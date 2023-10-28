Actor Richard Moll, Bull the 'Night Court' Bailiff, Dies at 80

AOC and the Squad Is Enraged at the Inhumanity of … an Internet...
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on October 28, 2023
Associated Press

Richard Moll, the character actor best known for his role as Bull, the bailiff on 'Night Court', has died.

He was 80.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Richard Moll, the fun-loving actor who portrayed the towering and tenderhearted bailiff Aristotle Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon on all nine seasons of the popular NBC sitcom Night Court during its original run, has died. He was 80. 

Moll died peacefully Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, California, his publicist announced.

Suitable for his 6-foot-8 frame, Moll played an abominable snowman alongside Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach in the comedy feature Caveman (1981), and he was a scary, decomposing Vietnam veteran in the horror film House (1986).

He was also the voice of Two-Face/Harvey Dent in several Batman cartoons.

He was a lovable character.

Moll was not the first 'Night Court' alum to pass; the only remaining cast members are Marsha Warfield and John Larroquette.

Yes, let's do that ASAP.

Funny you mention that. Moll shaved his head for another role, and it helped him land the part of Bull on 'Night Court.' 

The Hollywood Reporter has the details:

Moll had a shaved head — he did that to play the warrior Hurok in the sci-fi film Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn (1983) — when he auditioned for the role of Shannon on Night Court, created by Reinhold Weege.

“They said ‘Richard, the shaved head looks good. Will you shave your head for the part?” he recalled in a 2010 interview. “I said, ‘Are you kidding? I’ll shave my legs for the part. I’ll shave my armpits, I don’t care.'”

He was Bull for nine years.

His work on Batman resonated with many:

We certainly didn't know this until now.

This one made us a little teary-eyed. Who's chopping onions in here?

What a great story.

We're going to have to find some of those game shows.

A giant of many a childhood, if you grew up watching 'Night Court' or the reruns.

Moll is survived by ex-wife Susan, children Chloe and Mason, as well as stepchildren Cassandra and Morgan. Our condolences to his friends and loved ones.

***

