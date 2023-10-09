Redsteeze drops POTUS for issuing press release on American hostages in Israel

In case you missed it, the White House called a lid today before noon. It's not like there's anything major going on in the world that involves Americans or one of our closest allies, so why not?

Advertisement

Instead of getting on camera and speaking directly to the American people, the Jewish community devastated by the vicious terror attacks in Israel, and the world who is watching, President Biden issued a press release about Americans impacted and killed by the war in Israel.

A press release.

INBOX: Statement from President Joe Biden on American Citizens Impacted in Israel pic.twitter.com/f37nJ4c0jD — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 9, 2023

The press release reads:

As we continue to account for the horrors of the appalling terrorist assault against Israel this weekend and the hundreds of innocent civilians who were murdered, we are seeing the immense scale and reach of this tragedy. Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed—many of whom made a second home in Israel. It’s heart wrenching. These families have been torn apart by inexcusable hatred and violence. We also know that American citizens still remain unaccounted for, and we are working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to their whereabouts. My heart goes out to every family impacted by the horrible events of the past few days. The pain these families have endured, the enormity of their loss, and the agony of those still awaiting information is unfathomable. The safety of American citizens—whether at home or abroad—is my top priority as President. While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas. I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts. For American citizens who are currently in Israel, the State Department is providing consular assistance as well as updated security alerts. For those who desire to leave, commercial flights and ground options are still available. Please also take sensible precautions in the days ahead and follow the guidance of local authorities. This is not some distant tragedy. The ties between Israel and the United States run deep. It is personal for so many American families who are feeling the pain of this attack as well as the scars inflicted through millennia of antisemitism and persecution of Jewish people. In cities across the country, police departments have stepped up security around centers of Jewish life, and the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other federal law enforcement partners are closely monitoring for any domestic threats in connection with the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel. In this moment of heartbreak, the American people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Israelis. We remember the pain of being attacked by terrorists at home, and Americans across the country stand united against these evil acts that have once more claimed innocent American lives. It is an outrage. And we will continue to show the world that the American people are unwavering in our resolve to oppose terrorism in all forms. The United States and the State of Israel are inseparable partners, and I affirmed to Prime Minister Netanyahu again when we spoke yesterday that the United States will continue to make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and its people.

What we need now is a leader. What we get is this. Whatever it is.

Redsteeze was having none of it and dropped Biden for this dereliction of duty:

Miller continues:

As I've said, this is an administration of brief on camera statements, no questions, no press conferences and only press releases, because they know he's 80 years old and can't do this job, most likely because of mental acuity. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2023

This is his comms shop on TwitterX seeing blow black and saying "we should write something up and put it out" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2023

President empathy can't manage an address with dead Americans and hostages. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2023

Of course, Miller wasn't the only one who noticed how pathetic this was:

A footnote for KJP to say tomorrow that the Biden administration did brief America on the attacks on Israel. https://t.co/lypJEHcr0m — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) October 9, 2023

Tomorrow's press briefing should be interesting.

Wow! Any other president would be in front of a camera and talking about plans to assist Israel. He’s afraid to lose his far-left base who sides with the terrorists Hamas. @POTUS @JoeBiden https://t.co/wG5ObtYOm6 — Donna (@DMLrad) October 9, 2023

As we said, we need a leader. We don't have one.

Advertisement

That's the entire Biden presidency summed up: focused elsewhere.

Biden should be addressing the nation on television, etc... Instead we get a statement typed up by some staffer and emailed out to the press. https://t.co/OjElQmUPZj — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 9, 2023

It looks so bad, because it is.

Correct.



And here is the thing... Much of it is optics, but optics MATTER

Enemies look for weakness, and the US is largely expressing weakness right now. https://t.co/tx7gebgei3 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 9, 2023

Weakness, ineffectiveness, ineptitude. All of it, and none of it good.

Biden is horrific, but do not portray him as some kind of dreadful aberration.



He's demented and weak, but he's the Democrat Party. There's NO daylight between him and them. He's their 2024 candidate.



Never speak of Biden in isolation. He is The Democrats. https://t.co/f8YCSACajk — Nan "Say No to Deprogrammers" Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 9, 2023

Bingo. And when you see what other Democrats are saying about Israel, it makes them look even worse, if that's possible.

“My son lost his life on the Gaza Strip. I’m serious.” https://t.co/oQEn23gX4n — Craig Ray (@caustinray72) October 9, 2023

Eventually, this will come up in one of Biden's speeches. Which is probably why they're issue press releases for serious international matters.

Advertisement

A picture is worth a thousand words. An empty desk and empty words.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!