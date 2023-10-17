The Stinging Nun: French Nun Tackles Environmentalist Trying to Block Church Construction

If you are Catholic, you know that -- at least at one point in time -- nuns were not to be trifled with. They wielded authority in the classroom and in hospitals and commanded respect. Sometimes with a ruler, but usually with a stern look.

This time, however, a French nun decided she'd had enough of environmentalist weirdos protesting the construction of a church over its 'carbon footprint' and, well, watch:

A french nun tackled one of the environmentalist wackos trying to blockade the construction site of a new church over its carbon footprint. pic.twitter.com/VTRqqPPgYp — malmesburyman (@malmesburyman) October 17, 2023

We laughed so hard at this.

Twitter/X did not disappoint, either:

Long as she keeps her nose clean that sister is a sure first rounder for Carolina next year-- — ₩₳Ɽ ₱₳₮Ⱨ (@WarPath2pt0) October 17, 2023

Perfect.

Sister’s got game. ✝️❤️💪🏽



The head office of the New England Patriots is on the phone right now with the Vatican. pic.twitter.com/VcskTeppwn — Maxwell Smart (@MaximUSofA) October 17, 2023

This was laugh out loud funny.

This is the energy we need from the Church. Fantastic stuff! — Vagrant of Rhodes 🗡️🕯️ (@vagrantwires) October 17, 2023

Hopefully the days of 'Kumbaya' are gone.

don't interfere with a french nun and her service to God. — John Michael Perdue (@EconOfRelPhilo) October 17, 2023

Solid advice.

Doing the lord’s work. The Giants need to draft her. https://t.co/cNh79Wbz6e — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) October 17, 2023

They'll have to talk to The Patriots, first.

Guess you could say she was having



(•_•)

⁰( •_•)>⌐■-■

⁰(⌐■_■)



Nun of it https://t.co/oQPqwcdms6 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 17, 2023

Okay, it's a pun, but we still chuckled.

There is a reason why Catholic schools dominate rugby union and rugby league … https://t.co/CvfdoFiSQg — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) October 17, 2023

Yes there is.

Not surprising to any of us educated by the nuns. https://t.co/eYcSLSt7GS — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 17, 2023

Not in the least.

She threw down alright.

The nuns have joined the fight against the scourge of NIMBYism https://t.co/eoAkl9NXKB — New Liberals 🌐🇺🇦 (@CNLiberalism) October 17, 2023

NIMBYism is doomed.

Is it too early to talk about a path to sainthood? https://t.co/YE2Nqu5IpO — Richard Morrison (@RichardMorrison) October 17, 2023

We'll allow it.

I was taught by Nuns from age 5 - 18. Not at all surprised by this. Only a fool messes with a Nun. https://t.co/CfRHcGGaRd — AM Scanlon (@amscanlon) October 17, 2023

A fool, indeed.

This is the type of Nun we need more of…and I’m not even Catholic.



Where is this new church being built and where can one send money to them? https://t.co/hOkFvAn4EF — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) October 17, 2023

Somewhere in France. Beyond that, not sure. But we do need more nuns like this.

I came here to say “le based” and someone beat me to it 😭



anyway go Sis 🙌🏻 https://t.co/U6WW0Kf0jW — 𝓁𝒶𝓊𝓇𝑒𝓃 (@FletchMatlock) October 17, 2023

'Le based' is perfect.

The Broncos should sign her. https://t.co/0YZjBkOL5L — Drunk Uncle Marky (@UncleMarky1) October 17, 2023

More NFL teams in dire need of defensive linemen.

Absolute steal if the @Bengals add her to the secondary. Imagine this woman subbing for Hilton in the nickel on third downs for pass rushing. https://t.co/FHx2pj3vyV — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) October 17, 2023

She'd be a great addition to the league.

Other professional sports leagues are looking for a hand.

Pretty much. We think she went easy on him, frankly.

How insufferable do you have to be to get planted by a nun? I would never live this down https://t.co/5BcHAyW3Tw — Whatever happened there? (@unclephillyL) October 17, 2023

Guy is protesting the building of a church. We're guessing 'insufferable' is his middle name.

Junior Seau who art is heaven hallowed be thy name



Your kingdom come your will be done at this construction site as it was on the gridiron https://t.co/iZ4WZQz4qC — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) October 17, 2023

We. Are. Rolling. This was so good.

When nuns are physically assaulting you, it might be a subtle indication that your movement does not enjoy widespread public approval. https://t.co/1aVvXXqsg7 — Chaos Umpire Sits (@ChaosUmpireSits) October 17, 2023

We wonder if he got the hint. We're guessing probably not.

Sister Christian...oh your time has come. https://t.co/Nhw2bj65XP — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) October 17, 2023

Now that song is going to be stuck in our head.

The carbon footprint of… a church?



…



Git ‘em, Sister. https://t.co/3S0nyYTCJK — Ashe Adams (@AsheAdams) October 17, 2023

As others pointed out, it's the religion of climate change versus Catholicism.

That look of stunned revelation when vacuous ideology is brought crashing to its knees by an actual belief.👌 https://t.co/nvabqxPJOo pic.twitter.com/jpL49e4Gjw — The Big Dentist (@ncavn) October 17, 2023

Or, that face you make when you're about to get tackled by a nun.

Cannoninze her immediately.



Saint Butkus. https://t.co/ZAXyR6BmgJ — Justin Redalen (@Justinredalen) October 17, 2023

Man, we love Twitter/X so much sometimes.

***

