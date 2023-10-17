'Cue the Calliope Music': Bill Kristol Explains Why He Supports Democrats, and Twitter Has Thoughts

There are a great many people who let Trump, and their hatred of him, cloud everything they did, said, and believed from 2016 onward.

Bill Kristol is one of them. There isn't a principle he once claimed to hold he hasn't sold out because of Trump.

Today, he tweeted why he went to DC in the first place, and it's the same reason he's 100% on board with Biden and the Democrats today. Read and judge for yourself:

I came to D.C. to work in the Reagan Administration because (to oversimplify) it was pro-Constitution, pro-U.S. global leadership, pro-military, pro-Israel, pro-democratic capitalism, and pro-American dream. And that's why I now support the Biden Administration and Democrats. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 17, 2023

Excuse us for a minute: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Thanks for the laugh, Bill.

Twitter/X wasn't buying any of it.

Cue the calliope music. https://t.co/Ben85zO16j — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 17, 2023

It really is a circus.

He is. We mean, they hate free speech, and gun rights, and due process, and states rights. but they're pro-constitution!

Other than Article I and III, the 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, and 10th amendments, Biden is pro Constitution. https://t.co/JIUatszgef — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 17, 2023

'Pro-constitution.'

OK, also the 4th and 9th. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 17, 2023

Biden is just hitting all the admendments.

If pushed, I think he’d violate the third amendment too. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 17, 2023

He probably did.

The liberal icon, the Wise Old Man of MSNBC, Bill Kristol, says the reason he's now a fervent supporter of the Democratic Party and Joe Biden is because it's Biden and the Democrats who are now the most steadfast supporters of Reagan's ideology. https://t.co/eagYURjuN8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 17, 2023

It's hilarious, no?

Whatever the (many) failings of today’s GOP, the Democratic Party is worse on all of the criteria you list. Your argument could maybe make some sense if you came out for No Labels or something, but what you wrote here is laughable. https://t.co/Ofi7SBUxZ7 — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) October 17, 2023

Absolutely a joke.

"Some talk about Sen. Biden—now Cand. for Pres. I saw him on CNN last night speaking to the John F. Kennedy school at Harvard U. He’s smooth but pure demogog—out to save Am. from the Reagan doctrine." - Ronald Reagan, June 15, 1987. https://t.co/BuOXyu4yrh — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 17, 2023

You'd think Kristol would remember this. Apparently not.

Folks, there are plenty of reasons to be critical of many things people associated with the GOP support right now. The GOP needs to reembrace the Constitution - especially separation of powers, federalism and respect for 1st A rights.



But that doesn't mean you need to pretend… https://t.co/9zqYPIDt2p — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) October 17, 2023

The tweet continues: 'pretend that the Biden Administration and Democrats are 'pro-Constitution' or 'pro-democratic capitalism.'

"I came into the workforce as a life-long, meat-eschewing vegetarian. And that's why I am now proud to work at Outback Steakhouse." https://t.co/CCMKpxd1OV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2023

Makes about as much sense as what Kristol said.

This is just the thought process someone uses to rationalize staying in an abusive relationship. https://t.co/4M1UbM2z8V — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 17, 2023

It takes courage to admit one was wrong. Bill can't do that.

Exactly. There really are no words for that sort of chutzpah.

Someone check @BillKristol for a breakdown in his cognitive functioning…Pro-Constitution? Pro-military? Pro-Israel? Pro-democratic capitalism? The Democrats? My God, this is delusional nonsense https://t.co/0F4heY6jZB — Brandon (@Bull16) October 17, 2023

Delusional nonsense is 100% accurate.

Bill doesn't like a few personalities so he decided to completely abandon any pretext of having principles. https://t.co/1mksE6aJef — Seth, Esq. (@libertarianJD) October 17, 2023

One personality in particular. And he's not alone.

How is the Biden administration pro-Constitution? How is it pro-democratic capitalism? I may be deeply unhappy with the current direction of the Republican Party, but I am under no illusion that the Democratic Party is somehow the party of “norms or “principles.” https://t.co/rdXcU3Wp8T — Benjamin Rothove (@BenjaminRothove) October 17, 2023

Because they're not.

Reagan ran on a small government, states' rights platform. Kristol's New American Century and the rest of his cons have always relied upon an inescapably vast, intrusive, and inescapable federal government.



Kristol has been a fraud throughout his career. https://t.co/yZl7RL67fC — William Hillis (@WilliamEHillis) October 17, 2023

Sure seems that way.

HAHA. And this man was supposedly a leader in conservative thought. https://t.co/EMO5Qxm6eb — Idelacon (@MrScarfington) October 17, 2023

'Supposedly' is doing the heavy lifting here.

Reagan would vehemently oppose this administration and, in good health, be running against it for the same reasons he ran against Carter’s.



Any who say otherwise are fools or camp followers — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) October 17, 2023

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

A woman working a street corner and Bill Kristol are employed in the same profession. The woman on the street corner is just more honest about how she makes her living. https://t.co/4M1UbM2z8V — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 17, 2023

Brutally honest.

Wow dude. Way to save the punch line for last. pic.twitter.com/po6y5TGbBT — SamanthaM (@Sammy6170) October 17, 2023

Maybe he should pursue a career in standup.

With a straight face and everything. https://t.co/jJBvUdkPbo — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) October 17, 2023

The rest of us are laughing at him, though.

***

