'Cue the Calliope Music': Bill Kristol Explains Why He Supports Democrats, and Twitter Has Thoughts

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 17, 2023
Townhall Media

There are a great many people who let Trump, and their hatred of him, cloud everything they did, said, and believed from 2016 onward.

Bill Kristol is one of them. There isn't a principle he once claimed to hold he hasn't sold out because of Trump.

Advertisement

Today, he tweeted why he went to DC in the first place, and it's the same reason he's 100% on board with Biden and the Democrats today. Read and judge for yourself:

Excuse us for a minute: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Thanks for the laugh, Bill.

Twitter/X wasn't buying any of it.

It really is a circus.

He is. We mean, they hate free speech, and gun rights, and due process, and states rights. but they're pro-constitution!

'Pro-constitution.'

Biden is just hitting all the admendments.

Advertisement

He probably did.

It's hilarious, no?

Absolutely a joke.

You'd think Kristol would remember this. Apparently not.

Advertisement

The tweet continues: 'pretend that the Biden Administration and Democrats are 'pro-Constitution' or 'pro-democratic capitalism.'

Makes about as much sense as what Kristol said.

It takes courage to admit one was wrong. Bill can't do that.

Exactly. There really are no words for that sort of chutzpah.

Delusional nonsense is 100% accurate.

One personality in particular. And he's not alone.

Advertisement

Because they're not.

Sure seems that way.

'Supposedly' is doing the heavy lifting here.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Brutally honest.

Maybe he should pursue a career in standup.

Advertisement

The rest of us are laughing at him, though.

***

