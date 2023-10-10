'You are trash.' The Onion's faceplant on Israel joke once again proves how...
Hot take: Fictional characters can’t consent because they don't have 'agency'

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on October 10, 2023
Sarah D.

Sometimes, there's a take so absurd on Twitter/X that it makes us tilt our heads in confusion. This is one of them. Read this exchange. Names have been mercifully redacted to protect the idiotic:

I mean, wow.

'Gloriously brain melting' is the best way to describe a lot of things we read on Twitter, honestly.

They'll probably have a stroke, honestly.

That jerk.

That's the only outcome of this logic. This writer often says progressivism/wokeism creates a cultural desert, and this is what she means.

'You are trash.' The Onion's faceplant on Israel joke once again proves how the left ruins EVERYTHING
Chad Felix Greene
That's really how it feels.

They can be cringe. But arguing fictional characters have no agency is even worse.

We honestly don't know. Is there a full moon or something?

Truly magnificent.

Don't try too hard because it'll make your brain hurt.

We giggled. Hard.

So are we.

You called it.

I guess that works.

Some people apparently don't know what 'fictional' means. Or what writing is.

Honestly, it's like modern day Puritans with 100% less joy.

That would be a fascinating read.

Surprised it hasn't already.

Truly, you have given the Internet a gift.

We honestly believe some people aren't capable of this.

So are we.

It really is a jewel.

Yes. Writers will always tell you the characters are the force here, and they are leading the author, not the other way around.

A non-sequitur, but appropriate:

This is so true.

***

