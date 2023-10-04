Baseball at Florida's New College is the new 'right wing extremism,' according to The Nation

Christopher F. Rufo has done yeoman's work in turning the spotlight on dysfunctional public education from K-12 through college. Today, he brings attention to The Nation, which is sounding the alarm that Florida's New College is starting an athletic department.

Advertisement

The Nation wants you to add "college baseball" to the list of activities that are supposedly indicators of "far-right" extremism. But they're right about one thing: We are abolishing gender studies and establishing an athletic program—a "great replacement theory" for the Left. pic.twitter.com/cw8UIPn57G — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2023

First, read this tweet:

The recruiting of more than a hundred student-athletes to 700-student New College is a tax-payer subsidized purge. The NAIA had a choice to make, and @edgeofsports argues the athletic league chose to sanction ideological cleansing.https://t.co/V3kJ6BhpEO — The Nation (@thenation) October 4, 2023

'Ideological cleansing.' That is some charged language for the people who routinely accuse the right of 'stochastic terrorism' for pointing out the insanity of the left.

Then read this opening paragraph:

In a little-noticed story, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) accepted the membership of New College, a 700-student institution in Sarasota, Fla., that did not even have an athletics department a few months ago. Monday’s unanimous decision came after “a thorough vetting process,” according to conference chairman David Armstrong. That Armstrong’s “thorough vetting process” preceded the acceptance makes the news all the more appalling. The NAIA chose to legitimize the openly right-wing seizure of the institution. The recent actions of New College’s administration has been at odds with the rights of teachers, students, and the very principles of education.

A 'little noticed' story because it's not a big deal, even though The Nation calls it 'appalling' that the NAIA has chosen to 'legitimize' New College because The Nation doesn't like its politics. They're mad DeSantis made New College one place where woke really did go to die.

The funniest thing is the tweet from The Nation has, as of this writing, three retweets, four likes, and one comment that is, well, comical:

There are enough colleges and universities that cater to sports over academics, but this gets rid of pesky liberal smart kids and faculty. It's a two-fer for DeSantis and his fascist followers. — SeizeTheClay (@clayartist2) October 4, 2023

Cope and seethe.

The author of the pearl-clutching is exactly who you'd think he'd be:

Too funny: The author of this article is a socialist journo with expertise on the "social role of athletes" during "times of authoritarianism, dictatorship, or even fascism." He is the author of a book titled "The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World." pic.twitter.com/VNvw72viUI — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2023

Of course.

They’re relying on universities becoming 70% female to maintain the politics they they want.



Funny, isn’t it? “Equality” was left to die on the vine in the very moment that they had obtained the power they desired. — Aurelian of Rome 🕌 (@AurelianofRome) October 4, 2023

Advertisement

So did 'equity' and 'diversity', if we're keeping track.

Sports are far-right. Physical activity is far right. pic.twitter.com/SwSBc92KSc — Jackson (@ichthys30) October 4, 2023

Everything is 'far-right' when the Left doesn't like it.

Imagine their meltdown if the college added a hockey team — Jobu Cerrano (@BostonSportsHb) October 4, 2023

Nuclear level meltdown.

Nothing says "far-right extremism" like sports. Nobody of any other political persuasion has ever been in sports, not even once, surely. — Pragmatic Developer (@capitalist_qol) October 4, 2023

We love biting sarcasm like that. By the way, does The Nation remember that Cuba's communist dictator Fidel Castro loved baseball?

Nothing says American like baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.



Ironically, the communist The Nation despises our nation. — Data Scientist (@AIOverlord777) October 4, 2023

We've read other things they've published. This is accurate.

These articles are great publicity for New College: If you want to send your children to a university that prioritizes the classical liberal arts, values athletic and physical vitality, and repels the kind of people who write for The Nation, send them to New College of Florida. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2023

Advertisement

It really is.

Indeed. This writer may consider sending her eldest to Florida for college.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



