How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit...
WHOOPS! Empire State Building lights up in unfortunate color choices in a terrible...
Sooo when do we impeach THIS mofo? --> Rashida Tlaib shows everyone who...
'A Palestinian kid born in Israel' shares his views on the ongoing conflict,...
General Michael Hayden gets WORKED for trying to backpedal on post calling for...
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly Press Coverage of Terror in Israel
JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify behe...
Kassy Dillon attends 'Palestinian Resistance' protest near Harvard, shares SHOCKING talkin...
Harvard prof calls out anti-Israel student groups for antisemitic statement in surprisingl...
Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine 'honor martyrs' and call for more killing...
Not LOGICAL: Our favorite Spock account SCHOOLS George Takei for trying to make...
'The worst take I've seen': Drew Holden drops WaPo for tweet about Israel,...
'Tough Guy' Andrew Tate DROPPED like a sack trying to pick a fight...
MSNBC suggests Israel should just give the baby-murdering, rapist terrorists what they wan...

Riley Gaines to Penn State: See you with a soapbox and megaphone

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Darren Abate

Riley Gaines, athlete and all around brave woman, has made a name for herself standing up for women's rights in the face of the trans-rights movement, especially in sports. An outspoken critic of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, Gaines has made a lot of friends and garnered a lot of supporters, but she's also made a lot of enemies. Twitchy has covered her extensively as she stands up for women and what is right.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Gaines called out Penn State, which canceled her appearance, and she notes the blatant hypocrisy of of Penn State president Neeli Bendapudi. Watch:

Fox News also is covering the Gaines/Penn State dust up:

Riley Gaines was set to speak at Penn State University on Tuesday for what she's dubbed "Real Women's Day."

Gaines has made a movement on social media to make Oct. 10 "Real Women's Day" - the date, in Roman numerals, is X/X, which is the chromosome pairing of biological females.

However, Gaines posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that the school canceled her speech.

The former college swimmer, though, caught the university in its tracks, posting a video of Penn State president Neeli Bendapudi explaining that as a public university, the school is "bound by the First Amendment" to bring in speakers "that many will consider controversial, either because their views are not widely held or because a speaker espouses ideas that are actively hateful."

Bendapudi also provided a second "moral" reason.

"Higher education has fought against censorship, believing that the best way to combat bad ideas is with better ideas…" she says in the video. "Restricting the speech of one group or individual jeopardizes everyone's rights because the same laws or regulations used to silence bigots can be used to silence you."

Bendapudi later explained that the school "supports" those who wish to protest against those speakers.

With that video in her pocket, Gaines called out the school and Bendapudi for seemingly an about-face.

Recommended

JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify beheaded babies
Sam J.
Advertisement

The school says Gaines missed the deadline to reserve a room.

Exactly. Campuses don't believe in free speech. They believe in speech they approve of.

The tweet continues: 'an expression of our First Amendment rights? We can’t wait to hear what @Riley_Gaines_ has to say—and the students at PSU should push back against this toxic narrative from their university president, who clearly doesn’t know what a ‘bigot’ is.'

It's not bigoted to stand up for women's rights, women's spaces, and women's sports.

Advertisement

And hypocrisy.

The tone is so condescending. College students are supposed to be adults, right?

Yes it does. And by calling it 'hate', they think they have some moral high ground to censor and ban that which they don't like.

They're hypocrites who don't believe in the First Amendment.

Yeah, 'deeply hurtful.' We don't buy it, either.

Advertisement

That's the entirety of the Left. They're for you, if you agree with them in lockstep. Otherwise, you're basically a fascist.

We're sure Bendapudi would be unable to provide an example of Gaines' supposed 'bigotry', too.

Exactly.

Gaines won't be stopped, and that's a good thing. We need more women to stand up and say enough is enough.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: COLLEGE EDUCATION SPORTS WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify beheaded babies
Sam J.
General Michael Hayden gets WORKED for trying to backpedal on post calling for Tuberville's DEATH
Sam J.
How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit Ukraine goes so VERY wrong
Sam J.
'A Palestinian kid born in Israel' shares his views on the ongoing conflict, and we shed a few tears
Laura W.
WHOOPS! Empire State Building lights up in unfortunate color choices in a terrible case of bad timing
Laura W.
Kassy Dillon attends 'Palestinian Resistance' protest near Harvard, shares SHOCKING talking points
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify beheaded babies Sam J.
Advertisement