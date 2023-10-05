White House spox says they're been no 'reversal' on the wall — 'We...
RIP: NFL great Dick Butkus dead at 80

Amy Curtis  |  8:15 PM on October 05, 2023

Football legend Dick Butkus has died, TMZ Sports reports:

Butkus was found unresponsive in his Malibu, California home:

NFL legend Dick Butkus -- one of the greatest linebackers of all time -- has died, TMZ Sports has learned. He was 80 years old.

We're told someone went to check on Butkus at his home on Thursday ... and he was found unresponsive.

The family later released the following statement in conjunction with the Chicago Bears:

Dick Butkus, a legendary Bears Hall of Fame middle linebacker and Chicago native who many still consider the most ferocious defensive player in NFL history, has passed away. He was 80.

The Butkus Family released the following statement: "The Butkus Family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, Calif. The Butkus family is gathering with Dick's wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support." 

"Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history," Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement. "He was Chicago's son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates. When we dedicated the George Halas statue at our team headquarters, we asked Dick to speak at the ceremony, because we knew he spoke for Papa Bear.  

"Dick had a gruff manner, and maybe that kept some people from approaching him, but he actually had a soft touch. His legacy of philanthropy included a mission of ridding performance enhancing drugs from sports and promoting heart health. His contributions to the game he loved will live forever and we are grateful he was able to be at our home opener this year to be celebrated one last time by his many fans.  

"We extend our condolences to Helen, Dick's high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, and their family."

They also posted this on Twitter:

As did the NFL:

Fans on Twitter/X shared their reaction to Butkus's passing:

He once held the record for 26 fumble recoveries and is tied for 11th in Bears history at 22 career interceptions. The Bears retired his jersey in 1994.

He was.

The Bears play Washington tonight for Thursday night football. Kickoff is at 7:15 pm Chicago time.

He had a lot of very fun commercials.

This was epic.

He was incredible on the field.

What an achievement.

Priceless.

This writer is a Packer fan, so it wouldn't be a post about the Bears without some good natured fun.

Our sympathies and prayers are with the Butkus family and the NFL as they mourn the loss of one of the greats.

CHICAGO FOOTBALL

