‘Barney Fife would do better’: TN fisherman hooks bomb and police do WHAT

Y'all.

This story out of Tennessee is 1) wild and 2) kind of funny as no one was injured or died.

Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it https://t.co/EqT4wu2v6V — WSMV 4 Nashville (@WSMV) October 2, 2023

From WSMV:

Fishermen casting their line in a pond near Camden this weekend made an alarming discovery when they hooked a homemade bomb, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a “suspicious item” over the weekend. When they arrived, the 911 caller said he hooked what appeared to be a homemade bomb. A responding deputy confirmed it was a homemade bomb made of Tannerite, with a fuse attached, that seemingly didn’t go off. A deputy tried to shoot it three times to detonate it, the sheriff’s office said, but it was deemed too waterlogged to explode. It is unclear at this time how deputies disposed of the bomb.

Now, we come from varied and sundry backgrounds but all of us know better than to shoot at a bomb. Especially one made of Tannerite, which makes very, very big booms.

May as well lean into it, right?

What a moron! My husband was on a bomb team and trained at the FBI bomb school. He said f*cking Barney Fife would do better than that. — Mom of Pugs (@oilyknitter) October 2, 2023

That's a low bar, but not inaccurate.

Now, I'm not an expert or anything, but I'm pretty sure that's what you're NOT supposed to do... https://t.co/M5swtQYYR9 — Space Outlaw (@RadioAnarchy17) October 2, 2023

We're pretty sure of that, too.

Was the deputy's name Barney Fife by any chance? — Carl Feher (@CJ_Feher) October 2, 2023

That's our question. Would not surprise me.

Why women live longer. (Although I admit it’s something I’d do too) https://t.co/npnUmBHAfu — Hugh Janis (@Hugh_Janiz) October 2, 2023

It is why women live longer, but we appreciate the honesty.

CAMDEN, TN: “Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it”



Y’all. https://t.co/7EXgh8LjE4 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 2, 2023

Like we said: y'all.

Is "too waterlogged to detonate" a euphemism for the deputy fired three shots and missed? — LA Murphy (@lamgtwn) October 2, 2023

We laughed. And you did, too.

Oh god. This is going to make the national news, isn't it? 🤦‍♀️ — just checking (@barbgg) October 2, 2023

Yup. Sorry, Tennessee.

You didn't even have to put the word "Tennessee" anywhere in this Tweet. You could've just said "not Florida" and we'd have done the math. https://t.co/kZ9FI81Ln3 — jmalikauthor.bsky.social (@jmalikauthor) October 2, 2023

It's very funny that everyone automatically thinks this was also possibly a Florida thing.

Yes. We could have had a lot of Darwin award recipients on our hands here.

So do we.

'Merica.

I doubt that is proper bomb disposal procedures but sounds correct for Tennessee — redhead. (@redtargetdot) October 2, 2023

This is not a bomb disposal procedure we've ever heard of, that's for sure.

This sounds not ideal https://t.co/IfNVpqcAWa — Andrea (@peopleareatrip1) October 2, 2023

It is not ideal.

We are very glad no one was hurt. We do wonder what deputies did with the bomb since it didn't detonate, and we hope there are no more floating around lakes in Tennessee.

***

