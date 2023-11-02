WATCH: Seal Slaps Man With Octopus (No, Really)

We are almost embarrassed to admit how many times we've watched this video. Almost.

In the midst of all the really depressing, bad, and downright bizarre news, we all need something to lighten the mood.

So how about a guy getting smacked with an octopus. By a seal.

Watch:

Wife “How did you get those scratches on your neck”

Husband “Me and the fellas were out Kayaking when a seal rose out of the sea and Twatted me with an octopus”

Wife “You must think I was born yesterday” 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ovMvwk3M6b — Mat (@mat64791452) October 21, 2023

C'mon. If you didn't laugh, you have a heart of stone.

Twitter/X also rose to the occasion.

Octopus wife: you been out drinking with the boys again… look at the state of you..



Octopus: No! I was just hunting for tea and this Seal grabbed me…. Then…. 😂 — GavLar (@GavLarTT40) October 21, 2023

Good thing it's on video, because no one would believe it.

Have y’all seen THIS?!

It was NOT on my Bingo Card

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/giP5op3Pwt — Betsy 😎🇺🇸🍊 (@BLovesSoAL) October 22, 2023

It wasn't on anyone's bingo card.

Seals can use other sea creatures as weapons. Here is an example of one using an Octopus to attack the enemy. https://t.co/MpDH6PjORe — BSP (@buttersctchpudn) November 1, 2023

Well, color us surprised. Although after Googling this, it seems this seal is the exception and not the rule.

This is one of the funniest things I have seen in ages 🤣🤣 https://t.co/WFK95g4eFN — CJ (@CJGinger) October 21, 2023

Yes, it is. We're still laughing.

The seal is challenging you to a duel



OCTOPI AT DAWN, CHRIS!!! https://t.co/QK7dB5p6Mz — Witty Librarian 2024 (@PaulWartenberg) October 21, 2023

OCTOPI AT DAWN.

The animals are forming strike groups https://t.co/dDVJWhadpS — Ryan Oboril 🇺🇦 (@_ryan0) October 22, 2023

Remember when the killer whales were engaged in coordinated attacks on boats? We do.

There's always something you've never seen in this world, or never even imagined you'd see. This is one of those things. https://t.co/th4KP4O4yx — Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) October 21, 2023

There are so many interesting things in this world. And, for all its many, many faults, social media lets us share in them.

2020s - when the creatures of the sea decided that humans weren’t welcome anymore it on Earth…



Do yall remember Hitchcock’s “The Birds”? 😱 https://t.co/XjyfxXEaRO — Inger Jakobsen 🇩🇰🇺🇦 (@imbrunsgaard) October 22, 2023

'The Birds' is a classic.

Has to be the only person in the world who can say that this has happened to him and be telling the truth https://t.co/2tx6XSRtjr — PW (@PeterWard3) October 21, 2023

And the only way people believe him is because it's on video.

If I had a dollar for every time I've seen this...



I'd have a dollar. https://t.co/PseWUv7vYe — Bill Becker (@WeekendSportsUp) October 22, 2023

Just a dollar. And probably only a dollar, because what are the odds?

Forget about the killer whales. Apparently the sea lions have taken up arms...I mean octopuses. https://t.co/sAmHZ0XM6t — Alex Luck (@AlexLuck9) October 21, 2023

Wonder what the octopus was thinking.

If you think you're having a bad day, then watch this 😳😬 https://t.co/PxKRQhMCwa — Thecatzmother (@lamereduchat) October 22, 2023

We mean, your day, no matter how bad, didn't involve getting slapped with an octopus. By a seal.

Tweet of the day, possibly the year. https://t.co/t5TL5P25F8 — keith lythe (@keith_lythe) October 22, 2023

It's certainly a contender.

This is also why this writer doesn't go into natural bodies of water. You never know when a seal is gonna hurl a cephalopod at you.

We hope this made you laugh as hard as it made us laugh.

