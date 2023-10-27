Vivek Ramaswamy Lies About DeSantis Removing ‘Pro-Palestine’ Groups From College Campuses

RFK Jr. Submits THIRD Formal Request for Secret Service Protection After Home Intruder...
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on October 27, 2023
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Vivek Ramaswamy is trying so hard to be the next GOP nominee. So, so hard.

It would help if he didn't flip flop on his positions or mimic Obama, but that's what he does. A little over a week ago, he got into a debate with Megyn Kelly about Harvard students signing the anti-Israel statements.

Yesterday, he was lying about Ron DeSantis and his order to disband a pro-Palestinian group on college campuses.

The move comes after state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote to colleges and universities about Students for Justice in Palestine, which says they are part of the pro-Palestinian movement and not merely standing 'in solidarity' with it, and Rodrigues argues this violates Florida law regarding 'knowingly provide material support … to a designated foreign terrorist organization.'

With that background in mind, watch what Ramaswamy says:

Yes, there is a right to free speech, but there is not a right to provide material support to foreign terrorist organizations. Especially not in the wake of the terror attack in Israel, and especially not when 10 Americans are still being held hostage and 33 Americans were killed.

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages and AOC Absolutely Panics
justmindy
This is correct.

Lots of that going around.

The tweet continues:

...he has no chance of winning this primary and he’s just running to self-promote at a time when the country is facing one crisis after another. People dislike him because he constantly declares himself totally independent and not beholden to anyone but carefully avoids criticizing Trump. 


If Vivek really cared about free speech, he would attack Trump for condemning the BDS movement and declaring it anti-Semitic *as president.* He would go after Trump for signing an executive order specifically targeting boycotts against Israel and anti-Semitic speech on college campuses.

But Vivek won’t. Either he doesn’t actually care about the free speech issue or his fear of Trump is greater than his concern for that. This guy opens every sentence with something like “I’m the only candidate who isn’t leashed,” but he seems comfortable wearing Trump’s collar in the primary and acting like his attack dog.

A very good point, and it goes back Vivek's inconsistency.

What, indeed.

And therein lies the rub. That's the problem, not what they're saying, but what they're doing.

Exactly this.

One of those things is not like the other. It's not criticism of Israel or the West, it's material support for a foreign terrorist organization.

Nailed it.

DeSantis has also said he'll revoke student visas for Hamas supporters.

Students for Justice in Palestine can continue their work. Just not on the taxpayers' dime.

It really is stunning.

But if we give it another 72 hours, Vivek will likely change his position on this, too, just like he has on pretty much every other issue.

