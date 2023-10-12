WaPo laments 'cancel culture' nabbing Israel critics and Jarvis gives them a timely...
U of Florida president Ben Sasse issues statement on Israel, puts Ivy League schools to shame

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 PM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

We've talked a lot about colleges and universities issuing statements -- most of them condemning Israel while sympathizing or outright applauding Hamas. So here's a refreshing change of pace from the land of higher education:

Here is the statement:

Dear Jewish Gator Alums,

Many of you have reached out about the vigil at UF last night. I was overwhelmed to see a thousand Gators standing with Israel. You can find my remarks here.

The chaos at the event was an unfortunate end to a beautiful gathering, but I wanted to let you know that there was no attack on campus and the injuries that have been reported seem to be relatively minor. From what we can gather, a student passed out and, when a fellow student called for 911, other students – understandably on edge – fled.

While we all wish the night had ended differently, we are tremendously proud of the students who came to stand with Israel. I hope Rabbi Jonah and Rabbi Berl reschedule the vigil, and I hope the community reconvenes.

Like you, I am tremendously grateful for our students. The University of Florida is home to the largest number of Jewish students at any university in this country. We are honored by and committed to that legacy. Our Jewish students and alumni around the world have been devastated by Hamas’ terrorism.

I will not tiptoe around this simple fact: What Hamas did is evil and there is no defense for terrorism. This shouldn’t be hard. Sadly, too many people in elite academia have been so weakened by their moral confusion that, when they see videos of raped women, hear of a beheaded baby, or learn of a grandmother murdered in her home, the first reaction of some is to “provide context” and try to blame the raped women, beheaded baby, or the murdered grandmother. In other grotesque cases, they express simple support for the terrorists.

This thinking isn’t just wrong, it’s sickening. It’s dehumanizing. It is beneath people called to educate our next generation of Americans. I am thankful to say I haven’t seen examples of that here at UF, either from our faculty or our student body.

As for us, our educational mission here begins with the recognition and explicit acknowledgment of human dignity – the same human dignity that Hamas’ terrorists openly scorn. Every single human life matters. We are committed to that truth. We will tell that truth.

In the coming days, it is possible that anti-Israel protests will come to UF’s campus. I have told our police chief and administration that this university always has two foundational commitments: We will protect our students and we will protect speech. This is always true: Our Constitution protects the rights of people to make abject idiots of themselves.

But I also want to be clear about this: We will protect our Jewish students from violence. If anti- Israel protests come, we will absolutely be ready to act if anyone dares to escalate beyond peaceful protest. Speech is protected – violence and vandalism are not.

I’m grateful to have heard from so many of you. Like I said at the vigil last night: When evil raises its head, as it has in recent days, it is up to men and women of conscience and courage to draw strength from truth and commit ourselves to the work of building something better – to the work of pursuing justice and pursuing peace. That is what we aim to do through education, compassion, and truth here at the University of Florida.

Sincerely, Ben

That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you issue a statement: clear, warm, and principled.

And he's putting it to good us at the University of Florida.

Big kudos, because so many are finding it hard to say and do the right thing these days.

Exactly.

Remember the freak out when Sasse took the position? We do.

Congress is lacking without his presence, but the University of Florida gets to benefit.

Neither did we, and we're glad Sasse is at the helm during times like this.

How the Ivy League schools have fallen.

Doesn't surprise us.

It's also in Florida -- beaches, good weather. We mean, sounds like a good time all around.

We googled it. It's not. Now you've learned something new.

There are a couple other colleges who should take note.

The best line of the statement, honestly.

Bravo, indeed.

We all know why.

This is the way.

Even reaching across the political aisle.

As President Sasse said, it's their 'moral confusion.'

And it's true -- the WSJ named University of Florida the number one public institution in its '2024 Best Colleges in the U.S.' report. As for the football team, well, nobody's perfect.

***

ISRAEL

