U of Florida president Ben Sasse issues statement on Israel, puts Ivy League schools to shame

We've talked a lot about colleges and universities issuing statements -- most of them condemning Israel while sympathizing or outright applauding Hamas. So here's a refreshing change of pace from the land of higher education:

This statement by University of Florida president (and former senator) @BenSasse is such a wonderful ray of clarity, principle, and genuine warmth -- in contrast to the cold, committee-written word salad from the Ivy League presidents. pic.twitter.com/vwVEuGWdVx — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 11, 2023

Here is the statement:

Dear Jewish Gator Alums, Many of you have reached out about the vigil at UF last night. I was overwhelmed to see a thousand Gators standing with Israel. You can find my remarks here. The chaos at the event was an unfortunate end to a beautiful gathering, but I wanted to let you know that there was no attack on campus and the injuries that have been reported seem to be relatively minor. From what we can gather, a student passed out and, when a fellow student called for 911, other students – understandably on edge – fled. While we all wish the night had ended differently, we are tremendously proud of the students who came to stand with Israel. I hope Rabbi Jonah and Rabbi Berl reschedule the vigil, and I hope the community reconvenes. Like you, I am tremendously grateful for our students. The University of Florida is home to the largest number of Jewish students at any university in this country. We are honored by and committed to that legacy. Our Jewish students and alumni around the world have been devastated by Hamas’ terrorism. I will not tiptoe around this simple fact: What Hamas did is evil and there is no defense for terrorism. This shouldn’t be hard. Sadly, too many people in elite academia have been so weakened by their moral confusion that, when they see videos of raped women, hear of a beheaded baby, or learn of a grandmother murdered in her home, the first reaction of some is to “provide context” and try to blame the raped women, beheaded baby, or the murdered grandmother. In other grotesque cases, they express simple support for the terrorists. This thinking isn’t just wrong, it’s sickening. It’s dehumanizing. It is beneath people called to educate our next generation of Americans. I am thankful to say I haven’t seen examples of that here at UF, either from our faculty or our student body. As for us, our educational mission here begins with the recognition and explicit acknowledgment of human dignity – the same human dignity that Hamas’ terrorists openly scorn. Every single human life matters. We are committed to that truth. We will tell that truth. In the coming days, it is possible that anti-Israel protests will come to UF’s campus. I have told our police chief and administration that this university always has two foundational commitments: We will protect our students and we will protect speech. This is always true: Our Constitution protects the rights of people to make abject idiots of themselves. But I also want to be clear about this: We will protect our Jewish students from violence. If anti- Israel protests come, we will absolutely be ready to act if anyone dares to escalate beyond peaceful protest. Speech is protected – violence and vandalism are not. I’m grateful to have heard from so many of you. Like I said at the vigil last night: When evil raises its head, as it has in recent days, it is up to men and women of conscience and courage to draw strength from truth and commit ourselves to the work of building something better – to the work of pursuing justice and pursuing peace. That is what we aim to do through education, compassion, and truth here at the University of Florida. Sincerely, Ben

That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you issue a statement: clear, warm, and principled.

I’d expect nothing less from him. Moral clarity has always been one of his special gifts. — MoG1717 (@mog1717) October 11, 2023

And he's putting it to good us at the University of Florida.

It shouldn't be that hard to say and do the right thing, but it is. Kudos to @BenSasse — Sally (@GenXSally) October 11, 2023

Big kudos, because so many are finding it hard to say and do the right thing these days.

Welcome clarity. No equivocating, no excuses for terrorists but a firm commitment to free speech. Good, simple, correct. — Richard Belcher (@R_A_Belcher) October 11, 2023

Exactly.

Outstanding statement. This is exactly why the usual suspects were so upset with Sasse's appointment. They know he'll bring their inmates running the asylum meal ticket to an end. Now we just need a few hundred more like him at universities across the land. https://t.co/ZhwX5wVeeK — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 11, 2023

Remember the freak out when Sasse took the position? We do.

Thank you @bensasse...who has shown far more humanity and courage than most of the University Presidents around the nation.



Maybe keep that in mind the next time you say something about him. https://t.co/eryBfo6324 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 11, 2023

Congress is lacking without his presence, but the University of Florida gets to benefit.

“The University of Florida is home to the largest number of Jewish students at any university in this country.” Something I didn’t know about my alma mater. https://t.co/l4blkHUiHo — (Stephanie) Slade (@sladesr) October 11, 2023

Neither did we, and we're glad Sasse is at the helm during times like this.

Best university statement I’ve seen. And *so* much better than the statements from Harvard and Princeton’s presidents. https://t.co/wOOv0FAGH1 — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) October 11, 2023

How the Ivy League schools have fallen.

Should be zero surprise that the best statement out there comes from Ben Sasse. https://t.co/jwqWAKJff1 — Tyler (@TM0s41) October 11, 2023

Doesn't surprise us.

I'm guessing the University of Florida is more diverse - actually diverse, in viewpoints and social classes too - and more welcoming than elitist institutions that can't summon the moral fiber to condemn a massacre.



I've also heard the parties are better. #JustSayin https://t.co/PfFClZVh6k — Haviv Rettig Gur (@havivrettiggur) October 11, 2023

It's also in Florida -- beaches, good weather. We mean, sounds like a good time all around.

Great statement. My only quibble is “Jewish Gator Alums”. Are gators kosher? https://t.co/Uc6CVgpjJL — Robert X George (@RobGeorge) October 11, 2023

We googled it. It's not. Now you've learned something new.

There are a couple other colleges who should take note.

University of Florida’s president on anti-Israel demonstrations: “Our Constitution protects the rights of people to make abject idiots of themselves. But I also want to be clear about this: We will protect our Jewish students from violence.” https://t.co/1NyXW5VO9U — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 11, 2023

The best line of the statement, honestly.

Bravo, indeed.

How is it that the University of Florida, which was belittled, chastised and mocked for its selection process of its President, has a better, more morally upstanding President than all the carefully selected Presidents of the Ivy League schools?



Really makes you think. https://t.co/9JiLGvdXm0 — #MidMajorMike is gone | Georgia hoops hate account (@MidMajorMike) October 11, 2023

We all know why.

Campuses can be a hotbed for anti-Zionist activity, especially now. It's critical university leaders take an unequivocal stance supporting Jewish students and denouncing anti-Jewish hate. They can look to this powerful example from @BenSasse of @UF https://t.co/gmlPAhdFwM — ADL (@ADL) October 12, 2023

This is the way.

I'll mince no words of my feelings on the GOP (pretty sure all my tweets speak for themselves) but this is an incredible statement from a person in authority over the American collegial academia that has been so infested with antisemitism of late it begs discourse. https://t.co/zOurD3vpxN — David Rosenblatt 🇮🇱, a Jew (@SirSquinty) October 11, 2023

Even reaching across the political aisle.

How on earth has almost no other academic institution come forward with something as simple, direct, and assertive as this? https://t.co/X5RFle5hSV — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) October 12, 2023

As President Sasse said, it's their 'moral confusion.'

No. 1 public university in the US (via @wsj)



If only the football team was this good https://t.co/ikpzuobnyK — Bill Speros (@billsperos) October 12, 2023

And it's true -- the WSJ named University of Florida the number one public institution in its '2024 Best Colleges in the U.S.' report. As for the football team, well, nobody's perfect.

***

