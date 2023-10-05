RIP: NFL great Dick Butkus dead at 80

Football legend Dick Butkus has died, TMZ Sports reports:

NFL Legend Dick Butkus Dead At 80 https://t.co/q3aMF8hH6v — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 5, 2023

Butkus was found unresponsive in his Malibu, California home:

NFL legend Dick Butkus -- one of the greatest linebackers of all time -- has died, TMZ Sports has learned. He was 80 years old. We're told someone went to check on Butkus at his home on Thursday ... and he was found unresponsive.

The family later released the following statement in conjunction with the Chicago Bears:

Dick Butkus, a legendary Bears Hall of Fame middle linebacker and Chicago native who many still consider the most ferocious defensive player in NFL history, has passed away. He was 80. The Butkus Family released the following statement: "The Butkus Family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, Calif. The Butkus family is gathering with Dick's wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support." "Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history," Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement. "He was Chicago's son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates. When we dedicated the George Halas statue at our team headquarters, we asked Dick to speak at the ceremony, because we knew he spoke for Papa Bear. "Dick had a gruff manner, and maybe that kept some people from approaching him, but he actually had a soft touch. His legacy of philanthropy included a mission of ridding performance enhancing drugs from sports and promoting heart health. His contributions to the game he loved will live forever and we are grateful he was able to be at our home opener this year to be celebrated one last time by his many fans. "We extend our condolences to Helen, Dick's high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, and their family."

They also posted this on Twitter:

Dick Butkus was a legend who embodied what it means to be a Chicago Bear. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8UEVuuZLwi — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2023

As did the NFL:

The NFL is mourning the loss of legendary Hall of Famer Dick Butkus. Our thoughts are with his family and the Bears organization. pic.twitter.com/arzssONXMB — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2023

Fans on Twitter/X shared their reaction to Butkus's passing:

Very sad. He is on the Mount Rushmore of Bears players. One of the best defensive players ever in football https://t.co/4Z82fvhoY9 — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) October 5, 2023

He once held the record for 26 fumble recoveries and is tied for 11th in Bears history at 22 career interceptions. The Bears retired his jersey in 1994.

Damn, he was just on here tweeting like a week ago...RIP to a legend. https://t.co/3qvxxd0Nyx — Matt Hladik (@MattHladik919) October 5, 2023

He was.

If the Bears don’t win tonight… 😤 https://t.co/u81IeFDCEY — Lady V (@Lady_VEE) October 5, 2023

The Bears play Washington tonight for Thursday night football. Kickoff is at 7:15 pm Chicago time.

Dick Butkus had one of the greatest commercials ever. https://t.co/ritCioiaT7 — 🎃 Spooky Ginger 💀 (@mchastain81) October 5, 2023

He had a lot of very fun commercials.

Throwback to this epic Dick Butkus exchange



RIP to a great one pic.twitter.com/ck9m6FLZWy — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 5, 2023

This was epic.

Super Sky Point to the predatory, legendary, and utterly hilarious Dick Butkus. He was, and always will be, the goddamn physical embodiment of the greatness of the city of Chicago. If your kids don’t know, just tell ‘em if he didn’t know who had the ball he’d tackle the entire… pic.twitter.com/yq14TgBnbN — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) October 5, 2023

He was incredible on the field.

To really understand the greatness of Dick Butkus, he was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1969 despite the fact that the Bears finished 1-13.



RIP to a legend. https://t.co/tqCAdTVQHT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2023

What an achievement.

Dick Butkus presenting that ball to the defender after the TD in 1971 was priceless. RIP pic.twitter.com/WVacvnDvUE — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) October 5, 2023

Priceless.

Prediction: Bears lose by 51 points to honor Dick Butkus. RIP legend. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 5, 2023

This writer is a Packer fan, so it wouldn't be a post about the Bears without some good natured fun.

Somebody give me some pads and a QB to tackle. @chicagobears pic.twitter.com/DWPq1L3yv1 — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) September 10, 2023

Our sympathies and prayers are with the Butkus family and the NFL as they mourn the loss of one of the greats.

