Indiana University Medical School Erases Women, Will Use ‘People With Cervices’

Here we go. Again.

Another institution gleefully erasing women to be more inclusive to the trans community. As if 'egg producers' and 'womb owners' and 'birthing persons' wasn't bad enough, we give you the Indiana University School of Medicine, ladies and gentlemen:

Indiana University's medical school DEFENDS decision to erase women from linguistic guide and instead refer to them as 'people with cervices' https://t.co/EPk7umOLu4 pic.twitter.com/cuX2cM9EWJ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 6, 2023

'People with cervices.'

We suppose we should be grateful they got the plural correct.

The Daily Mail reports:

The Indiana University School of Medicine is still touting a mandatory first-year 'Human Structure' course that instructs students to use gender-inclusive language and avoid words like male and female. The lessons, also offered last schoolyear, were first laid bare this past March - via a series of controversial, leaked slides from instructors Dr. Jessica Byram and Dr. Valerie O’Loughlin. Documents obtained this month by conservative website The College Fix show how the same class - with a virtually identical lesson plan - is still being taught, despite a storm of backlash seen during the previous school year.

Glad to see there was some backlash. But not nearly enough.

‘People with cervices’: IU med school doubles down on gender ideology https://t.co/5TKgM29X0P via @collegefix — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) November 2, 2023

And The College Fix has more:

Indiana University School of Medicine has doubled down on its embrace of gender ideology in contradiction with biological reality, despite widespread media coverage of one of its courses. Documents obtained by Do No Harm and provided exclusively to The College Fix show the public university continues to teach sex and gender are both “non-binary.” “Genetic female” and “genetic male” are the “two most common chromosomal patterns,” the slides say, “but there are others.” The “Sex and Gender Primer” slides also instruct aspiring doctors that what they learn today could become dated – “Linguistic practices are open to change as LGBTQIA+ advocates refine their perspectives on language.” Medical professionals also should be careful not to associate organs with a person’s sex, according to the slides. For example, they should say, “People with cervices need to undergo yearly cervical cancer screening,” instead of “women need to undergo yearly cervical cancer screening.” The course is taught by Dr. Jessica Byram and Dr. Valerie O’Loughlin, who taught the course first covered by the media in March.

Notice how they never refer to men as 'people with testicles' or 'sperm producers.'

It's always, invariably, women who are minimized, erased, belittled, and compromised.

A once great university now decides to play make-believe in order to satiate narcissistic children. — Jack Seiler (@OzymandiasNow) November 6, 2023

It's not make believe, it's very real, and very harmful to women who are reduced to body parts or bodily functions to appease men.

Not complicated; defund this public university until it stops erasing half of Indiana’s population…. — DanL (@DanHombreGordo) November 6, 2023

Exactly. Defund it. Now.

Can women explain to me why feminists, who normally don’t listen to A WORD men say, suddenly listen to EVERYTHING a man says when he puts on a dress? — Andrew Christian -Author (@AndrewCAuthor) November 6, 2023

Tolerance. Diversity. Wokeness. You pick.

Many feminists are also suddenly, alarmingly, silent on women's rights and women's safety when it comes to this issue.

Ladies!! you are being Erased! — Scout Derden (@ScoutDerden) November 6, 2023

Yes we are.

At least when women didn't have the right to vote, we were still women and not bits of anatomy

This is so stupid! ⬇️



Indiana University's medical school DEFENDS decision to erase women from linguistic guide and instead refer to them as 'people with cervices'https://t.co/aYFKIeyJX0 — Judy ⛳️ (@judytgolf) November 6, 2023

Stupid is too kind.

I live in Indiana and am honestly ashamed of the cess pool IU has turned into. I wouldn’t send a kid there for free tuition. — Paul M. (@paceman6315) November 6, 2023

Neither should anyone else.

WTF??

I guess men will be referred to as 'people with prostates'.



If your child is interested in medical field, make sure to avoid sending him/her to @IUMedSchool .



In fact, avoid @IndianaUniv all together. https://t.co/D4oUtCLjeB — Larryal9 (@Larryal9) November 6, 2023

Men will just be referred to as men.

We men can’t care about this more than you, women. Stop worrying about what the other moms in your social circle think about you and your politics.



If you don’t fight back against this creeping lunacy out of fear of social costs, then you’re complicit in your own erasure. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/MK2InOnvni — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) November 6, 2023

Women are the ones who need to step up. Stop participating in sports with trans women. Stop letting trans women use our private spaces. Stop letting the medical, political worlds and the media reduce us to our private parts. Stop being afraid of being labeled a 'TERF' and start pushing back. Hard.

It's not just insulting, it is dangerous. This will absolutely compromise and impact the kind and quality of health care women receive in the name of 'tolerance' and 'trans rights.'

***

