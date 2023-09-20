Actual victim blaming: Ohio cops in hot water for response to 11-year-old grooming victim

Biden administration cuts razor wire in Texas meant to stop illegal crossings
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on September 20, 2023
Twitchy

Two police officers in Columbus, Ohio are under investigation for their response to the parents of an 11-year-old girl who was reportedly lured into sending explicit images to a man she met online. Why? They informed the parents the girl could be charged with creating child pornography.

Advertisement

Yeah, we're shocked, too.

From The Post Millennial:

An investigation has been launched into two Ohio police officers after they informed the parent of an 11-year-old child that she could be charged with creating child pornography. This is despite the child victim being groomed by an online predator to produce explicit images.

The victim's father alerted the Columbus Police Department last week that his daughter had been manipulated by a grown man into sending him pornographic images and had requested officers to speak with his child about the dangers of online predators, according to Daily Mail.

The father, who did not reveal his identity, uploaded a viral video to TikTok of his "stunning" verbal exchange with two Columbus police officers who arrived at the home around midnight when the child was asleep in bed. The incident was captured on the front door's security camera.

"My daughter was a victim [of] a online predator," he wrote on TikTok. "She's 11 he's a grown man. He manipulated her into sending pictures of herself. This was the police response at midnight we called at 6."

The father then shared security footage of the exchange he had with one female officer who can be heard on video informing him that his child "could probably get charged with child porn if she found to have produced the images."

The Columbus Division of Police issued this statement, saying the Inspector General has opened an investigation into the conduct of these officers, and that the Sexual Assault Unit is now investigating the incident with the girl.

We hope they do a better job of finding the person who did this, as it's likely this girl is not his only victim.

That was our initial reaction too.

Yes it is.

It's absolutely appalling to say the victim of this crime could be charged with producing child pornography. 

It certainly doesn't help things. We know there are good cops and bad, corrupt, and incompetent cops. Not addressing the latter ones hurts the former.

Advertisement

We can only hope the investigation holds the officers accountable and changes how the force responds to such calls.

He's not wrong.

There is the law, and there is justice. And maybe the police were following the very technical letter of the law. But justice means recognizing this girl is the victim of a horrific crime and should not be threatened with charges.

The dad did the right thing. He had no idea the police would be knocking on his door at midnight or that they would blame his daughter for these crimes.

Advertisement

It certainly does.

It certainly helped shed light on this interaction with police. Enough to prompt an internal investigation as well as get the Sexual Assault Unit to investigate what happened to the girl. We can only hope the officers are held accountable, and that the actual criminal is found and charged to the fullest extent of the law.

***

