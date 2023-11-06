'Times Have Changed': Homer Simpson Will No Longer Choke Bart; Twitter Reminds Us It's A Cartoon

'The Simpsons' have been around forever, it seems. And one of the long running gags was Homer choking son Bart when the latter was his usual sassy self.

Well, not anymore.

Homer will no longer choke Bart in #TheSimpsons as 'times have changed' pic.twitter.com/97ZAcr42CL — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 5, 2023

Watch:

'Times have changed', despite the fact 'The Simpsons' are, and will always be, a cartoon.

Clip is from #TheSimpsons S35 E3 released last month — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 5, 2023

35 seasons and now this is an issue?

Twitter/X was, of course, pointing out the absurdity of it.

Well damn, next you’ll tell me that they won’t be chopping animals into tiny pieces. pic.twitter.com/TkzXDeqfys — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 5, 2023

Itchy & Scratchy were way worse.

"From here on out to stay in touch with modern audiences, Homer will ask Bart if he feels like he's the wrong gender and suggest that he wear a dress when he misbehaves." — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 6, 2023

Don't give them any ideas.

It’s a friggin cartoon. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) November 6, 2023

Our point exactly.

This does nothing to atone for the countless millions of dead, father-strangled mischievous boys, all incited by your grotesque "running gag" https://t.co/7PsvwUIOWV — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 6, 2023

RIP to all those mischievous boys, we guess.

We need a national commission to investigate the death count of 1950s housewives on the lunar surface, bang-zoomed there by their Jack Gleason-inspired husbands pic.twitter.com/XZteiwCKxV — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 6, 2023

Biden should get on this, right away.

Times have changed. It’s not okay to choke your children. It is ok to pump them full of chemical castration pills and start chopping up their genitals if necessary. https://t.co/GQkpBHpQ7s — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 6, 2023

But don't choke them in a cartoon.

I love the implication that strangling a 10 year old was considered normal in the 90s https://t.co/SOJbtqMGNG — Seamus (FreedomToons) (@seamus_coughlin) November 6, 2023

No kidding. It wasn't, but they act like it was and they act like it was inspired by a cartoon.

Remember when RIGHT-wingers were the humorless, meddling scolds? https://t.co/tmC2T5UQbI — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 6, 2023

We remember.

Yes they are.

>The Simpsons: "I'm not gonna choke Bart anymore, Apu won't be racist."



>South Park: "Hey, let's make fun of Hollywood's pandering and the people grifting off it."



Times are changing indeed. https://t.co/v3UIswTQsr pic.twitter.com/Yt2oZggQUP — Ricky (@NobleAtlas88) November 6, 2023

We know which one we find funnier and more entertaining.

At last, kids are safe from all those impressionable dads blindly copying their idol, Homer Simpson. https://t.co/qpysfBbHnO — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) November 5, 2023

Thank goodness.

By 'times have changed' they mean, 'things can't be funny anymore.' https://t.co/V49jTnN9jM — Robert L. Peters (not the real fake Joe Biden) (@BillySullivan7) November 6, 2023

No, they can't. The Left ruins everything.

But like…



It was never acceptable to do that…



So like this has nothing to do with the “times” you guys have just become tame lol. https://t.co/pQRRh1CBN4 — Zealous Seraphim ☦️ 📿🇺🇸 (@ZealousSeraphim) November 5, 2023

It was never acceptable, or the norm.

no longer choking in Simpsons reminds me of this episode...well what do you know Simpsons already predicted this about Simpsons 🤯 #Simpsons https://t.co/XJv3yTE6a2 pic.twitter.com/hVkgnJ1JPc — Ahsan (@ahsanmeister) November 6, 2023

They really can predict the future, it seems.

Also, eating of one’s shorts and the implication of giving birth to a cow are no longer referenced https://t.co/lHLPAXrBi2 — Chrissie Mayr’s Boobs (@chrissiemayrsb1) November 5, 2023

The times have changed, after all.

The producers of The Simpsons will do everything to acknowledge that "times have changed" except acknowledge that The Simpsons' time has passed it. https://t.co/4Ar88anz1L — Bourbon Democrat ✡️🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦🌐🦅🥂🍾 (@romneynation) November 5, 2023

After 35 seasons, maybe it is time, and this wasn't the only tweet referencing ending the show.

Simpson’s fans, to The Powers That Be: pic.twitter.com/KEuNcYhRnm — Gege, An Adult Human Female. i.e.: A Woman (@Pomquat) November 6, 2023

Our sentiments exactly.

***

