How Is This Not Parody? The Worst Gender TikToks You'll See This Week

Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, and more than 700 & Hollywood execs sign letter condemning Hamas

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on October 12, 2023

Color us surprised. The Hill reports that more than 700 actors and Hollywood execs have signed a letter condemning Hamas in the wake of its atrocious terror attack in Israel.

Read more:

Hundreds of actors and Hollywood executives — including Michael Douglas, Amy Schumer, Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jerry Seinfeld — are adding their signatures to an open letter condemning Hamas for “barbaric acts of terrorism” in Israel they say “must be called out by everyone.”

More than 700 people signed the letter released Thursday by the nonprofit Creative Community for Peace.

“The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns,” the message stated.

“Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children. They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly. They raped women and mutilated their bodies,” the letter said.

More than 1,000 Israelis have died since Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, launched its attacks Saturday. And more than 1,000 Palestinians have died in the ensuing fighting in Gaza.

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions,” the letter said.

“These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere.”

Urging other entertainment industry figures to “speak out forcefully against Hamas” the letter said to be weary of “propaganda” that might proliferate on social media in “the coming days and weeks.”

“Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace,” the letter said.

Some of the other celebrities who signed the letter include: Mark Hamill, Liev Schreiber, Debra Messing, Ryan Murphy, director Antoine Fuqua, Howie Mandel, George Lopez, Jeremy Piven, Andy Garcia, Mayim Bialik, Ziggy Marley, Jenji Kohan and Bella Thorne.

A refreshing change of pace given how many people -- including in Congress -- have come out supporting Hamas.

It's certainly been a long time.

Big props.

The blowback will probably be entertaining.

They've already started complaining.

Of course, not everyone was happy about this:

What does it hurt? Heaven knows a lot of students are coming out in favor of Hamas, so it's about time someone on the Left (and Hollywood is left) stands up to that nonsense.

It's something in a time when so many on the Left are condemning Israel.

It's more that they are calling for the widespread condemnation of Hamas, and objecting to the horrors in Israel than teaching Hamas a lesson.

They keep missing the point.

Because politics is down stream of culture. And Hollywood is the culture, like it or not. This may urge politicians -- and, let's face it, some of them are in desperate need of help -- to act to put an end to Hamas. And it needs to be ended.

And what are they going to do? They can donate money, but they can't join the IDF or fight? Saying that Hamas is a barbaric terrorist group is taking a stand against the atrocities they committed in Israel, not just this week, but for years. And maybe it's the inflection point we need to shift the attitude on Hamas.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

