The Stinging Nun: French Nun Tackles Environmentalist Trying to Block Church Construction

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 PM on October 17, 2023
malmesburyman

If you are Catholic, you know that -- at least at one point in time -- nuns were not to be trifled with. They wielded authority in the classroom and in hospitals and commanded respect. Sometimes with a ruler, but usually with a stern look.

This time, however, a French nun decided she'd had enough of environmentalist weirdos protesting the construction of a church over its 'carbon footprint' and, well, watch:

We laughed so hard at this.

Twitter/X did not disappoint, either:

Perfect.

This was laugh out loud funny.

Hopefully the days of 'Kumbaya' are gone.

Solid advice.

They'll have to talk to The Patriots, first.

Okay, it's a pun, but we still chuckled.

Yes there is.

Not in the least.

She threw down alright.

NIMBYism is doomed.

We'll allow it.

A fool, indeed.

Somewhere in France. Beyond that, not sure. But we do need more nuns like this.

'Le based' is perfect.

More NFL teams in dire need of defensive linemen.

She'd be a great addition to the league.

Other professional sports leagues are looking for a hand.

Pretty much. We think she went easy on him, frankly.

Guy is protesting the building of a church. We're guessing 'insufferable' is his middle name.

We. Are. Rolling. This was so good.

We wonder if he got the hint. We're guessing probably not.

Now that song is going to be stuck in our head.

As others pointed out, it's the religion of climate change versus Catholicism.

Or, that face you make when you're about to get tackled by a nun.

Man, we love Twitter/X so much sometimes.

***

