'Times Have Changed': Homer Simpson Will No Longer Choke Bart; Twitter Reminds Us It's A Cartoon

Amy Curtis  |  6:46 PM on November 06, 2023

'The Simpsons' have been around forever, it seems. And one of the long running gags was Homer choking son Bart when the latter was his usual sassy self.

Well, not anymore.

Advertisement

Watch:

'Times have changed', despite the fact 'The Simpsons' are, and will always be, a cartoon.

35 seasons and now this is an issue?

Twitter/X was, of course, pointing out the absurdity of it.

Itchy & Scratchy were way worse.

Don't give them any ideas.

Our point exactly.

Advertisement

RIP to all those mischievous boys, we guess.

Biden should get on this, right away.

But don't choke them in a cartoon.

No kidding. It wasn't, but they act like it was and they act like it was inspired by a cartoon.

We remember.

Yes they are.

Advertisement

We know which one we find funnier and more entertaining.

Thank goodness.

No, they can't. The Left ruins everything.

It was never acceptable, or the norm.

They really can predict the future, it seems.

The times have changed, after all.

Advertisement

After 35 seasons, maybe it is time, and this wasn't the only tweet referencing ending the show.

Our sentiments exactly.

***

