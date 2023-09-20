Actual victim blaming: Ohio cops in hot water for response to 11-year-old grooming victim

Two police officers in Columbus, Ohio are under investigation for their response to the parents of an 11-year-old girl who was reportedly lured into sending explicit images to a man she met online. Why? They informed the parents the girl could be charged with creating child pornography.

Ohio cops say 11-year-old could be charged with child porn after she was lured to send nudes to man she met onlinehttps://t.co/JZFMFlT4Uk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 20, 2023

From The Post Millennial:

An investigation has been launched into two Ohio police officers after they informed the parent of an 11-year-old child that she could be charged with creating child pornography. This is despite the child victim being groomed by an online predator to produce explicit images.



The victim's father alerted the Columbus Police Department last week that his daughter had been manipulated by a grown man into sending him pornographic images and had requested officers to speak with his child about the dangers of online predators, according to Daily Mail. The father, who did not reveal his identity, uploaded a viral video to TikTok of his "stunning" verbal exchange with two Columbus police officers who arrived at the home around midnight when the child was asleep in bed. The incident was captured on the front door's security camera. "My daughter was a victim [of] a online predator," he wrote on TikTok. "She's 11 he's a grown man. He manipulated her into sending pictures of herself. This was the police response at midnight we called at 6."



The father then shared security footage of the exchange he had with one female officer who can be heard on video informing him that his child "could probably get charged with child porn if she found to have produced the images."

The Columbus Division of Police issued this statement, saying the Inspector General has opened an investigation into the conduct of these officers, and that the Sexual Assault Unit is now investigating the incident with the girl.

We hope they do a better job of finding the person who did this, as it's likely this girl is not his only victim.

actual victim blaming — VIP Dive Target. (@artemasyeah) September 20, 2023

Idiotic. This is like threatening to charge a rape victim with rape. I’m glad Columbus PD is investigating. These cops should be fired immediately. https://t.co/2qgwprYwJV — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) September 20, 2023

It's absolutely appalling to say the victim of this crime could be charged with producing child pornography.

@ColumbusPolice How can you employee people this stupid? If you let them continue representing you in any way then you can only blame yourselves for every citizen that believe all cops are corrupt. https://t.co/8mGWFr7U8p — la costurera diabólica (@hdighn) September 20, 2023

It certainly doesn't help things. We know there are good cops and bad, corrupt, and incompetent cops. Not addressing the latter ones hurts the former.

Your officers threatened to arrest an 11 year old girl who had been groomed by an online predator.



Delete your division.https://t.co/nsvJHZJoMX — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) September 19, 2023

We can only hope the investigation holds the officers accountable and changes how the force responds to such calls.

“Incidents involving minors are handled with the highest degree of concern?”



Respectfully, if what I witnessed from your two officers was your “highest level of concern”, I’d sure hate to see your lowest. — Michael White For US Congress (@MW4Liberty) September 18, 2023

This as what happens when you don't teach police about the law and just about authority. The difference between the letter and spirit of the law is plain. These two disgrace their uniforms by such buffoonery. — Gabriel J. Hasan (@TrueAutistry117) September 20, 2023

There is the law, and there is justice. And maybe the police were following the very technical letter of the law. But justice means recognizing this girl is the victim of a horrific crime and should not be threatened with charges.

Absolutely sickening to watch. Sorry, as a dad, sometimes you just don’t wanna involve the police. https://t.co/MxAJQciGK1 — Sal LaBarbera (@Sal_LaBarbera) September 20, 2023

The dad did the right thing. He had no idea the police would be knocking on his door at midnight or that they would blame his daughter for these crimes.

This shows we live in a clown world timeline. https://t.co/AyfmlIohWg — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) September 20, 2023

One more reason to have a Ring camera. It’s sad that we need to use surveillance on our own police. https://t.co/l6TZyV1n3g — WololoDad (@cbretlangford) September 20, 2023

It certainly helped shed light on this interaction with police. Enough to prompt an internal investigation as well as get the Sexual Assault Unit to investigate what happened to the girl. We can only hope the officers are held accountable, and that the actual criminal is found and charged to the fullest extent of the law.

***

