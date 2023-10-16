WaPo Weighs in on Genocide and a Brutal Massacre in the Violent History...
High School Freshman Creates Soap That Fights Skin Cancer

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on October 16, 2023

Here is some good news. Great news, actually, and we all need it:

NBC Washington reports:

Heman Bekele, a freshman at Woodson High School in Northern Virginia, spent his summer break working to cure cancer.

He was named “America’s Top Young Scientist” for creating a bar of soap designed to fight low-grade skin cancer.

“I wanted to try to find a way for the entire world to be able to have an equitable and accessible form of skin cancer treatment,” Bekele said.

The 14-year-old calls it skin cancer-treating soap, or SCTS. for short. The soap replenishes the skin with dendritic cells, which help protect the skin and fight cancer. Bekele said that after getting a prescription, the soap can be applied to the skin every couple of days and then one will start to see progress.

Before making the soap, he reached out to University of Virginia professors to help with research. After developing the soap, Bekele entered Discovery Education’s 3M Young Scientist Challenge in St. Paul, Minnesota to compete. Out of nine students, he won the top prize of $25,000 and was named America’s Top Young Scientist.

What a remarkable young man.

Bekele deserves the prize and the accolades.

He's going to make a big impact. The American Cancer Society says there are 5.4 million basal and squamous cell cancer diagnoses annually, impacting about 3.3 million Americans (some are diagnosed with multiple basal/squamous cell cancers at the same time). Melanoma, which this soap targets, is diagnosed about 100,000 times per year, more often in men than women.

The kudos kept coming.

3M, the sponsor of the contest, also congratulated Bekele

From 3M's announcement of the finalists:

3M (@3M) and Discovery Education (@DiscoveryEd) today announced the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge (#YoungScientist) top 10 finalists. As the nation's premier middle school science competition, the annual 3M Young Scientist Challenge invites students in grades 5-8 to compete for an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 grand prize, and the chance to earn the title of "America's Top Young Scientist."

This year's finalists – fourteen students ranging in age from 11-14 – identified an everyday problem in their community or the world and submitted a one- to two-minute video communicating the science behind their solution. An esteemed and diverse group of judges, including 3M scientists and leaders in education from across the country, evaluated entries based on creativity, scientific knowledge, and communication effectiveness. The competition event will take place from October 9-10, 2023, at the 3M Innovation Center in Minneapolis.

The future is very bright.

Congrats to Heman Bekele and all the finalists on a job well done.

***

SCIENCE TEENS

