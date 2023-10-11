Here's what Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to say when a reporter asked about...
NYU Law Student Bar Association president condemns 'the violence of settler colonialism'

Megan McArdle decries cancel culture after backlash against Harvard’s Hamas letter

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on October 11, 2023

Twitchy was all over the horribly anti-Semitic statement issued by 36 anti-Israeli Harvard student groups in the wake of the Hamas terror attack on Israel.

The pushback didn't end there, however. People wanted names, because they wanted to hold accountable the students who signed this abhorrent statement, and that included businesses asking for names:

No business would hire anyone who was openly a Nazi; why should they hire someone who supports equally anti-Semitic sentiments?

Washington Post reporter Megan McArdle had to jump in and complain about 'cancel culture' at the mere suggestion of holding these students accountable for blaming Israel for Hamas' acts of terrorism.

'Was bad', as if the Left isn't still engaged in cancel culture.

And yes, cancel culture is bad. We've said that for a long time, but the Left didn't listen and kept mowing people down over baseless accusations, years-old tweets or Facebook posts, or even the most innocuous statements. 

The were warned. But if these are the rules they want, then we're going to apply them to the Left as well.

She can't, apparently.

It's incredible this needs to be spelled out for some people.

There is. It's night and day.

Because she doesn't want to. She doesn't like it when the rules are applied to her side. Those rules are always for other people.

Exactly.

So are most people, because it's the right thing to do.

It's not hard. Blaming Jews for their deaths at the hands of Hamas terrorists is abhorrent. It's pretty cut and dry that the position of the Harvard student groups is wrong.

But, as others pointed out, the tune would be very different if this was a statement that, say, endorsed female-only spaces and female-only sports, or criticized the pronoun game the Left likes to play.

This is also true.

The Left argues words are literal violence, until they're not. It's beyond silly to blur lines here. It's egregious and hypocritical.

Not well at all.

Imagine the look on the HR rep's face.

Oh, but it's possible. And this isn't the first time someone on the Left has whined about their rules coming back to bite them on the butt.

It is par for the course. And that's a problem.

No, we shouldn't. The two aren't even in the same universe.

Perfection.

It's not difficult. Remember, the Left likes to point out 'you can't yell 'fire' in a crowded theater' as a defense for their attack on free speech, which is usually saying something politically incorrect or upsetting to them. But when Harvard students support the mass murder of Jews, we're supposed to let it slide? Nah. We're not.

This is the way. It's not that hard.

Nailed it.

There's always a line, and the Harvard students crossed it. Blaming Jews for the atrocities inflicted on them by Hamas is that line. And now they get to reap what they sow.

***

