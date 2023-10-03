'Do not trust the press'; CNN says yelling at your kids is the same as physical, sexual abuse

The media used to have a set of ethics and guideposts by which it would conduct itself. Used to. These days, the media doesn't seem to be guided by any principles outside of clicks and carrying water for the Left.

And it's up to us to hold them accountable.

Parents shouting at children can be as harmful as sexual or physical abuse, study finds https://t.co/mwISngUtU5 — CNN (@CNN) October 3, 2023

Really, CNN? 'As harmful' as sexual or physical abuse?

But wait until you read the opening paragraphs (emphasis added):

Parents, teachers, coaches and other adults shouting at, denigrating or verbally threatening children can be as damaging to their development as sexual or physical abuse, a new study finds. The study, published in the journal Child Abuse & Neglect, reviewed 166 earlier studies to produce a detailed analysis of the existing literature on the topic. The authors called for childhood verbal abuse to be ascribed its own category of maltreatment to facilitate prevention.

So the headline says 'shouting', but the story (and the study) are referring to denigrating and verbally threatening behavior. They call it verbal abuse. Which is abuse.

Not merely 'shouting.'

Because every parent, no matter how good, has shouted at their child(ren) at some point. Anyone who says they haven't is probably lying to you. That is not abuse.

“Raising your voice is as bad as pedophilia”



You think you hate the media enough but you definitely don’t. https://t.co/AvxY6ufdYA — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 3, 2023

No, you do not.

Yelling at kids is awful, especially when they don't understand why. learning how to properly discipline children is essential for their development. However, to put yelling and sexual/physical abuse on the same level is a crime. https://t.co/ICDIVmp3RH — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) October 3, 2023

It really is.

Comparing yelling, or shouting, to sexual and physical abuse is abhorrent.

I experienced sexual abuse to the point my personality split to protect myself from the pain and was removed from my home due to physical abuse.



You can f*ck off with this. https://t.co/wwPSWYbvPZ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 3, 2023

CNN should be ashamed of itself.

They really said this.



Do not trust the press. https://t.co/QFCVSUc3fr — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) October 3, 2023

We trust week old gas station sushi more.

As someone who was yelled at as a kid, and knowing people who were sexually abused, they are just not even the same thing at all. https://t.co/uZ1dFwItJT — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) October 3, 2023

These two things aren't even in the same universe.

I would like you to try to sell this crap to black, Hispanic, and Asian parents on camera so that I can watch please and thanks https://t.co/1wPbFrSi0X — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 3, 2023

Good luck with that, CNN.

Community note FTW. Also, did they study children with Italian or Mexican moms? My mom, an Italian, yelled all the time. Still does. My brother and I turned out fine. I yell all the time. They're really trying to keep us babying our children and not discipline at all. https://t.co/ArT4GyHDre — 🐻 Mary #FlyTheW ⚾️ (@mchastain81) October 3, 2023

Remember, discipline is a bad thing.

The “words are violence” people are trying to imply that raising your voice to a child is no less harmful than beating and raping them. #ThisIsCNN https://t.co/gwZ97h7OCD pic.twitter.com/9lJcCie175 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) October 3, 2023

At least they're consistent, we suppose.

Does anyone ever use common sense? Like anyone involved in this study? Or an editor at a news organization that says "that's a preposterous conclusion, we're not running a story on that." https://t.co/KGqkxSxD3U — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 3, 2023

Common sense is so uncommon, it's practically a superpower.

Community notes for the win https://t.co/GFRd6edWIh — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 3, 2023

The Community Note visible on Twitter/X reads:

The actual study claims that verbal abuse should be considered a real form of abuse and taken seriously. It does not suggest that yelling at a child is as damaging as sexually assaulting them. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0145213423003824

There are two divergent opinions on how to interpret this tweet. On one hand, the people who argue it's meant to normalize sexual abuse.

If you ever yell at your kids (aka parent), you're on the same level as a sexual abuser. Therefore, sexual abuse is basically completely normal.



If your kids get sexually abused BUT you've yelled at them in the past, it's basically the same.



Simultaneously NBD but also you're… https://t.co/5vwN1daDta — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) October 3, 2023

This is a transparent effort to normalize pedophilia. They want parents to be thought of as the bad guys: the people kids need to be protected from. https://t.co/hCRKpYOlzj — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) October 3, 2023

They're making you into Epstein so that he looks like "one of us." https://t.co/7GrRaHMZrL — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 3, 2023

On the other hand, those who argue this is meant to elevate normal parenting to the level of actual abuse:

This...may be the standard by which 40% of kids are "abused." https://t.co/nKNpd3LwIo — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 3, 2023

This is madness. Completely unhinged. 🧵



How can this be interpreted as anything other than a downplay of physical violence, minimization of literal sexual abuse, a fueling of the narrative that words are equal to violence, and the vilification of parents? https://t.co/HKxf0IHwvI — Idiot Therapist (@Idiottherapist) October 3, 2023

Best not to yell at kids, of course, but the subtext here - and the fundamental premise of all the decay you see around you - is that no one is allowed to tell anyone else "No!" anymore.



The only allowable "No" is from the authorities punishing you if you say it to anyone else. https://t.co/FitIFfRPjh — Matthew J. Peterson (@docMJP) October 3, 2023

We embrace the healing power of the word 'and' because both are probably true, and the media is okay with either (or both) outcomes.

Look, all I’m saying is my generation was not only yelled at, but we got our back porch painted red when we got out of line, & we didn’t have the issues you see with kids today.

At some point in their lives, someone is going to shout at them. Their parents should be the first. https://t.co/2ClkmE793A — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) October 3, 2023

This brings up a good point. The world is not going to coddle kids once they're adults. You are going to get yelled at, disciplined, and disappointed. It's up to parents to demonstrate healthy ways to express and manage anger. Equating shouting with sexual and physical abuse is a disservice to kids and families.

But, we'd be willing to bet CNN doesn't care.





***

