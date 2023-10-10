Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine 'honor martyrs' and call for more killing of Jews

JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify behe...
Amy Curtis  |  11:15 AM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

We all know higher education is fertile ground for progressive, left-wing policies and ideology. But sometimes, the things that happen on college campuses is so appalling it takes our breath away.

Students for Justice in Palestine at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, PA have come out to 'honor the martyrs' and continued murder of Jews.

The entire statement is just completely unhinged, bigoted, and anti-Semitic.

Yep.

They're lying. We all saw the videos and the news reports. It wasn't an 'imperial apparatus.' It was innocent Israelis and others at a music festival. Families in their homes. Elderly Holocaust survivors.

Terrifying, because if they justify this, they will justify any atrocity.

We're guessing not. They're too busy going after parents at school board meetings and traditional Catholics.

Good times.

They have to at least pretend not to advocate for the murder of more Jews. They failed, but there was an attempt.

For all the talk of eradicating 'hate speech' on college campuses, we venture to guess this group won't be disbanded or the students kicked out of Swarthmore.

'Martyrs.'

Of course they are.

Very, profoundly wrong.

Remember when the Biden administration was going to take away lunch funding from schools that protected women's sports? Will Swarthmore face any sort of repercussions for this?

It's in the colleges and universities.

Projection. It's all projection.

Swarthmore isn't an isolated incident by any means. Still takes our breath away how brazen they are in saying this.

So are we, and we'll be watching to see what happens to these students, if anything.

***

