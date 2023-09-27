WaPo makes startling discovery: Texas has a lot of guns

Texas has guns. In other news, the sky is blue, grass is green, and water is wet.

Yet, somehow, this revelation seems like news to the intrepid reporters at The Washington Post, who have engaged in all the pearl-clutching over it.

Advertisement

To live in Texas is to live surrounded by guns.



Each morning, people strap guns inside suits, boots, bras and bellyband holsters that render them invisible. They stash firearms in purses and tool boxes and even take guns to protests at the state Capitol. https://t.co/Z9KSgASCfw — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 26, 2023

They write:

Neighbors tuck guns into bedside tables, cars and trucks. They take guns fishing, to church, the park, the pool, the gym, the movies — even to protests at the state Capitol. The convention center hosts gun shows where shoppers peruse AR-15s and high-capacity magazines outlawed in other states. Texas billboards offer an endless stream of advertisements for ammunition, silencers and other accessories. It has been legal here to openly carry long guns like rifles for generations. But Texas’s gun-friendly attitude isn’t just a relic of the Old West and ranching: Many restrictions on handguns were loosened only recently. Two years ago, state lawmakers gave those 21 and older the right to carry handguns without a permit; in 2015, they gave those with concealed handgun permits the right to carry on public college campuses. ... Unlike California and some other blue states, Texas has no state firearm sales registry, no required waiting period to buy a gun, no red flag law guarding against the mentally ill or violent having weapons, no restrictions on the size of ammunition magazines and no background checks for guns purchased in a private sale.

The horror. A state that follows the letter of the Second Amendment.

But for all their breathless reporting, Twitter was unimpressed and unalarmed by this non-discovery by WaPo:

Sounds good — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 27, 2023

Doesn't it?

As a New Yorker who has seen firsthand a mini invasion of unvetted immigrants, I can understand why owning a gun would be a priority.



Many New Yorkers wish they could protect themselves. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 27, 2023

So do people in California and other blue states, from all manner of criminal.

It’s called the Second Amendment. It makes sure YOU don’t lose your First Amendment rights. — Kieran (@photosbykieran) September 27, 2023

Something about 'Democracy dies in darkness' leaps to mind here. Ring any bells for you, WaPo?

did texas pay you to write this — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) September 27, 2023

You couldn't ask for better PR, frankly.

Guns are a common side dish option at restaurants in Texas. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 26, 2023

We love snark, and this is just perfection. As is this reply:

"I'll take the red snapper with mashed potatoes and the SIG P229."



"Very good, sir." — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) September 27, 2023

A SIG P229 is the perfect dessert for any meal, really.

GP So what? Unless you can show that legal concealed carry is leading to mass slaughter, it doesn't matter how many people are strapped.



Tell me you're terrified of inanimate objects and law abiding citizens without saying it. https://t.co/GU54GvRSup — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

The WaPo has their marching orders: guns bad, scare people into thinking Texas being 'awash' in guns is a bad thing, push for more gun control legislation.

Stop. I already like Texas. You don’t have to make it sound more awesome. https://t.co/wo6odWECV8 — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) September 27, 2023

But they did.

Larry wasn't the only person to try to make Texas sound less awesome, lest it be invaded:

It’s awful. It’ll hit 100 degrees in October. Ends are burnt on purpose. People legally drive 90. Eye contact & smiling. EVERY DAY. Neighbors help. Babies protected. All the sports. American & Texas flags EVERYWHERE. It’s a crazy, backwards place. Don’t come. For your own good. https://t.co/RnO84TTLtG — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) September 27, 2023

We're sold.

People are free to move to peaceful, gun-free places like Chicago if they wish. https://t.co/902NGm6xu5 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 27, 2023

Yes, they can. We mean, there are no guns in Chicago, and no violence. It's practically a utopia.

People in Texas have guns because they see what’s happening in places like Philadelphia. Better safe than sorry. https://t.co/KLQZ2U7YBD — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) September 27, 2023

And other blue cities. (In case you missed it, Philly had a lot of rioting and looting take place last night).

Washington Post on a recruitment drive for Texas wasn't on my agenda today, but here we are. https://t.co/5mSFIQ4tR9 — JWF (@JammieWF) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

They'll be publishing the tourism brochures shortly.

Texas is crazy. I can bring my gun into the store but I have to leave my uterus in the car. https://t.co/YhbIVOgeXJ — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) September 27, 2023

This made us laugh out loud.

That first sentence is how I calm myself down in public places in Texas. https://t.co/NcLgoHKSkQ — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) September 27, 2023

Knowing that there are lots of armed, law-abiding people around us in public provides a sense of security you can't duplicate anywhere.

To live in Illinois is to live surrounded by guns.



Criminals with guns.



Each morning, criminals strap on guns inside hoodies, cars, pants, pockets that render them invisible. They stash guns in purses and bags and even take guns on the L.



20 yrs of Homicide Rates https://t.co/5sJ1UK5IDf pic.twitter.com/TOdxtrwnn4 — 2A History (@2aHistory) September 27, 2023

The stats don't lie.

Now let’s compare the crime rate in Texas to gun-free DC. https://t.co/urNHO5zT0Y — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) September 26, 2023

Yes, let's do that:

The Washington Post is very sanctimonious about Texas’s gun culture, but the homicide rate in Texas is 8.2 per 100,000 residents, and the homicide rate in Washington DC is 32 per 100,000 residents. https://t.co/6GdEnsrOAP — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) September 27, 2023

A homicide rate four times less than gun-free DC. The stats definitely do not lie.

Almost like criminals don't obey laws, but they are afraid some law-abiding citizen with a gun will put an end to their antics.

Advertisement

Since we all know what the purpose of this WaPo "news story" is, I'll just go ahead and say it:



Come and take it. https://t.co/3meWqwR9z0 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) September 27, 2023

Exactly. This story is not news, or a revelation to anyone who pays attention. It is an emotionally manipulative attempt to get people on board with gun control. And it failed. Miserably.

Well done, WaPo.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!