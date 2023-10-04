Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech...
'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's...
Sen. Ted Cruz blasts government-funded program to 'support journalists in crisis'
DC CVS empties its shelves in anticipation of shoplifting and looting
Swimming World Cup scraps plan for 'open' races to include trans athletes due...
Biden cancels another $9 billion in student loan debt
Allow Barbra Streisand to explain why gas prices are still high
Peter Doocy asks Karine Jean-Pierre is she's heard Trump's name floated for House...
Glenn Greenwald obliterates NYT and corporate media (again) in thread about EU censorship...
VICE asks Chaya Raichik if she bears some responsibility for school bomb threats
President Biden to deliver a 'major' speech about funding Ukraine
Leftist Philly DA checking if looters are 'fundamentally law-abiding' before taking action
'Authoritarian watch': Mollie Hemingway warns of new Biden admin targeting of conservative...
President Biden admits this is 'above my pay grade'

Baseball at Florida's New College is the new 'right wing extremism,' according to The Nation

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on October 04, 2023
Twitter

Christopher F. Rufo has done yeoman's work in turning the spotlight on dysfunctional public education from K-12 through college. Today, he brings attention to The Nation, which is sounding the alarm that Florida's New College is starting an athletic department.

Advertisement

First, read this tweet:

'Ideological cleansing.' That is some charged language for the people who routinely accuse the right of 'stochastic terrorism' for pointing out the insanity of the left.

Then read this opening paragraph:

In a little-noticed story, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) accepted the membership of New College, a 700-student institution in Sarasota, Fla., that did not even have an athletics department a few months ago. Monday’s unanimous decision came after “a thorough vetting process,” according to conference chairman David Armstrong. That Armstrong’s “thorough vetting process” preceded the acceptance makes the news all the more appalling. The NAIA chose to legitimize the openly right-wing seizure of the institution. The recent actions of New College’s administration has been at odds with the rights of teachers, students, and the very principles of education.

Recommended

'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's bubble bursts
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

A 'little noticed' story because it's not a big deal, even though The Nation calls it 'appalling' that the NAIA has chosen to 'legitimize' New College because The Nation doesn't like its politics. They're mad DeSantis made New College one place where woke really did go to die.

The funniest thing is the tweet from The Nation has, as of this writing, three retweets, four likes, and one comment that is, well, comical:

Cope and seethe.

The author of the pearl-clutching is exactly who you'd think he'd be:

Of course.

Advertisement

So did 'equity' and 'diversity', if we're keeping track.

Everything is 'far-right' when the Left doesn't like it.

Nuclear level meltdown.

We love biting sarcasm like that. By the way, does The Nation remember that Cuba's communist dictator Fidel Castro loved baseball?

We've read other things they've published. This is accurate.

Advertisement

It really is. 

Indeed. This writer may consider sending her eldest to Florida for college.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BASEBALL COLLEGE DESANTIS CHRISTOPHER RUFO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's bubble bursts
Chad Felix Greene
Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech - X has thoughts
Tertullianus
Allow Barbra Streisand to explain why gas prices are still high
Doug P.
Biden cancels another $9 billion in student loan debt
Amy Curtis
DC CVS empties its shelves in anticipation of shoplifting and looting
Brett T.
Sen. Ted Cruz blasts government-funded program to 'support journalists in crisis'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's bubble bursts Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement