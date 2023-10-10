Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine 'honor martyrs' and call for more killing of Jews

We all know higher education is fertile ground for progressive, left-wing policies and ideology. But sometimes, the things that happen on college campuses is so appalling it takes our breath away.

Students for Justice in Palestine at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, PA have come out to 'honor the martyrs' and continued murder of Jews.

Students for Justice in Palestine at @swarthmore “honors the martyrs” and calls for more indiscriminate killings of Jews. According to them, Nazi-like murders are justified by the existence of the Jewish people. pic.twitter.com/xJrhH5JDi9 — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) October 10, 2023

The entire statement is just completely unhinged, bigoted, and anti-Semitic.

But remember words are violence and don't use their wrong pronouns — john (@rawmobile36608) October 10, 2023

Yep.

It strains credulity that the attacks impinged on the "imperial apparatus" when the evidence seems to show that the main attack was at a music festival. — Beezy (@BeezyManzell) October 10, 2023

They're lying. We all saw the videos and the news reports. It wasn't an 'imperial apparatus.' It was innocent Israelis and others at a music festival. Families in their homes. Elderly Holocaust survivors.

Terrifying, because if they justify this, they will justify any atrocity.

Will Merrick Garland be giving a speech about his DOJ setting up special units to monitor political extremism in this case? Why or why not? https://t.co/ETjp8JfsDP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2023

We're guessing not. They're too busy going after parents at school board meetings and traditional Catholics.

Remember when the justice department called parents "terrorisrs" for being upset at schoolboard meetings? https://t.co/7BcFbKLIJe — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 10, 2023

Good times.

Why bother couching it in “decolonization” language when you can go straight to begging Hamas to murder more Jews?



Slow clap, Swarthmore. https://t.co/taThoGRZpk — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 10, 2023

They have to at least pretend not to advocate for the murder of more Jews. They failed, but there was an attempt.

These people are enemies of the state and should be treated as such. https://t.co/PWaVqj4flE — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 10, 2023

For all the talk of eradicating 'hate speech' on college campuses, we venture to guess this group won't be disbanded or the students kicked out of Swarthmore.

Hey, you want elite-college credentials, you really gotta up the ante to HONORING THE MARTYRS https://t.co/LuGfMXRpQp — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 10, 2023

'Martyrs.'

Reminder it’s the uneducated whites who are the real nazis https://t.co/fz8McH1kKc — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 10, 2023

Of course they are.

Very, profoundly wrong.

Hard to believe, but our schools have turned into cesspools of the most disgusting hate and absurd ignorance. Why are we subsidizing these institutions with federal student loan? https://t.co/6YadKrl6d9 — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) October 10, 2023

Remember when the Biden administration was going to take away lunch funding from schools that protected women's sports? Will Swarthmore face any sort of repercussions for this?

Anyone who’s been paying attention the last ten years is not at all surprised that elite universities are the actual nexus of ethnic and religious bigotry.



The problem is not in small towns or among those whose formal education stopped at High School. https://t.co/gjVAxLYL6o — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) October 10, 2023

It's in the colleges and universities.

This is why they have been calling every day members of the conservative movement in this country white supremacist and Nazi



To hide the truth from you. We simply wanted to be left alone to live our lives. They call for death to any who aren’t them. https://t.co/zbs8vxHDxV — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) October 10, 2023

Projection. It's all projection.

I don't want to hear another person pretend to be shocked by this. This is exactly what they're taught by their tenured professors and it's what is implied by the mainstream media coverage they consume.https://t.co/GGInJjidBn — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 10, 2023

Swarthmore isn't an isolated incident by any means. Still takes our breath away how brazen they are in saying this.

Awaiting @swarthmore to speak out.



So much for making the campus safe for everyone https://t.co/hR4dGLWzP9 — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) October 10, 2023

So are we, and we'll be watching to see what happens to these students, if anything.

***

