'This is significant': Elon Musk removes tweet from Iran's supreme leader from public...
UN Women praises trans lesbians for Lesbian Day
CNN continues media malpractice when reporting on destruction of mosque by Israel
Are you kidding right now? You'll never guess what Joe Biden was doing...
Pritzker begs 'someone' to stop Texas from sending immigrants to blue cities
Biden brags about student loan forgiveness, gets dragged instead
The president of the United States confirms that he is a capitalist
Bidenomics: US paying more interest on $33 trillion debt than it spends on...
Looks like the Socialists are setting up for a 'mostly peaceful protest' in...
DRAAAG her! Megyn Kelly takes Ilhan Omar to the woodSHED for 'disgusting, dishonest'...
'Stunning LACK of self-awareness': BRUTAL thread takes Leftists/Socialists APART for suppo...
No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terroris...
We've never needed a REAL president more than we do right now ......
'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks...

Israel relaxes gun rules in wake of Hamas attacks

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on October 08, 2023
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

With a climbing death toll from the ongoing Hamas terror attacks, Israel is relaxing its gun laws to allow Israelis to carry firearms for self defense. This is a big win for self-defense, but at a very heavy price. And the issue is not Israel's gun laws, per se, but the acknowledgement that guns can, do, and are necessary to protect life.

Advertisement

From The Reload:

It will now be easier for Israelis to carry firearms for self-defense in the wake of the worst terror attack in the nation’s history.

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Sunday he has ordered officials responsible for issuing gun licenses to broaden its standards. As the death toll inflicted by terror group Hamas grew to over 600, Ben-Gvir said he wants more Israelis to be able to legally arm themselves.

Stephen Gutowski, founder of The Reload and firearms reporter covered this story:

This is a big change.

Recommended

'This is significant': Elon Musk removes tweet from Iran's supreme leader from public timeline
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This gives Israeli's a chance to defend themselves against a horrific and deadly terror attack. Others pointed out that this policy would have been more helpful a week ago:

It certainly is eye-opening to those of us who didn't know this.

Anything that can help.

This sentiment was echoed quite a bit.

As the death toll grows, this is, sadly, true.

Yes they should.

Advertisement

The previous policy was praised by our own DOJ:

Yikes.

The argument against armed citizens was over when the Second Amendment was ratified, but this definitely seals the deal.

We should be very thankful.

Yes it is.

Exactly. Some of those so-called 'weapons of war' the Biden administration likes to attack would be handy right about now.

Advertisement

And it's still far more restrictive than U.S. gun laws.

Yes it is.

We wonder if this policy will be rolled back once things settle down. We certainly hope it isn't, and that it's loosened even more.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GUN GUN CONTROL HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT STEPHEN GUTOWSKI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This is significant': Elon Musk removes tweet from Iran's supreme leader from public timeline
Amy Curtis
Are you kidding right now? You'll never guess what Joe Biden was doing Sunday night
Grateful Calvin
CNN continues media malpractice when reporting on destruction of mosque by Israel
Amy Curtis
No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch)
Sam J.
Pritzker begs 'someone' to stop Texas from sending immigrants to blue cities
Amy Curtis
Biden brags about student loan forgiveness, gets dragged instead
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'This is significant': Elon Musk removes tweet from Iran's supreme leader from public timeline Amy Curtis
Advertisement