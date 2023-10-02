‘Barney Fife would do better’: TN fisherman hooks bomb and police do WHAT

'Bring it on': Matt Gaetz files motion to have Kevin McCarthy removed as...
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on October 02, 2023
G Kushner

Y'all.

This story out of Tennessee is 1) wild and 2) kind of funny as no one was injured or died.

From WSMV:

Fishermen casting their line in a pond near Camden this weekend made an alarming discovery when they hooked a homemade bomb, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a “suspicious item” over the weekend. When they arrived, the 911 caller said he hooked what appeared to be a homemade bomb. A responding deputy confirmed it was a homemade bomb made of Tannerite, with a fuse attached, that seemingly didn’t go off.

A deputy tried to shoot it three times to detonate it, the sheriff’s office said, but it was deemed too waterlogged to explode.

It is unclear at this time how deputies disposed of the bomb.

Now, we come from varied and sundry backgrounds but all of us know better than to shoot at a bomb. Especially one made of Tannerite, which makes very, very big booms.

May as well lean into it, right?

That's a low bar, but not inaccurate.

We're pretty sure of that, too.

That's our question. Would not surprise me.

It is why women live longer, but we appreciate the honesty.

Like we said: y'all.

We laughed. And you did, too.

Yup. Sorry, Tennessee.

It's very funny that everyone automatically thinks this was also possibly a Florida thing.

Yes. We could have had a lot of Darwin award recipients on our hands here.

So do we.

'Merica.

This is not a bomb disposal procedure we've ever heard of, that's for sure.

It is not ideal.

We are very glad no one was hurt. We do wonder what deputies did with the bomb since it didn't detonate, and we hope there are no more floating around lakes in Tennessee.

***

