begun in earnest and will continue into 2024. Middle class is getting crushed by design. https://t.co/hDglFuWCh9 — Duke of Coldwater (@KevinLedford19) November 7, 2023

All of this.

In the last two years Sally hasn’t gone grocery shopping, gotten gas for her car, hasn’t had to try getting a loan to buy a new home, hasn’t had to pay any heating or cooling costs, hasn’t seen what is happening to innocent victims of crime in our cities. https://t.co/FqASpRvXVN pic.twitter.com/vv2H2850Qm — Silence Dogood (@Venturin62) November 7, 2023

Well, she is in Canada, so, benefit of the doubt. But it explains a lot.

Must be nice to live in such privilege that your grocery bill increasing every month doesn’t concern you. https://t.co/NkKe04QHaO — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 7, 2023

Yes, it must be.

i read pravda every day and idk why my neighbors seem so down on things https://t.co/pJnwFw5yRU — ascendant lower-middle (@cIass_man) November 7, 2023

An accurate analogy.

But it wasn't just conservatives who were explaining why:

Idk, maybe it has to do with him funding a genocide with our tax dollars when he was supposed to forgive student loans, when there’s still no affordable housing, when people are still struggling in this country. https://t.co/Ig6Fp4CQAS — Ash 🍁🍂 18+ (@ash_tmxo) November 7, 2023

Definitely not a conservative.

Because the media has been giving him the Hillary treatment for nearly 3 years. https://t.co/7Mr6kY2R6f — karen is truthful not neutral (@geokaren) November 7, 2023

The Hillary treatment? Hahahahaha.

Hillary lost to Trump. Biden beat him.

Others blamed everything but Biden and his policies:

Biden gets blamed for the price of eggs. 🙄



Biden gets blamed for all the wrong things, including his age or the economy which is doing much better than expected. https://t.co/04SxckpPrA — uOMi (@suenosdeuomi) November 7, 2023

Where is the economy doing better than expected?

They aren't awful, the media has made it up. They want trump to get re elected. If Biden's polls look bad people will get discouraged and not show up to vote for him. Encourage all you know to register and vote for President Biden Nov 2024. https://t.co/MoF1IrpBaA — send flowers (@sendflowers18) November 7, 2023

Yeah, that's it. The media want to re-elect Trump. Suuuuurrre.

'Cause there's a whole RW media industry lying about him, and the MSM so busy covering the daily trump atrocity that they don't have time for a POTUS who is doing an incredible job under tremendous pressure.

They are doing a disservice to the country, but they're

gettin' clicks. https://t.co/WsauYvH9wo — Flint II Not "John Barron" (@flint2lee) November 7, 2023

'Tremendous pressure.'

Except, as of September 2, he's taken 382 partial or full vacation days during his 957 days in office.

The main reason President Biden’s poll numbers are so bad is that the news media are covering & repeating Fascist Republican talking points every hour on TV. Even the Dem leaning media repeat the MAGAt lies over & over every day. The left leaning media are Dems worst enemy. https://t.co/dAgbKZaAzA — Greg (@jackpotdreamer) November 7, 2023

This is an incredible take. The media is definitely not on the side of Republicans. At all.

Simple, the right wing propaganda machine, supported by foreign leaders who want to see us fail, are STRONG. And people are stupid https://t.co/kq8KwNC7K4 pic.twitter.com/U5NirzspxB — Here, there & everywhere (@Carolyns_RVLife) November 7, 2023

That's not it.

People are falling for the same stupid Russian misinformation being disseminated on social media and letting their emotions be manipulated just like in 2015. They are putting Biden down with no consideration to the positive things he is doing and has done. Being lulled to sleep. https://t.co/6VYybYDxqO — America, you in danger girl! (@voterrights4us) November 7, 2023

Name the positive things.

Part of the problem is MSM. Plus the Democrats have a messaging problem. https://t.co/QnAoRPNq0R — Mark Bechtel (@markymark757) November 6, 2023

That's it! If the media and the Democrats just were better at messaging, we wouldn't be spending more for housing, energy, and food.

Ignore the polls!! They are so unreliable. If they told the truth there would have been a President Hillary Clinton!!!! VOTE BLUE https://t.co/zb6HfBCS6b — Jean🟧🟦🌊 (@Jean40402780) November 6, 2023

Yikes.

Joe Biden is a bad president, with bad policies across the board. Policies that have alienated the right and the Left. They've made the daily lives of Americans difficult, and no amount of spin or messaging is going to change that reality.

