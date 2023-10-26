DUDE: Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Claiming Lewiston, ME Shooting is More Violent than...
'This Is Obscene': Pro-Hamas Protesters Slapping 'Occupier' Label On Posters of Missing Israelis

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 26, 2023
Meme screenshot

Just when you thought the Left couldn't go any lower, they hit rock bottom and pull out the jackhammers.

Not content with ripping down the posters of missing Israeli men, women, and children kidnapped by Hamas, they've decided defacing them and dehumanizing the missing people, is the winning play here.

Almost nothing surprises us any more, and yet this has us taken aback.

Obscene doesn't begin to cover it, but yes.

Yes. In the mind of the Left, anything is justified if you are an 'occupier' or some other form of political opponent. 

This is correct.

No, there is not.

Twisted, depraved, evil. The list could go on and on.

Never. Not in a million years.

How black is one's heart when they do this to people who have been kidnapped?

'They had it coming' is a heck of a take.

Isn't it alarming?

Or that they were victims of doxxing, or somehow that they're still the good guys in all this. And we'd be willing to bet money the people doing this are lily-white liberals, for the record.

I don't know how they think this will sway people to their side.

That's the perfect way of putting it: these are just people who are missed by their loved ones. Calling them 'occupiers' serves no purpose.

Exactly this.

That's the vibe.

We need to admit it and eradicate it.

There is no reason -- none -- to remove or deface these posters.

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL

