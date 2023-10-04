'This is stupid:' Australian school suspends 10-year-old for telling trans student to use boys room

Back in August, Twitchy reported on the arrest of an autistic girl in the UK. Her 'crime'? Telling a police officer she looked like a lesbian and/or Conan O'Brien. No, we're not making that up.

Today, Australia continues the Left's proud tradition of punishing autistic children for ungoodthink by suspending a 10-year-old autistic girl for telling a 'trans-identifying' student to use the boys' restroom.

Australian school suspends 10-year-old autistic girl for telling trans-identifying student to use boys' restroom https://t.co/pGrFlREpis — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 3, 2023

This is ridiculous and stupid. Not The Bee reports:

If you know anything about autism you know how ridiculous this story is. A 10-year-old autistic Australian girl was suspended from school recently after encountering a trans-identifying boy in the girls' restroom and asking him to use the boys' room. A two-day suspension for an autistic 10-year-old who, due to the way her brain is wired, simply told the truth to another student. That's what autistic kids do, they tell the truth. Everything that is true is true, and everything that is false is false. So when a boy walks into the girls' room, even if he's dressed like a girl, an autistic child is bound to make a deal out of it — because it's extremely confusing.

The school suspended her for 'behaving in a manner that posed a danger, whether actual, perceived or threatened, to the health, safety, or wellbeing of any person.'

'Perceived' means that anything -- anything -- can be a 'danger' because everyone has a different perception of the same even. It's some Orwellian insanity.

So insane even Elon Musk noticed:

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2023

That says it all.

“Whether actual, perceived or threatened”. How could anyone NOT offend someone? What about the safety of the young girl? https://t.co/LRB9jQxpHF — Carol (@1971SuzieQ) October 4, 2023

The entire point is that anything you say can be offensive to someone. It gives the Left MASSIVE amounts of control. Which is the entire point.

All demographics previously adored by the left have all become secondary to T

Women < T

Children < T

Elderly < T

Mentally handicapped < T

Lesbian < T

Gay < T

POCs < T

Lib's assigned victimhood status has a hierarchy and T always takes precedence https://t.co/hdEXAEifm2 — JustHereForTheEntertainment (@tvlover66) October 4, 2023

Isn't intersectionality grand? There's always a hierarchy. And it's subject to change on a whim.

As someone on the spectrum, being suspending for doing nothing wrong would cause me far more emotional stress, fate sure does love irony.... https://t.co/dm0bVWoxDy — Rocco🔋🚗 Speranza (@R0cco_Speranza) October 4, 2023

Some emotional stress is more equal than others.

I'm not autistic, so maybe I'm off-base here..



But I have to wonder how the hell people with autism are supposed to understand the ever-changing social rules??



Maybe someone with more experience can help me understand. https://t.co/TptOM2UegD — Meggles (@Meggles_1) October 3, 2023

You're not off-base. Autism is classified by many things, but it impacts social interaction and communication skills, and those on the spectrum are often very literal people. They don't grasp these social rules, which makes them a target-rich population for the perpetually aggrieved.

Victoria is a beautiful, dystopian police state whose heroes beat the elderly for not wearing masks and punish children with special needs for speaking the truth.



Its gorgeous galleries & gardens were created so they'd have more locations for signs warning you about fines. — Ari Teman (@AriTeman) October 4, 2023

Perfectly stated.

Damn, @Australia really hates autistic people — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) October 4, 2023

No lies detected.

Uh the boy going in the girls restroom is “Behaving in a manner that posed a danger, whether actual, perceived or threatened, to the health, safety, or wellbeing of any person.” — McGarveyton (@McGarveyton) October 4, 2023

Nailed it. But the Left has a flowchart of whose perceived danger trumps someone else's. 'Trans-identifying' student wins over autistic girl in the bathroom.

Which flies in the face of things we've been taught since childhood about trusting our gut when it comes to our safety: we're supposed to ignore those very real feelings so we don't offend someone, even if it means putting ourselves or our daughters in danger.

Sad state of affairs.

It seems to me that the school's behaviour to the autistic girl was "Behaving in a manner that posed a danger, whether actual, perceived or threatened, to the health, safety or wellbeing of any person" — Richard Morris (@AScotinExile) October 4, 2023

Yes. Yes it was.

The entire Western world is collapsing into evil absurdity. All in the name of tolerance.



If I wasn't living through it, I would not believe it possible. — Jon (@JonnyThePhoenix) October 4, 2023

And we get to watch it unfold in real time.

Penal colonies gonna penal colony, we guess. But at least the gardens are lovely.

Neurodiversity will never be tolerated by the woke. They need everyone unquestioningly onboard with their delusions. https://t.co/4jJhJQE4Gm — Sean Kelly 🪓 (@skenzyme) October 4, 2023

It can't be tolerated. It gets in the way of the agenda.





***

