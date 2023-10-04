John Kirby insists there's no indication of 'widespread' corruption with US aid to...
Disgraceful: Hotel company cancels veteran and family reservations for Army-Navy game
Karine Jean-Pierre knows who's to blame for a Dem Rep getting carjacked in...
Will there be camps? Fairfax County decrees 're-education' for students, hides it from...
WATCH: A Tucker Carlson fan trolls a live broadcast of Fox News hard...
Bromance: Ilhan Omar looks at Matt Gaetz like he would make a good...
Leftist activist mourned after 'incomprehensible' stabbing death on New York sidewalk
New acting House Speaker's reported decision about Nancy Pelosi makes him 'already a...
Sen. John Cornyn says former Speaker McCarthy was subjected to a 'terrorist attack'
Death penalty for child r*pists goes into effect in Florida, sort of
Now what? All eyes are on House Republicans as they seek compromise on...
District attorney explains how a zero bail policy will make the country safer
Oy Gevalt! Mondaire Jones thinks he's found the REAL culprits of McCarthy's fall.
Decision time! McCarthy reportedly makes a decision on House leadership race

'This is stupid:' Australian school suspends 10-year-old for telling trans student to use boys room

Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on October 04, 2023
Meme screenshot

Back in August, Twitchy reported on the arrest of an autistic girl in the UK. Her 'crime'? Telling a police officer she looked like a lesbian and/or Conan O'Brien. No, we're not making that up.

Advertisement

Today, Australia continues the Left's proud tradition of punishing autistic children for ungoodthink by suspending a 10-year-old autistic girl for telling a 'trans-identifying' student to use the boys' restroom.

This is ridiculous and stupid. Not The Bee reports:

If you know anything about autism you know how ridiculous this story is.

A 10-year-old autistic Australian girl was suspended from school recently after encountering a trans-identifying boy in the girls' restroom and asking him to use the boys' room.

A two-day suspension for an autistic 10-year-old who, due to the way her brain is wired, simply told the truth to another student. That's what autistic kids do, they tell the truth. Everything that is true is true, and everything that is false is false. So when a boy walks into the girls' room, even if he's dressed like a girl, an autistic child is bound to make a deal out of it — because it's extremely confusing.

The school suspended her for 'behaving in a manner that posed a danger, whether actual, perceived or threatened, to the health, safety, or wellbeing of any person.'

'Perceived' means that anything -- anything -- can be a 'danger' because everyone has a different perception of the same even. It's some Orwellian insanity.

Recommended

Disgraceful: Hotel company cancels veteran and family reservations for Army-Navy game
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

So insane even Elon Musk noticed:

That says it all.

The entire point is that anything you say can be offensive to someone. It gives the Left MASSIVE amounts of control. Which is the entire point.

Isn't intersectionality grand? There's always a hierarchy. And it's subject to change on a whim.

Some emotional stress is more equal than others.

You're not off-base. Autism is classified by many things, but it impacts social interaction and communication skills, and those on the spectrum are often very literal people. They don't grasp these social rules, which makes them a target-rich population for the perpetually aggrieved.

Advertisement

Perfectly stated.

No lies detected.

Nailed it. But the Left has a flowchart of whose perceived danger trumps someone else's. 'Trans-identifying' student wins over autistic girl in the bathroom.

Which flies in the face of things we've been taught since childhood about trusting our gut when it comes to our safety: we're supposed to ignore those very real feelings so we don't offend someone, even if it means putting ourselves or our daughters in danger.

Sad state of affairs.

Yes. Yes it was.

Advertisement

And we get to watch it unfold in real time.

Penal colonies gonna penal colony, we guess. But at least the gardens are lovely.

It can't be tolerated. It gets in the way of the agenda.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AUSTRALIA AUTISM EDUCATION TRANS KIDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Disgraceful: Hotel company cancels veteran and family reservations for Army-Navy game
Grateful Calvin
Will there be camps? Fairfax County decrees 're-education' for students, hides it from parents
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: A Tucker Carlson fan trolls a live broadcast of Fox News hard (and have we identified the troll)?
Aaron Walker
Karine Jean-Pierre knows who's to blame for a Dem Rep getting carjacked in DC
Doug P.
'We can't have anything': Men take over women's tech conference claiming to be nonbinary and its AWESOME
Chad Felix Greene
John Stossel debunks ENDLESS climate crisis alarmism by interviewing ACTUAL climate scientist (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Disgraceful: Hotel company cancels veteran and family reservations for Army-Navy game Grateful Calvin
Advertisement