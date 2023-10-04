'Authoritarian watch': Mollie Hemingway warns of new Biden admin targeting of conservative...
President Biden admits this is 'above my pay grade'
NY AG who campaigned on promise to get Trump no matter what plays...
Fact are transphobic. Deputy Political Editor for GB News is absolutely SHOCKED by...
Corey DeAngelis OWNS the HYPOCRITICAL head of Texas House Democrats in heated school...
Tech Bros Infiltrate 'Women's Only Conference by Identifying As 'Non-Binary'
What did we just watch? Watch contentious exchange between Brian Kilmeade and Rep....
JUST FOR FUN: Did you survive the 2023 zombie cell phone apocalypse?
Biden urges ending 'poisonous atmosphere' in politics (and we got NOTHIN')
Emergency System Alert conspiracy inspires #EmergencyAlertSystemSongs
Three Big Reasons Why Kevin McCarthy Got Fired
Nancy Pelosi melts hypocrisy detectors after slamming this 'sharp departure from tradition...
First Republican enters race to be the next House Speaker
'This is stupid:' Australian school suspends 10-year-old for telling trans student to use...

NHS may ban trans women from women's wards

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 04, 2023

The National Health Services (NHS) is considering banning trans women from women's units, and Twitter/X has thoughts.

Advertisement

From the BBC (emphasis original):

Transgender people may be banned from single-sex hospital wards under plans to restore "common sense" in the NHS, the health secretary says.

Speaking at the Conservative party conference, Steve Barclay announced a consultation on strengthening the protections in place for women.

NHS guidance issued in 2021 said trans people may be placed on wards according to the gender they identify as.

The change would stop that with trans people given their own rooms and areas.

But doctors have questioned whether there are the facilities available to achieve that.

And the move would have to meet the legal threshold set by the Equality Act.


That allows trans people to be excluded from single-sex spaces if there is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim, such as privacy or safety.

Mr Barclay said he wanted to make sure the "dignity, safety and privacy" of all patients was respected, while the rights of women are protected.

What a novel concept: protecting women's rights and safe spaces.

Of course, it's making certain people mad:

Recommended

Fact are transphobic. Deputy Political Editor for GB News is absolutely SHOCKED by mundane fact about sex
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Sad that the government is protecting women's spaces? Really?

Be our guest. Maybe other women don't want to, and should have that choice.

'No evidence base for a safety argument' from the same people who suspend 10-year-old girls for the 'perceived' danger of telling a boy to use the boys' restroom. They will tell you your feelings matter right up until the moment your feelings conflict with their current pet cause.

Also:

'No evidence', indeed. Speaking of evidnece:

Advertisement

Women's Rights Network (WRN) reported during lockdowns that 6,500 rapes and sexual assaults took place in NHS hospitals and only 4.1% of the offenders were charged. Read more:

The horrifying statistics - covering the lockdown period when hospitals were said to be more secure - reveal that at least 2088 rapes and 4451 sexual assaults (total: 6539) in hospitals were recorded by police forces in the UK since January 2019. One in 7 of the crimes - or 266 a year - occurred on hospital wards. 

 The figures have been uncovered by researchers at Women’s Rights Network who sent Freedom of Information (FoI) requests to 43 police forces in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Wow.Heather Binning, founder of WRN issued the following statement:

"These statistics are jaw-dropping. We began this investigation because a number of members raised concerns about the safety of women and children on NHS wards, but we are horrified at what we have uncovered. 


The volume of sexual assaults and rapes is even more horrific when you consider that this data covers the pandemic, when much of the country was in lockdown and hospitals were supposedly even more vigilant.

 Hospitals are places where everyone - patients, staff and visitors - should feel completely safe. But rapes and violent assaults are taking place every week in hospitals. To add to the horror, those men committing the crimes are getting away with it. 

 A charge rate of 4.1 percent is appalling - the hospitals and police are failing women and children yet again."


Advertisement

This needs to change.

Exactly this. Watch the absolute backlash against a perfectly reasonable plan.

Remember this when the Left whines conservatives don't care about women. They do. And the Left still complains about it and actively undermines women's safety.

The tweet continues:

points about safety and dignity, the rape stats, the assault stats … but these Men haven’t previously paid any notice to this. That’s self evident. So let’s make it really simple. Anyone that facilitates, approves or sanctions an opposite sexed person into a ward designated as single sex should be disciplined. Do it twice, you get sanctioned and docked salary. Do it three times and your employment should be terminated. No it’s. No buts.

Advertisement

Your terms are acceptable.

That's it: activism.

Women fought hard for safe, single-sex spaces and deserve them, especially in health care. Why is this so controversial?

Yes.

A lot of women will be.

Yes. Take the wins where you can find them.

Remember, the UK arrested an autistic teen for saying a cop looked like her lesbian aunt. They have their priorities exactly backward, but at least this a step in the right direction.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ENGLAND HEALTH CARE UK WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fact are transphobic. Deputy Political Editor for GB News is absolutely SHOCKED by mundane fact about sex
Chad Felix Greene
President Biden admits this is 'above my pay grade'
Brett T.
NY AG who campaigned on promise to get Trump no matter what plays victim (and a race card)
Doug P.
'Authoritarian watch': Mollie Hemingway warns of new Biden admin targeting of conservatives in 2024
Chad Felix Greene
Corey DeAngelis OWNS the HYPOCRITICAL head of Texas House Democrats in heated school choice debate
justmindy
What did we just watch? Watch contentious exchange between Brian Kilmeade and Rep. Tim Burchett
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fact are transphobic. Deputy Political Editor for GB News is absolutely SHOCKED by mundane fact about sex Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement