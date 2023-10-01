Breaking: Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield dies at 57

Tim Wakefield, former first baseman and pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, has died at age 57 following a battle with brain cancer.

ESPN reports:

Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Boston Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57. The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week without Wakefield's consent. The Red Sox confirmed an illness at the time but did not elaborate, saying Wakefield had requested privacy.

The Red Sox posted the following on Twitter:

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.



Our deepest love and thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/ah5kV2Yt8j — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

Condolences are coming from across Major League Baseball and Twitter/X.

The Phillies:

The Phillies send our heartfelt condolences to the Red Sox and Wakefield Families ❤️ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 1, 2023

The Orioles:

We join the baseball community in mourning the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Our thoughts are with Tim’s family, friends, and the entire Red Sox organization. https://t.co/URqUIk9tnR — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 1, 2023

Roger Clemens, a former Red Sox pitcher himself:

Well…this is heartbreaking news. A great person, great teammate, and great golfing companion for many of our playing years. I told him many times playing along side of him what a great competitor he is. Hugs to his family and extended family. Miss you pal. 😞 https://t.co/d4hGBksIFc — Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) October 1, 2023

The Boston Celtics:

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield. Our condolences go out to the Wakefield family and Red Sox organization during this difficult time. https://t.co/xIUNPULtak — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 1, 2023

As well as other fans of baseball and Wakefield:

Oh this is terrible news https://t.co/013fjYoCQg — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) October 1, 2023

Yes it is.

Very few athletes in my lifetime were as much beloved in Boston during and after their career as was Wakfield



He gave as much off the field as on it



That he suffered and passed at such a young age makes his death all the more sad and tragic



May his family find peace 🙏 https://t.co/Hl1lykVv6N — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) October 1, 2023

He was beloved, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and sympathy after his passing. 57 is far too young.

We were in Boston in July. Wake was as warm & kind as he’s always been. My heart goes out to you RedSox Nation as you mourn the loss of a legend. Rest easy wake. Love to his family & friends. https://t.co/qovDaYRLeP — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) October 1, 2023

Wakefield is survived by his wife, Stacy, and their children, Trevor and Brianna.

Red Sox owner John Henry issued the following statement about Wakefield's passing:

"Tim's kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball," Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement. "He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wakefield family, friends, and the Boston Red Sox. What a tremendous loss for them all.

***

