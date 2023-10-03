Egads: Video of bizarre, unsafe gun range practice is making Twitter/X cringe

Sometimes a video pops up on our timeline that makes us do a double take.

This is one of those videos. Watch:

Downrange is not the place to be shuckin and jivin. I don’t know why you’d do this but I really don’t know why you’d TRY to get them to mess up. pic.twitter.com/J405mwwHjZ — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) October 2, 2023

Yikes.

This is the face most of us made watching this.

I was cringing the whole time, waiting for him to take one to the dome. This might be the most insane training video I’ve ever seen… other than that heavy dude slow-mo-John-Wicking the dummy. — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) October 3, 2023

We may have watched with our eyes (mostly) covered.

This is specifically a Simunition drill



Which came out of The Unit tv show fanbase, which depicted them using live rounds — Paulie Walnuts Forever (@Nav5_Oh) October 2, 2023

Maybe don't copy everything you see on TV, okay?

I hope they’re using sims. I’m not so optimistic though. I’ve seen this done in person with live ammo. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) October 2, 2023

We hope they are, too.

This is the absolute definition of stupidity. https://t.co/dJEJSRlZp7 — So Much Blood (@SoMuchBloodJoe) October 3, 2023

Textbook definition.

Never do this... ever. https://t.co/y5DWnBhws0 — D.B. Taylor, now with 16% more Hottentot! (@DBTayor) October 3, 2023

Never, ever, ever.

Never do this. Never do this. Never do this. Never do this. Never do this. Never do this. https://t.co/MqhHecpaDZ — Retired Mustang (@Retired_Mustang) October 2, 2023

Repeat as necessary until it sinks in.

Excuse me while I scream until my lungs shoot out of my mouth. https://t.co/rtMOJsPAv9 — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍 (@_CritterMan) October 2, 2023

It's that horrifying to watch.

It gave us anxiety, too.

Gun safety is pretty simple. And being in the line of fire at a gun range is definitely on the 'DO NOT DO THIS' list.

I am pretty sure this is being conducted with blanks--the targets don't seem to get any new holes.



It's also incredibly, incredibly stupid. This feels like it should be a Men In Black style test--anyone dumb enough to go along with it fails. https://t.co/G87IczTKo0 — Ian Runkle/Runkle of the Bailey @ YouTube (@IanRunkle) October 2, 2023

Keen observations, both.

There is absolutely zero reason for this drill. There are many other ways to accomplish this training goal. If you ever take a class from a clown like this, walk away as soon as he starts this drill—simunitions or not. https://t.co/4GMEDptXGC — Brian Tromburg (@brian_tromburg) October 3, 2023

We tend to agree.

So many dumb ways to die.

I would have said they should have used a dummy but it seems as though they already did https://t.co/wRGT25RwBw pic.twitter.com/bBrcQ9vOTb — StevieSaid_spoutible_bluesky (@2020istrash2020) October 2, 2023

We can't argue with this.

Someone is setting themselves up to be a candidate for the Darwin Award. Blatant safety violation and should be banned from gun range. https://t.co/zgelO8gaVT — Kaci - Storm Chaser & Thin Blue Line worker. 🟦 (@StormWarnWx) October 3, 2023

Yes, please page Darwin to the white courtesy phone.

There were a few tweets that did find dark humor in this situation.

Why play Russian rulete alone when u can play with friends https://t.co/wpAcZzJkLl — Chief Twit (@CarleoAnthony) October 2, 2023

We chuckled.

Walking around North Minneapolis like https://t.co/74y7URPGRG — Sargeant (@sargeanincharge) October 3, 2023

Chuckled hard.

'Never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line' and never get in the line of fire at the range.

When Russian Roulette combines with Frogger. — Assault Clip, #2A Voter (@assaultclip) October 2, 2023

Worst game ever.

That says it better than we could have. On the upside, lots of people seem to understand basic gun safety and that you don't do this -- with blanks or airsoft rifles or anything.

***

