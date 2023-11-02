WATCH: Seal Slaps Man With Octopus (No, Really)

'It's About Protecting You': D.C. Propagandist has Thoughts on Banning 'Weapons of War'
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on November 02, 2023
AngieArtist

We are almost embarrassed to admit how many times we've watched this video. Almost.

In the midst of all the really depressing, bad, and downright bizarre news, we all need something to lighten the mood.

Advertisement

So how about a guy getting smacked with an octopus. By a seal.

Watch:

C'mon. If you didn't laugh, you have a heart of stone.

Twitter/X also rose to the occasion.

Good thing it's on video, because no one would believe it.

It wasn't on anyone's bingo card.

Well, color us surprised. Although after Googling this, it seems this seal is the exception and not the rule.

Yes, it is. We're still laughing.

Advertisement

OCTOPI AT DAWN.

Remember when the killer whales were engaged in coordinated attacks on boats? We do.

There are so many interesting things in this world. And, for all its many, many faults, social media lets us share in them.

'The Birds' is a classic.

And the only way people believe him is because it's on video.

Just a dollar. And probably only a dollar, because what are the odds?

Advertisement

Wonder what the octopus was thinking.

We mean, your day, no matter how bad, didn't involve getting slapped with an octopus. By a seal.

It's certainly a contender.

This is also why this writer doesn't go into natural bodies of water. You never know when a seal is gonna hurl a cephalopod at you.

We hope this made you laugh as hard as it made us laugh.

***

Tags: FUNNY

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement