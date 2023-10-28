Actor Richard Moll, Bull the 'Night Court' Bailiff, Dies at 80

Richard Moll, the character actor best known for his role as Bull, the bailiff on 'Night Court', has died.

He was 80.

Richard Moll, Bull the Bailiff on 'Night Court,' Dies at 80 https://t.co/2RhZOktmtc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 27, 2023

Advertisement

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Richard Moll, the fun-loving actor who portrayed the towering and tenderhearted bailiff Aristotle Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon on all nine seasons of the popular NBC sitcom Night Court during its original run, has died. He was 80. Moll died peacefully Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, California, his publicist announced. Suitable for his 6-foot-8 frame, Moll played an abominable snowman alongside Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach in the comedy feature Caveman (1981), and he was a scary, decomposing Vietnam veteran in the horror film House (1986).

He was also the voice of Two-Face/Harvey Dent in several Batman cartoons.

Sad, sad, news. He played such an innocent, lovable guy on "Night Court." Then he was great as Two Face on "Batman: The Animated Series." — ALTKeyPro Cartoon Dog Sponsor (On Vacation) (@ALTKeyPro) October 27, 2023

He was a lovable character.

The episodes of Super Password I'm watching this week are ones with Richard Moll. He was fiercely funny even without a script, and seemed to be a truly nice guy. Farewell, Mr. Moll. https://t.co/N4SRyCTTOn — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) October 27, 2023

Moll was not the first 'Night Court' alum to pass; the only remaining cast members are Marsha Warfield and John Larroquette.

Yes, let's do that ASAP.

My guy had a great head of hair?!?! Who knew? https://t.co/TZK2ki9T6z — Gabriel Mann (@OhioGabe) October 28, 2023

Funny you mention that. Moll shaved his head for another role, and it helped him land the part of Bull on 'Night Court.'

The Hollywood Reporter has the details:

Moll had a shaved head — he did that to play the warrior Hurok in the sci-fi film Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn (1983) — when he auditioned for the role of Shannon on Night Court, created by Reinhold Weege. “They said ‘Richard, the shaved head looks good. Will you shave your head for the part?” he recalled in a 2010 interview. “I said, ‘Are you kidding? I’ll shave my legs for the part. I’ll shave my armpits, I don’t care.'”

He was Bull for nine years.

His work on Batman resonated with many:

I will forever remember him as the voice of Two-Face. He brought a great duality to both Harvey and Two-Face. As well as a great sense of menace and darkness. Rest easy Richard. https://t.co/DsEIjatmnm — Adam Stabelli (@GothamAdam) October 28, 2023

A lotta you don’t realize this, but Bull was Harvey Dent/Two Face in BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES. The man brought amazing depth to a complex character in a KIDS CARTOON SHOW.



And it set the friggin’ bar for Two Face for me.



RIP, legend. https://t.co/755qoenJhp — crazypnut (@crazypnut) October 28, 2023

We certainly didn't know this until now.

As a weird, awkward giant who was prone to crying, Bull was my hero as a child. Very sad. https://t.co/7eH2KNUkWq — Lost Turntable (@LostTurntable) October 28, 2023

This one made us a little teary-eyed. Who's chopping onions in here?

Advertisement

Aw man, rest in peace, we went to a taping of Night Court when I was a kid, after the show some the actors came out and greeted the crowd and my friend and I asked “Bull” if we could rub his bald head and he let us!!! Great day for a 12 year old me!! — Lou (@PaintVato1) October 28, 2023

What a great story.

RIP to the man behind probably my favorite TV character growing up, and an outstanding game show player also. https://t.co/ejsl1i5cvM — Jason Chaimovitch (@JChaimo) October 27, 2023

We're going to have to find some of those game shows.

A giant of many a childhood, if you grew up watching 'Night Court' or the reruns.

Moll is survived by ex-wife Susan, children Chloe and Mason, as well as stepchildren Cassandra and Morgan. Our condolences to his friends and loved ones.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!