Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just like the Third Reich

Twitchy has written a lot about Rachel Bitecofer, the political analyst and strategist who has some pretty steaming hot takes. But this latest one? It's a doozy.

See if this makes any sense to you:

Did you know that returning women to a role of wife and mother was a major facet of Nazi policy in the Third Reich? — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) October 1, 2023

She was replying to this tweet, which is also a gem:

For years, left wing women have said right wing women are voting against their own interests and aligning with people who hate and want to control them.



Right wing women have pushed back on that and defended Republican men for as long as I’ve been alive.



But lately, a large… https://t.co/cEc4w1NGRN — Hannah Cox (@HannahDCox) October 1, 2023

It's the same old, tired argument that any women who doesn't vote for Democrats is 'voting against [her] own interest.' Yawn. We've heard this before.

It's always news to gals like Rachel and Hannah that lots of women care about things other than abortion, especially in the age of Bidenomics, when everything is so expensive. But, as always, they reduce us to caring only about being able to kill our unborn children and relying on government to help us.

But you show those women who want to stay home and raise families Rachel. We're sure calling them Nazis will inspire them to vote for your preferred candidates.

Twitter/X was having none of her nonsense:

Did you know that the Nazi's used forks and knives? If you don't use only your hands to eat your meal, that means you're a nazi — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) October 2, 2023

Utensils were a major facet of the Third Reich, Rachel

Did you know that species protection and animal welfare were major facet of nazi policy? — ken (@steelerfanaticx) October 2, 2023

For some reason, we're going to guess Rachel won't make that connection.

This must be how they're planning to justify the Democrats' increasingly blatant hatred and harming of women.



"Treating women with respect and allowing them to be independent and safe is exactly what the Nazis would do!" https://t.co/elTGKX9iwJ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 2, 2023

Of course. They want us dependent on them. Their careers literally ride on it.

So SAHMs are Nazis? SERIOUSLY?!?! You’re actually implying, OUT LOUD AND ON PURPOSE, that SAHMs are Nazis. You. Are. Insane. JFC. https://t.co/Wsqu4GyI8q — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) October 2, 2023

Insane doesn't begin to scratch the surface.

"You like music? You know who else liked music, don't you?" https://t.co/QYvk7SYggg — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 2, 2023

Uh oh.

She probably accuses the stationmaster of being a Nazi if her Amtrak train manages to get where it’s going on time pic.twitter.com/d4sKm0Flm6 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 2, 2023

Would not surprise us. At all.

And you’re doing a great job fighting fascism by doing neither. https://t.co/VXWtFF2eLj — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) October 2, 2023

Her bio does say her account is fighting fascism.

Oh ffs. There isn’t a woman on earth who looks at Rachel’s life and wishes she had it. https://t.co/3mhBboX1V3 — Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚜💨 (@shoshido) October 2, 2023

Nope. Which is why Rachel has to say stay-at-home moms and married women are literally Nazis.

I see at a glance through your little page that you have a dog. You know who else liked dogs? Why do you want to emulate Hitler's love of dogs? For shame. https://t.co/v3whXDcUMW — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) October 2, 2023

This is a fun game, isn't it Rachel?

Wouldn't be a discussion about Nazis without this gem cropping up.

Did you know that the Nazis were staunch anti-smoking advocates? And that they promoted the consumption of fruits and vegetables?



Context, dear. Context. https://t.co/KXqzUYjhSS — Mona (@AmericanEpilog) October 2, 2023

Rachel isn't capable of grasping context.

Is your goal to just see how badly you can embarrass yourself? — Chad Whitfield (@ChadWhit1k) October 2, 2023

If it is, she's crushing it.

Hitler was also vegetarian so start eating meat *now*, tonight, or you're a Nazi by association. https://t.co/TDvnThkKvc — Neovictorian (@neovictorian23) October 3, 2023

That's the rules you set, Rachel.

Hitler loved dogs, drank water and showered.



You better be a filthy dehydrated dog hater or you're just like Hitler! https://t.co/4WHWhUwyqx — MUH James 🥕 (@GrouchyRasputin) October 2, 2023

See how illogical and stupid the 'Nazis supported X, therefore X is bad' argument really is?

So was universal healthcare and gun control.



I think they also used flatware and wore shoes. 🙄 — Kel (antiwar voluntaryist) #DefundCongress (@Bettswithfive) October 2, 2023

Again, nuance and context. We're going to guess Rachel isn't going to compare gun control advocates to Nazis, though.

Return women to? Had women left those roles in vast numbers in the 1930's? https://t.co/FuCgVOm6fK — Damsel in Dissent 🇲🇹 🦋 (@starboard_light) October 2, 2023

They had not. But why let facts stand in the way of Rachel's brilliant take?

Gun control and fact checkers were also a big part of Nazi Policy.



Let's keep playing. This game is always fun.



Except I'm using real data, you're pretending that women in the workplace happened before WW2 in the US. — Miles Croucher (@croucher_miles) October 2, 2023

Exactly.

I’m a wife and a mom. Does that make me a Nazi? — AnimateObject (@Staticoffload) October 2, 2023

Good question. One this writer, not a wife but a mom, would like Rachel to answer.

More often than not, when a lefty account starts a tweet with 'did you know', whatever comes next is a) factually wrong, b) a straight up lie, c) breathtakingly stupid or d) all of the above.

It's also - given consent - a feature of Israeli and Hungarian policy now.



"Hier once did something similar" as not an argument against Thing/Activity X. The mustache guy invented compact cars, when ya think about it. https://t.co/w5j8r95GJV — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 2, 2023

Because families and children are important to a nation and the fabric of society. Some governments recognize this and govern accordingly. Rachel doesn't get this, or she does, and hates the idea of it.





