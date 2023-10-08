Israel relaxes gun rules in wake of Hamas attacks

With a climbing death toll from the ongoing Hamas terror attacks, Israel is relaxing its gun laws to allow Israelis to carry firearms for self defense. This is a big win for self-defense, but at a very heavy price. And the issue is not Israel's gun laws, per se, but the acknowledgement that guns can, do, and are necessary to protect life.

Israeli Loosens Gun-Carry Rules After Unprecedented Terror Attack https://t.co/QEcF5BtZfn — The Reload (@TheReloadSite) October 8, 2023

From The Reload:

It will now be easier for Israelis to carry firearms for self-defense in the wake of the worst terror attack in the nation’s history. Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Sunday he has ordered officials responsible for issuing gun licenses to broaden its standards. As the death toll inflicted by terror group Hamas grew to over 600, Ben-Gvir said he wants more Israelis to be able to legally arm themselves.

Stephen Gutowski, founder of The Reload and firearms reporter covered this story:

Israeli Minister of National Security: "Today I directed the Firearms Licensing Division to go on an emergency operation in order to allow as many citizens as possible to arm themselves." https://t.co/W6qaaNzM8t — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 8, 2023

This is a big change.

This is similar to what happened when Russia invaded Ukraine. https://t.co/WZ9f7ewbv8 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 8, 2023

The Israelis aren't handing out rifles on the street like the Ukrainians were. This is more of a loosening of fairly strict gun laws (at least compared to the US). But the directional movement is the same for obvious reasons. https://t.co/cALXc2CSYR — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 8, 2023

This gives Israeli's a chance to defend themselves against a horrific and deadly terror attack. Others pointed out that this policy would have been more helpful a week ago:

They live in a war zone and weren’t allowed to have guns.

Stupidity is everywhere. https://t.co/91uj01E1Pd — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) October 8, 2023

It certainly is eye-opening to those of us who didn't know this.

Far too little, even in this context. But it's movement in the right direction. https://t.co/3U0DyGc1qD — Merlin (@TheWizardTower) October 8, 2023

Anything that can help.

Too bad the Israeli government is closing the gate after the horses fled. https://t.co/W9UghpVTrr — Padoru bunnygirl (@UsagikoNat) October 8, 2023

This sentiment was echoed quite a bit.

Too little too late for hundreds, potentially thousands. — RevenantingSplines (@revenantsplines) October 8, 2023

As the death toll grows, this is, sadly, true.

Insane they are only doing this now, after the fact. Israel of all countries should absolutely have a 2A-equivalent. https://t.co/PGk87L9PZG — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) October 8, 2023

Yes they should.

I'll take "Things that should have been legal for decades for $2000, Alex." https://t.co/RVkbGbuDIo — Matthew Hoy (@hoystory) October 8, 2023

The previous policy was praised by our own DOJ:

Yikes.

The argument against armed citizens is over.



Oh the irony that our border czar is also our gun czar.



After having completely failed to secure our border, leaving it wide open to organized narco-terrorists, @KamalaHarris now calls for banning privately owned guns?



Sure, Kams. https://t.co/fTTINGtESt — Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) October 8, 2023

The argument against armed citizens was over when the Second Amendment was ratified, but this definitely seals the deal.

Grateful to live in a country where my family's ability to defend ourselves isn't dependent upon permission from some bureaucrat's decree. https://t.co/VUh2Ni5xAk — susanmyers_2a (@susanmyers_2a) October 8, 2023

We should be very thankful.

Yes it is.

Q: "Why does anyone need a semi-auto rifle?"



A: This. https://t.co/Vy4FmLsdgw — R. Scott Clark (@RScottClark) October 8, 2023

Exactly. Some of those so-called 'weapons of war' the Biden administration likes to attack would be handy right about now.

Unbelievable that this wasn't the policy to begin with. https://t.co/K3MLymOwSP — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) October 8, 2023

And it's still far more restrictive than U.S. gun laws.

This is good and necessary. https://t.co/wwlyl3h8WB — Seamus Mac Aoidh 🐏☘️🇺🇸 (@seamuscmacaoidh) October 8, 2023

Yes it is.

We wonder if this policy will be rolled back once things settle down. We certainly hope it isn't, and that it's loosened even more.

