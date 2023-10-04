NHS may ban trans women from women's wards

The National Health Services (NHS) is considering banning trans women from women's units, and Twitter/X has thoughts.

Trans women may be banned from women's NHS wards https://t.co/9DF1DMTx8J — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 3, 2023

From the BBC (emphasis original):

Transgender people may be banned from single-sex hospital wards under plans to restore "common sense" in the NHS, the health secretary says. Speaking at the Conservative party conference, Steve Barclay announced a consultation on strengthening the protections in place for women. NHS guidance issued in 2021 said trans people may be placed on wards according to the gender they identify as. The change would stop that with trans people given their own rooms and areas. But doctors have questioned whether there are the facilities available to achieve that. And the move would have to meet the legal threshold set by the Equality Act.

That allows trans people to be excluded from single-sex spaces if there is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim, such as privacy or safety. Mr Barclay said he wanted to make sure the "dignity, safety and privacy" of all patients was respected, while the rights of women are protected.

What a novel concept: protecting women's rights and safe spaces.

Of course, it's making certain people mad:

To all my patients, colleagues and friends who this would affect, I promise I will fight any such policy change with every fibre of my being. Very sad and angry that this is on the government agenda 😔 #TransRightsAreHumanRights

🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/DvWq8aXXQX — Alison May Berner 👩🏻‍⚕️🏳️‍🌈🧬👩🏻‍🔬 (@DrAllyCat) October 3, 2023

Sad that the government is protecting women's spaces? Really?

I will always be happy to share a ward with a trans woman #TransWomenAreWomen https://t.co/lhYlMjQ4nZ — Helen Parker (@helen_parker) October 3, 2023

Be our guest. Maybe other women don't want to, and should have that choice.

Trans ward ban? Unlawful and impractical. The ‘dignity’ argument can be dealt with with a curtain; there is no evidence base for a safety argument, so this is likely to founder on the rock of the government’s own lawyers as the schools guidance has.https://t.co/444SvWNTAp — Robin Moira White (she/her) (@moira_robin) October 4, 2023

'No evidence base for a safety argument' from the same people who suspend 10-year-old girls for the 'perceived' danger of telling a boy to use the boys' restroom. They will tell you your feelings matter right up until the moment your feelings conflict with their current pet cause.

Also:

Transwomen per capita have sex offence rates between 600 and nearly 300,000 times higher than females depending on the offence. They should be nowhere effing near female only hospital wards. #transwomen #nhs https://t.co/BvI7T8R1LI — Dropping Common Sense Bombs (@communityBombs) October 3, 2023

'No evidence', indeed. Speaking of evidnece:

Women need single sex wards for safety and dignity when they are at their most vulnerable. Womens Rights Network did an FOI which revealed thousands of rapes and sexual assaults had been committed in NHS hospitals. https://t.co/GeFhBmOcHW — Antonia Frances 💙🦕 (@antoniafrances) October 3, 2023

Women's Rights Network (WRN) reported during lockdowns that 6,500 rapes and sexual assaults took place in NHS hospitals and only 4.1% of the offenders were charged. Read more:

The horrifying statistics - covering the lockdown period when hospitals were said to be more secure - reveal that at least 2088 rapes and 4451 sexual assaults (total: 6539) in hospitals were recorded by police forces in the UK since January 2019. One in 7 of the crimes - or 266 a year - occurred on hospital wards. The figures have been uncovered by researchers at Women’s Rights Network who sent Freedom of Information (FoI) requests to 43 police forces in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Wow.Heather Binning, founder of WRN issued the following statement:

"These statistics are jaw-dropping. We began this investigation because a number of members raised concerns about the safety of women and children on NHS wards, but we are horrified at what we have uncovered.

The volume of sexual assaults and rapes is even more horrific when you consider that this data covers the pandemic, when much of the country was in lockdown and hospitals were supposedly even more vigilant. Hospitals are places where everyone - patients, staff and visitors - should feel completely safe. But rapes and violent assaults are taking place every week in hospitals. To add to the horror, those men committing the crimes are getting away with it. A charge rate of 4.1 percent is appalling - the hospitals and police are failing women and children yet again."



This needs to change.

The BBC is still describing these men as women.



They are not women, and this is a neutral fact.



That little space between ‘trans’ and ‘women’ is an activist little space and this is activist language.



Try taking it away and see what hell is raised. https://t.co/34zHxajCfb — Cath Leng (@leng_cath) October 3, 2023

Exactly this. Watch the absolute backlash against a perfectly reasonable plan.

"As Conservatives, we know what a woman is." Health Secretary, Steve Barclay has said he's going to bring back sex-specific language to the NHS. Under his new proposal trans women could be banned from women's wards. pic.twitter.com/6oR22QsZ2W — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 3, 2023

Remember this when the Left whines conservatives don't care about women. They do. And the Left still complains about it and actively undermines women's safety.

The number of men within the NHS, in the last 18hrs, proclaiming their disgust with single sex wards, excluding men from women’s wards and repeating the same old stupid, inane mantras about trans rights are human rights has shocked me.



I could repeat all the pro women points… — Gavin Barrie 🐕🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👨🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻🦄🎤🩼🛸 (@jammach) October 4, 2023

The tweet continues:

points about safety and dignity, the rape stats, the assault stats … but these Men haven’t previously paid any notice to this. That’s self evident. So let’s make it really simple. Anyone that facilitates, approves or sanctions an opposite sexed person into a ward designated as single sex should be disciplined. Do it twice, you get sanctioned and docked salary. Do it three times and your employment should be terminated. No it’s. No buts.

Your terms are acceptable.

If people were really interested in defending trans rights they would be campaigning for trans wards, trans shelters or trans prison wards.



This is not it. It has nothing to do with trans rights but rather with a self harming activism mostly by people who are not transsexual. https://t.co/bqd6LwyqeB — Isabel Oliveira (@IsabelO20183051) October 4, 2023

That's it: activism.

Trans identifying MALES may be banned from FEMALE ONLY NHS wards. https://t.co/y00clEHN7l — 🙏🌧🌍 (@godblesstoto) October 3, 2023

Women fought hard for safe, single-sex spaces and deserve them, especially in health care. Why is this so controversial?

Bravo. Women should have their own space and feel comfortable while in hospital. — RTE Taking L's (@RTETakingLs) October 3, 2023

Yes.

Do you mean male patients will be banned from female only wards @BBCNews ?



A lot of women - myself included - will be delighted to hear that if it actually happens. — 💚🤍💜Hoardosaurus 💚🤍💜 (@coccinellanovem) October 3, 2023

A lot of women will be.

A small victory for sanity. 😮‍💨 — dickcomley (@ComleyRitchie) October 3, 2023

Yes. Take the wins where you can find them.

Remember, the UK arrested an autistic teen for saying a cop looked like her lesbian aunt. They have their priorities exactly backward, but at least this a step in the right direction.

