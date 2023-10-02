Bacon time: Texas family scared after large pig breaks into home, attacks them,...
Sen. Chris Murphy asks Republicans if they want Kyiv to be a Russian...
‘Barney Fife would do better’: TN fisherman hooks bomb and police do WHAT
'Bring it on': Matt Gaetz files motion to have Kevin McCarthy removed as...
Man wants to be first trans woman to have an abortion
POLITICO: Fighting against the USSR didn't necessarily make you a Nazi
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recommends that President Biden name some sort of 'border...
Misinformation watchdog notes Greg Gutfeld comparing fire alarm to 9/11 and January 6
A fellow author practices 'Defense Against The Dark Arts' in article defending J....
Chris Hayes in hot water for comparing Bowman and Boebert incidents as 'a...
MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she...
California fast-food workers now making at least $20 an hour
Women want to KNOW: Why DO men always back into parking spaces? Men...
In Jamaal Bowman's continuing tale of unfortunate events, he 'ACCIDENTALLY' calls Republic...

Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just like the Third Reich

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 PM on October 02, 2023
Twitter

Twitchy has written a lot about Rachel Bitecofer, the political analyst and strategist who has some pretty steaming hot takes. But this latest one? It's a doozy.

Advertisement

See if this makes any sense to you:

She was replying to this tweet, which is also a gem:

It's the same old, tired argument that any women who doesn't vote for Democrats is 'voting against [her] own interest.' Yawn. We've heard this before.

It's always news to gals like Rachel and Hannah that lots of women care about things other than abortion, especially in the age of Bidenomics, when everything is so expensive. But, as always, they reduce us to caring only about being able to kill our unborn children and relying on government to help us.

But you show those women who want to stay home and raise families Rachel. We're sure calling them Nazis will inspire them to vote for your preferred candidates.

Twitter/X was having none of her nonsense:

Recommended

Bacon time: Texas family scared after large pig breaks into home, attacks them, AND comes back for more
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Utensils were a major facet of the Third Reich, Rachel

For some reason, we're going to guess Rachel won't make that connection.

Of course. They want us dependent on them. Their careers literally ride on it.

Insane doesn't begin to scratch the surface.

Uh oh.

Would not surprise us. At all.

Advertisement

Her bio does say her account is fighting fascism.

Nope. Which is why Rachel has to say stay-at-home moms and married women are literally Nazis.

This is a fun game, isn't it Rachel?

Wouldn't be a discussion about Nazis without this gem cropping up.

Rachel isn't capable of grasping context.

If it is, she's crushing it.

That's the rules you set, Rachel.

Advertisement

See how illogical and stupid the 'Nazis supported X, therefore X is bad' argument really is?

Again, nuance and context. We're going to guess Rachel isn't going to compare gun control advocates to Nazis, though.

They had not. But why let facts stand in the way of Rachel's brilliant take?

Exactly.

Good question. One this writer, not a wife but a mom, would like Rachel to answer.

Advertisement

More often than not, when a lefty account starts a tweet with 'did you know', whatever comes next is a) factually wrong, b) a straight up lie, c) breathtakingly stupid or d) all of the above.

Because families and children are important to a nation and the fabric of society. Some governments recognize this and govern accordingly. Rachel doesn't get this, or she does, and hates the idea of it.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: FAMILIES FEMINISM MOTHERS NAZI WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bacon time: Texas family scared after large pig breaks into home, attacks them, AND comes back for more
Amy Curtis
‘Barney Fife would do better’: TN fisherman hooks bomb and police do WHAT
Amy Curtis
Sen. Chris Murphy asks Republicans if they want Kyiv to be a Russian or Ukrainian city
Brett T.
Man wants to be first trans woman to have an abortion
Brett T.
MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she shows how to EXIT the Cannon building
ArtistAngie
Women want to KNOW: Why DO men always back into parking spaces? Men explain
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bacon time: Texas family scared after large pig breaks into home, attacks them, AND comes back for more Amy Curtis
Advertisement