'This Is Obscene': Pro-Hamas Protesters Slapping 'Occupier' Label On Posters of Missing Israelis

Just when you thought the Left couldn't go any lower, they hit rock bottom and pull out the jackhammers.

Not content with ripping down the posters of missing Israeli men, women, and children kidnapped by Hamas, they've decided defacing them and dehumanizing the missing people, is the winning play here.

New tactic: slapping the label “occupier” over the posters of the women and children taken hostage to tell people that their lives don’t matter pic.twitter.com/wiiQYQeg6M — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) October 26, 2023

Almost nothing surprises us any more, and yet this has us taken aback.

i haven't seen this yet, this is obscene — Larisa (@larisasomething) October 26, 2023

Obscene doesn't begin to cover it, but yes.

Let's play their very sick twisted game for just a moment. Even if these people could be designated an "occupier," would that still excuse kidnapping them? Would it excuse the murder, rape, torture that came for babies, women, children, and the elderly alike? — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 26, 2023

Yes. In the mind of the Left, anything is justified if you are an 'occupier' or some other form of political opponent.

This is why leftists hate when people say “all lives matter.” They are telegraphing that certain lives not only don’t matter, those people need to be violently killed. — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) October 26, 2023

This is correct.

Despicable, heartless, disgusting. There’s no end to their blind hatred of Jews. — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) October 26, 2023

No, there is not.

Absolutely twisted. They’ve gone from ripping down hostage posters — which was disgusting enough — to basically turning them into wanted posters. Message: These Jews kidnapped by Hamas deserve it. https://t.co/yqzK8smrSB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 26, 2023

Twisted, depraved, evil. The list could go on and on.

Yes, I want to give up my guns with these people around https://t.co/aePAep0bQC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 26, 2023

Never. Not in a million years.

These people are evil. https://t.co/q1SQMi7oW0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 26, 2023

How black is one's heart when they do this to people who have been kidnapped?

I didn’t think the wanted poster stuff could get any worse but here we are. It’s not enough to remove a poster from public view—now people are accusing babies and the elderly of being “occupiers” and thus worthy of being kidnapped and harmed. https://t.co/ugV2HYtQ52 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 26, 2023

'They had it coming' is a heck of a take.

I cannot believe I share a city with people like this https://t.co/GwfNy1O1XT — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 26, 2023

Isn't it alarming?

And yet if someone took pictures of the people using this tactic, made flyers with the word "terrorist" above their photo, and plastered them all over the city, then they'd scream "Islamophobia!" 🙄 https://t.co/gcDNSQfHbb — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) October 26, 2023

Or that they were victims of doxxing, or somehow that they're still the good guys in all this. And we'd be willing to bet money the people doing this are lily-white liberals, for the record.

Winning hearts and minds. https://t.co/amRCmWcPjp — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) October 26, 2023

I don't know how they think this will sway people to their side.

I truly cannot conceive of any motivation other than Jew hatred for defacing and defiling these posters. None of the people represent the Israeli government. They don’t direct Israeli policies. They are just normal human beings with families who miss them deeply. https://t.co/JtxdCzbQgX — Michael Wells (@mwellshalophile) October 26, 2023

That's the perfect way of putting it: these are just people who are missed by their loved ones. Calling them 'occupiers' serves no purpose.

This is the most evil, disgusting, antisemitic act I’ve seen. These people do not care about Jewish lives. The first step is to dehumanize us so it makes our murder palatable https://t.co/UtzWtkk95G — Adam Weiss 🇮🇱 (@adamweiss14) October 26, 2023

Exactly this.

Really enjoying this whole casually othering people so we don't mind exterminating them vibe. https://t.co/MT5EUWCQTS — fdamratowski (@fdamratowski) October 26, 2023

That's the vibe.

Evil. There’s evil in our midst and it’s far more prevalent - especially on our college campuses - than anyone wants to admit. https://t.co/aet1nqTxjk — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) October 26, 2023

We need to admit it and eradicate it.

There is no reason -- none -- to remove or deface these posters.

***

