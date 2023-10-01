That's gonna be a big fat NO: David Frum ROASTED after suggesting Congress...
Breaking: Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield dies at 57

Amy Curtis  |  2:45 PM on October 01, 2023
Elise Amendola

Tim Wakefield, former first baseman and pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, has died at age 57 following a battle with brain cancer.

ESPN reports:

Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Boston Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57.

The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week without Wakefield's consent. The Red Sox confirmed an illness at the time but did not elaborate, saying Wakefield had requested privacy.

The Red Sox posted the following on Twitter:

Condolences are coming from across Major League Baseball and Twitter/X.

The Phillies:

The Orioles:

Roger Clemens, a former Red Sox pitcher himself:

The Boston Celtics:

As well as other fans of baseball and Wakefield:

Yes it is.

He was beloved, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and sympathy after his passing. 57 is far too young.

Wakefield is survived by his wife, Stacy, and their children, Trevor and Brianna.

Red Sox owner John Henry issued the following statement about Wakefield's passing:

"Tim's kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball," Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement. "He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wakefield family, friends, and the Boston Red Sox. What a tremendous loss for them all.

***

Tags: BASEBALL BOSTON RED SOX BREAKING NEWS

